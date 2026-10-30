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Google suffers its worst value crash in history amid AI bubble burst fears

Google reported a negative cash flow of $9 billion.

google logo, two colorful globes instead of two o's, yellow traffic light, brick building

The Google logo and a traffic light in New York, NY. Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Niamh Ancell
Niamh Ancell Journalist
October 30, 2026 1 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Alphabet's market value fell by $500 billion after investors reacted to Google's heavy AI spending plans.
  2. Google said AI summaries may hurt ad revenue, which remains central to its business.
  3. Profits fell 25%, and Google reported negative cash flow above $9 billion.
  4. Microsoft, Amazon, and Google all plan to continue investing in AI despite investor concerns.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Google’s value plummeted by $500 billion after the tech giant terrified investors with plans to funnel astronomical sums into AI while its core business suffers.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has just been dealt a massive financial blow after its stock hit a record low over the past six months.

This comes after the company revealed that its AI summaries may be negatively impacting ad revenue, an integral part of Google’s business where it makes the majority of its revenue.

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While Google’s results weren’t particularly alarming, profits fell by 25%, and, for the second time ever as a public company, Google reported negative cash flow exceeding $9 billion, according to the BBC.

This signals that Google is spending more money in a specific accounting period than it’s recouping, which may be worrisome for investors.

Microsoft and Amazon also updated investors on their quarterly results and end-of-year plans.

All three tech giants are planning to continue participating in the AI race, while investors reportedly grow increasingly concerned that this bet will end up sabotaging the companies’ core products.

About the author
Niamh Ancell
Niamh Ancell
Journalist

Niamh Ancell is a journalist at Cybernews covering the intersection of technology and pop culture, focusing on the unexpected ways technology shapes modern society. She covers deepfake technology, social media trends, tech-related celebrity news, and the internet's darker, lesser-known side. Her work has been cited by Forbes and The Atlantic.

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