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Ukrainian drones hit VK data center and Ozon warehouse near St. Petersburg

The attacks also damaged electrical distribution infrastructure in the Leningrad region.

VK logo seen through shattered glass
Anna Zhadan
Anna Zhadan Contributor
October 18, 2026 Updated: 56 minutes ago 2 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Ukrainian drones struck VK’s data center and Ozon’s fulfillment center near St. Petersburg overnight.
  2. Ozon confirmed a fire at its Kolpino facility; VK said its services were operating normally.
  3. Power infrastructure damage left about 20,000 residents without electricity in the Leningrad region.
  4. Russia said it downed 1,015 drones, and local authorities reported at least one death.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Drones hit St. Petersburg overnight, striking one of VK’s data centers in the Leningrad region and hitting a logistics center belonging to major Russian retailer Ozon.

During the night of October 17th-18th, Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack across Russia, setting fire to the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal and the city’s Ruchi oil depot, according to St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov.

A data center of VK (VKontakte), one of Russia's biggest technology companies, came under attack in Novosergievka. The company said its services were operating normally, but users have reported connection problems and outages when using VK.

It’s unclear whether the reported disruptions were linked to the attack on the data center or damage to a nearby electrical substation, which was reported by Astra’s investigators.

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Drones also hit Russian e-commerce company Ozon, which confirmed that the attack caused a fire at its fulfillment center on Sofiyskaya Street in St. Petersburg’s Kolpino district. It is one of Ozon’s largest logistics sites in northwestern Russia.

In addition, the attacks damaged electrical distribution infrastructure in the Leningrad region, with emergency power cuts leaving roughly 20,000 residents without electricity.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 1,015 Ukrainian drones overnight. According to Russia’s state-run news agency TASS, the attack was the largest on the region in the last four years.

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The drone strikes killed at least one person and injured several others, according to local authorities.

Last week, Yandex said that its data center in the Vladimir region was forced to shut down following a drone attack, the third to hit the company's facilities in four days. No casualties were reported in that incident.

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

On October 16th-17th, Russia launched a large overnight attack on Ukraine, targeting more than 15 energy facilities, resulting in power and water disruptions in several regions.

The strikes killed seven people and injured at least 90.

"Since the American President announced ​the energy ceasefire ​a week ago, Russia has ‌deliberately ⁠attacked Ukraine's energy and oil and gas sectors 76 ​times," Zelensky ​wrote ⁠on X on October 18th, adding that the latest ​strikes hit substations ​in ⁠the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa ⁠regions.

Anna Zhadan
Anna Zhadan
Journalist

Anna Zhadan is a journalist at Cybernews, covering cybersecurity innovations, AI, and technology developments. With over 10 years of experience and an extensive academic background, her reporting is built on in-depth research drawn from multiple sources and a neutral approach to every subject. Anna has previously worked as Editor-in-Chief at Prague Daily Monitor, Production Editor at Retail Gazette, and Head of Content at My Expat Mind.

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