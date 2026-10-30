Key takeaways 01 Alphabet's market value fell by $500 billion after investors reacted to Google's heavy AI spending plans. 02 Google said AI summaries may hurt ad revenue, which remains central to its business. 03 Profits fell 25%, and Google reported negative cash flow above $9 billion. 04 Microsoft, Amazon, and Google all plan to continue investing in AI despite investor concerns. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Google’s value plummeted by $500 billion after the tech giant terrified investors with plans to funnel astronomical sums into AI while its core business suffers.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has just been dealt a massive financial blow after its stock hit a record low over the past six months.

This comes after the company revealed that its AI summaries may be negatively impacting ad revenue, an integral part of Google’s business where it makes the majority of its revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Google’s results weren’t particularly alarming, profits fell by 25%, and, for the second time ever as a public company, Google reported negative cash flow exceeding $9 billion, according to the BBC.

This signals that Google is spending more money in a specific accounting period than it’s recouping, which may be worrisome for investors.

Microsoft and Amazon also updated investors on their quarterly results and end-of-year plans.