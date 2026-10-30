Key takeaways 01 Kelly Chase says she and another woman were drugged at a Palo Alto hotel in 2023. 02 Chase alleges influential UFO figures discouraged her from contacting police after the incident. 03 She says the claims are not proven and that she is still seeking answers. 04 Her video has divided UFO followers and renewed scrutiny of David Grusch’s credibility. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

UFO researcher and podcast host Kelly Chase says she is preparing to reveal the full story of an alleged drugging incident in Palo Alto, California, on November 19, 2023.

Chase says that powerful figures in the UFO community persuaded her not to contact police.

Chase is a US writer, UFO researcher, and podcast host who previously ran The UFO Rabbit Hole, a podcast exploring UFO encounters, government secrecy, and unexplained phenomena, and has been active in the disclosure scene for 5 years.

In a statement on YouTube, Chase explains that she and another woman were drugged at the hotel where The Sol Foundation Initiative for UAP Research and Policy conference speakers were staying. She believes her former business partner, Jay Christopher King, may have been responsible, but was careful to add that she “can’t know for sure.”

Chase says she was subsequently told the incident was a “military abduction”, allegedly carried out by a shadowy team led by retired Army Colonel John Alexander.

It was relayed to Chase that the Department of Defense was carrying out proceedings in a way that the police couldn't.

Chase says she believed this account for years before reconsidering it after receiving allegations of sexual misconduct involving King in April 2026.

At this stage, nothing has been established, and it is a case of Chase looking for answers, but she wrote in her YouTube video description.





I have been lied to, gaslit, and terrorized for three years about what happened on Nov 19, 2023 in Palo Alto, wrote Kelly Chase on her YouTube video.

Questioning David Grusch’s credibility

Chase also brought up UFO whistleblower David Grusch. At the start of October, Grusch appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, speaking of footage of nonhuman entities, reptilians, and Tic Tacs fighting grey aliens.

“I don't really have an issue with anything he said,” she explained, before adding that her concern “isn't about what Grusch said per se. Rather, it is with the general response to what he said from the UFO community.”

Such extraordinary claims caused a mixed reaction, including strong belief and disbelief on both sides.

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What’s particularly striking is how invested Chase was in supporting Grusch, donning teal ribbons emblazoned with “I Stand With Grusch.”

“Perhaps Grusch's credibility isn't a conclusion that we came to, but rather it was an identity that we invested in, " she observed, explaining that emotional loyalty doesn’t necessarily equate with whistleblower credibility.

Using a courtroom analogy, Chase explained how a juror isn't allowed to make an inference based on another inference,” and that the same should be the case for the UFO disclosure movement.

As is the case so often, a wild claim brings another assertion, like when Congressman Eric Burlison said investigators are “still on the trail” of Grusch’s flights of fancy.

The disclosure movement increasingly feels like a house of cards because it is, was the conclusion Chase arrived at.

Reddit r/UFO community divided

The reaction was split across the UFO community.

One Redditor spoke of Chase’s sound ethical standpoint, claiming “her moral and ethical compass points north.”

The post speculated that if what Chase is saying is true, then of course being drugged would leave her reputation being derailed.

“I say hold your judgement and let’s hear what she has to say” urged the post.

Reddit reaction to Kelly Chase's video.

In a different orbit was the stance that Chase was "using victimhood to drive traffic.”

The poster made out that Chase was condescending in deeming the community gullible for believing David Grusch.

Reddit reaction to Kelly Chase's video.