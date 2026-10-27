Key takeaways 01 Three GoAhead flaws could let attackers decrypt some device communications or bypass certificate checks. 02 GoAhead is used in hundreds of millions of devices from companies including Palo Alto, Siemens, Honeywell, and Boeing. 03 The most serious flaw has a critical 9.1 severity score and affects certificate validation. 04 Organizations need updated firmware, especially for equipment that supports critical infrastructure. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Three newly disclosed flaws in the widely used GoAhead embedded web server could let attackers decrypt communications or bypass certificate checks in network equipment, industrial control systems, and defence technology.

GoAhead, developed by EmbedThis, provides lightweight web interfaces for managing devices including routers, firewalls, printers, and industrial controllers.

The software is used across hundreds of millions of devices, with manufacturers including Palo Alto Networks, Siemens, Honeywell, and Boeing.

Researchers at security firm FixIO published the technical details on Monday, following reports submitted in April 2026.

The report states that the vulnerabilities were addressed in GoAhead 6.1.1, released in August, with security advisories published on October 12th.

GoAhead software helps manage devices routers, firewalls, printers, industrial controllers. Image by Cybernews.

The findings differ from vulnerabilities Nozomi Networks disclosed in 2024, which involved memory-management and JavaScript template handling rather than TLS encryption and authentication.

Critical GoAhead flaw could bypass certificate security

The most serious flaw, rated critical with a CVSS score of 9.1, affects GoAhead’s OpenSSL-compatible backend and could allow revoked digital certificates to be accepted.

This undermines a process called Mutual Transport Layer Security,(MTLS), which requires both parties to authenticate themselves using digital certificates.

A second flaw affects GoAhead systems that use Mbed TLS. Because of a coding mistake, part of the encryption setup was drastically weakened, which could make some TLS 1.2 connections possible for attackers to decrypt.

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FoxIO researcher Sébastien Féry demonstrated the weaknesses using proof-of-concept code, recovering the shared secret after 5 attempts.

A passive observer can decrypt captured sessions using the recorded handshake and encrypted application records completely out of band,” warns FoxIO researcher Sébastien Féry.

However, the flaw could be exploited only if clients accept the malformed parameters. Modern OpenSSL clients tested by FoxIO rejected them, the researcher noted.

A third flaw affects older LibreSSL implementations, allowing certificate chains exceeding configured limits to be accepted under specific authentication settings.

The flaws were reported privately in April 2026, patched in GoAhead 6.1.1 in August, and publicly disclosed on October 12th.

For organizations operating embedded devices, the immediate challenge is identifying vulnerable configurations and obtaining updated firmware from manufacturers, particularly where equipment supports critical infrastructure and cannot be easily taken offline.

"There's a patch available from GoAhead but that doesn't mean there's a patch available for the devices yet – that's up to the manufacturer," Fox IO's founder and CTO John Althouse warned in a post on X.

Certificate security under scrutinty

The GoAhead findings come amid industry scrutiny of digital certificates and the systems designed to establish trust between devices, applications, and websites, which is crucial in many industrial environments.