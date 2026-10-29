Key takeaways 01 Tyler Johnston received 25 months in prison for stealing cryptocurrency through fake support calls. 02 Prosecutors said Johnston and an accomplice stole 185 bitcoins, worth about $13 million, from a California resident. 03 Investigators found Signal messages where Johnston celebrated the theft and told an accomplice, “We ain’t done.” 04 A North Miami traffic stop exposed drugs, devices, wallet-code notes, and his luxury spending. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A 20-year-old Canadian man who began stealing cryptocurrency at 17 has been sentenced to 25 months in prison for stealing millions of dollars and spending the proceeds on luxury cars.

Tyler Johnston’s case attracted attention after the investigators uncovered messages of him celebrating the theft on Signal.

Johnston's fraud scheme began in January 2024, when he was aged 17, in instances that involved him impersonating customer support staff to gain access to the victim’s digital wallets.

Crime agents uncovered that Johnston and his conspirators posed as staff of Google, cryptocurrency companies, as well as wallet provider Trezor.

One of the biggest thefts happened on March 13th earlier this year, when Johnston and an accomplice stole 185 bitcoins, amounting to around $13 million at the time, from a California resident.

The victim handed over their access codes during the fraudulent call, allowing Johnston access to all their savings.

Rather than keeping quiet about his escapades, Johnston took to Signal to brag to his accomplice about the takings.

We actually smacked a 185btc target today…Club feels mad good after today ...We ain’t done, bragged the defendant Tyler Johnston, on Discord, speaking of his sizable crypto theft.

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Bragging in plain daylight

This lack of discretion extended beyond private messages. One witness shared with investigators that Johnston had shared his screen on virtual platform Discord, demonstrating how he carried out the thefts, effectively in plain sight.

Prosecutors revealed how Johnston lived out a luxurious lifestyle for a while with the proceeds. In Miami, Johnston indulged in a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, two BMWs, expensive jewellery, private jet rentals and frequent nights out.

This was brought to an abrupt end however, when Johnston's extravagant lifestyle drew the attention of the sheriff's deputy who stopped a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan in North Miami.

The deputy found amphetamines inside a Hermès bag as a stop and search was carried out. Following this, Johnston's phone, computer and handwritten notes containing crypto wallet codes were seized.

In June, Johnston pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, with the sensing of 25 months prison time decided on October 26th.

Despite this, there was an initial 51 to 63 month term recommended by prosecutors, but this was reduced due to Johnston's cooperation with law enforcement in tracking down other individuals in the crime.

The defendant also surrendered $3.8 million in Bitcoin and Ether following his arrest, according to his defence lawyer.

His lawyer, Brooke C. Watson said Johnston had “quickly admitted his conduct” and was “tremendously sorry for what he has done,” reported CBC News.