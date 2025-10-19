When you delete your Facebook account, is it really deleted or just deactivated indefinitely? Each week, our team selects one pressing and common reader issue and deconstructs it to help you stay safe online.

This week, the Cybernews editorial team decided to take a look at what happens when you delete your Facebook profile. Does it really disappear, or does it stay on Meta’s servers?

One Redditor user shared a story that made them suspicious. They deleted their Facebook account back in April, got the official confirmation email, and even verified that their profile had vanished from Google search results.

Then the weird stuff started. Over the next few months, three separate emails from Facebook arrived in their inbox, each one warning that someone was trying to reset their password.

But the question that was bugging the Redditor was, how is someone trying to access an account that doesn’t even exist anymore?Let’s take a look at what happens when you decide to delete your Facebook account, and whether there’s a law that forces Meta to actually delete it.

What does Meta say about user account deletion?

Meta’s policies allow users to delete their accounts. Under Settings > Your Facebook Information > Deactivation and Deletion, users can choose to temporarily deactivate their profile or permanently delete it.

Deactivation simply hides your profile and allows you to reactivate it later, while deletion is meant to remove your posts, photos, and account access entirely.

Deletion is a permanent option. According to Meta, once deleted, you can’t recover the account or its contents.

For most Meta services, once you request deletion, there’s a 30-day grace period if you change your mind and decide to recover your account. A complete removal across systems of all the posted data can take up to 90 days.

According to Meta, copies of your information may remain after the 90 days in backup storage that the company uses to “recover in the event of a disaster, software error, or other data loss event.”

“We may also keep your information for things such as legal issues, terms violations, or harm prevention efforts,” Meta states in its Help Center.

GDPR requires the deletion of user data within the European jurisdiction

Facebook users based within the EU are protected by GDPR. Under GDPR, individuals have the “right to be forgotten.” So Meta, as a data controller, must erase your personal data “without undue delay” when you request deletion.

If Meta does not delete your personal data, it could mean a violation of European laws. For serious infringements, fines can reach up to €20 million or 4% of the worldwide annual revenue.

Meta is not immune to the authorities. The company has been fined multiple times by EU authorities for various violations. In 2024, Meta got a staggering €251 million fine for violating GDPR.

What do Redditors think?

When it comes to user account deletion, Reddit’s verdict is split somewhere between “it’s gone” and “nothing’s ever really gone.”

Some users are quick to oppose any doubts.

“I deleted mine years ago and decided to try to check by logging back in,” one user wrote.

“I got an ‘account does not exist’ response.”

The user admitted that there’s the possibility that Meta deleted everything, and the company likely kept a lot of data.

“In effect, it's gone for me and for anyone I was connected with.”

Others were more skeptical.

“Deleted means it's just not public anymore, but they keep the backend data for ages, especially if your email is still tied to it internally. Happens with a lot of platforms.”

The skepticism flows from the question of how Meta uses user data while the accounts are still active. If the data is passed to data brokers, account deletion on Meta’s platform will not affect other places where your data has ended up.

