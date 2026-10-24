Key takeaways 01 Hackers stole about 8.3 million tip records from Navigate360 systems over several months. 02 The stolen data may include names, addresses, birth dates, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, and emails. 03 Nevada says about 10% of SafeVoice tips were compromised, and that other schools were affected. 04 Officials say anonymity rules make it difficult to notify students whose data may be at risk. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Navigate360, the anonymous crime-tip platform used by schools, law enforcement, and the US military, admitted Friday that it suffered a months-long breach – with hackers stealing sensitive tip-line data from public safety agencies in multiple US states.

The Ohio-based emergency management software company confirmed on Friday that an unauthorized party accessed its systems between November 21st, 2025, and March 5th, 2026.

Navigate360 provides emergency management, panic-button, threat-detection, and anonymous reporting tools to more than 35,000 schools.. navigate360.com

That attacker made off with approximately 8.3 million tip records – exfiltrating hordes of personally identifiable information (PII), much of it belonging to students who've used the system.

Apparently, Friday’s official press release regarding the seven-month-old breach is a response to a separate announcement issued by Nevada state officials earlier this week.

Nevada is now blaming Navigate360 for the “multi-vendor security incident” due to negligence.

The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) announced a Navigate360 breach affecting the SafeVoice tip reporting system on October 22, 2026.

According to the Nevada Department of Education and the Department of Public Safety, portions of those 8.3 million tip records were linked to the state’s own anonymous reporting system – SafeVoice Nevada – whose infrastructure is managed by Navigate360.

Approximately 10 percent of SafeVoice tips with personally identifiable information (PII) between November 2025 and March 2026 was compromised, Nevada's Department of Public Safety said.

The 24/7 anonymous platform is used by Nevada's students, families, educators, and community members to report school safety concerns and threats to student well-being.

Tips are submitted through either a live call center, mobile app, or online web portal.

Millions of crime tips exposed, student data compromised

Although the breach was said to have had no impact on local dispatch operations, school response teams, or emergency response protocols, the theft may have affected schools across the nation and beyond.

Known for its K-12 school safety solutions, Navigate360 launched in 2020 as a comprehensive digital threat solution to help schools, police, and private corporations prevent violence and harm, including from active-shooter incidents.

Image by Pressmaster | Shutterstock

The company’s Campus360 EdTech platform serves roughly 19 million students across more than 35,000 schools in the US and Canada – including major districts: Miami-Dade, Philadelphia, Omaha, Portland, Denver, Salt Lake City, and Detroit Public Schools.

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Nevada says it was only notified this month that the 8.3 million compromised tip records actually contained students' personally identifiable information (PII).

That private information, depending on the records, is said to include:

Student names

Parent or family member names

Addresses, phone numbers, email addresses

Dates of birth

Student identification numbers

Social Security numbers

Information related to medical conditions or treatment

Other information that could reasonably identify a student when combined with other data

Because the reporting system is “anonymous,” the state says it can't notify students that their personal data may be at risk.

What’s more, although the Nevada DOE did not name names, it says it is now working with state education leaders whose schools and students were also caught up in the Navigate breach.

Navigate360 has engaged a data mining firm to undertake a detailed review of this data to determine the incident’s impact





We have no evidence that the stolen data has been used for fraud or identity theft.

Navigate360 said in a press release on October 23, 2026.

More than 5,000 law enforcement agencies and 4,400 businesses nationwide also use the Navigate360 system, according to the company’s website.

Additionally, it’s unclear whether any of those organizations were affected.

Nevada blames Navigate360 for months of incomplete answers

Blaming Navigate360, Nevada officials said the company provided the state with incomplete impact reports on multiple occasions in the months after the breach took place.

Navigate360 has assured the state that SafeVoice remains fully operational and available 24/7 for students and families to report safety concerns, Nevada Department of Education officials said in a statement on October 22nd, 2026.

Nevada education officials say the company initially notified state officials this spring that SafeVoice may have been affected by the “criminal multistate cybersecurity incident and that an independent forensic investigation was underway.”

Navigate360 publicly disclosed the months-long data breach on October 23, 2026 Image by TW Farlow Media | Shutterstock

“Although the incident drew Congressional inquiries, national media coverage, and a US Department of Justice criminal investigation,” Nevada says information specific to the state’s tip reporting line “remained limited.”

“In response to the incident, NDE and DPS are taking action to protect SafeVoice and coordinating with state education leaders across the country to demand accountability and transparency from Navigate360,” Nevada state officials said.