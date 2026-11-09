Key takeaways 01 Hackers accessed Who Gives A Crap customer data through an external marketing software provider. 02 The breach affected customers in Australia, the UK, and the US; Canadian customers were reportedly not affected. 03 Exposed data included names, phone numbers, email and mailing addresses, and spending information. 04 Who Gives A Crap says it has found no evidence that attackers have misused the data. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Who Gives A Crap, the Australian toilet paper company known for its recycled products and irreverent branding, has revealed that hackers accessed its customer information via an external marketing software provider.

The breach spans customers in Australia, the UK, and the US. Canadian customers have reportedly not been affected.

The company has yet to confirm how many customers were affected.

According to ABC News, an unauthorized party accessed names, phone numbers, mailing and email addresses, as well as information about how much each customer had spent with the company.

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The breach happened on October 30th, with the provider detecting it on October 31st. Who Gives A Crap was informed on November 6th and, in turn, notified customers.

The identity of the provider hasn’t been disclosed, but Who Gives A Crap has disconnected it from its services and updated access credentials.

There is no evidence that customer information has been misused so far. However, customers should be alert to any phishing emails that appear to be legitimate and use any of their personal details.