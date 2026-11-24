Key takeaways 01 Cybernews found over 22 million Roblox cheat-related searches, more than half of all cheat searches studied. 02 Fake Roblox cheats can install malware that steals passwords, bank logins, Discord tokens, and webcam footage. 03 Children may ignore security warnings when downloading cheat tools from YouTube, Google, or Discord. 04 Parents can reduce risk by limiting admin rights, enabling Roblox parental controls, and using two-step verification. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A Cybernews investigation into 22 million Roblox cheat searches shows how free game hacks are exposing parents' passwords and bank logins to malware.

There are stories abound of families being hit with astronomical bills. An 8-year-old boy in Ontario spent $2,000 in unauthorized Roblox charges on his grandmother's credit card, while another viral case saw a 9-year-old rack up $118,000 on his dad's corporate card promoting his Roblox YouTube channel.

While Roblox markets itself as a wholesome and creative sandbox for kids, it is widely criticized by the game industry for its aggressive monetization.

In a Cybernews study that analyzed 17 major games across 184 countries from 2018 to 2026, Roblox generated over 22 million cheat-related searches, accounting for over half of all searches.

To measure the searches across these eight years, we tracked how often players searched for these cheats online. Using specialized tools on Google and Yandex, we monitored the most popular cheat phrases by country in both English and local languages.

Cheat searches in the last 12 months (October 2025 - October 2026.) Image by Cybernews.

Roblox draws 482 cheat searches per 1,000 players, more than six times Minecraft (74) and ahead of Valorant (434) and Call of Duty: Warzone (408).

Kids hunt for free shortcuts

But the lurking danger isn’t so obvious. Cybernews research points to a quieter digital risk for players who spend nothing.

Roblox is free to download, but games inside the platform can unlock top weapons, VIP perks, and rare items. These often lurk behind paywalls costing anywhere between $5 to $50.

Kids without access to credit cards, look to cut corners on YouTube and Google search.

The average spend per Roblox player globally stood at $12.29 per quarter in Q3 2026. Even this small amount can be bypassed, as well as grinding out menial tasks, by scoping out auto-farming hacks on the dark web.

This presents an ideal opportunity for cybercriminals preying on the gamer to disguise malware as a working cheat.

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Roblox figurines. Credit: cfg1978 via Shutterstock.

Fake cheats hijack family computers

Young players are conditioned to ignore Windows Defender alerts triggered by Roblox script executors, granting administrator permissions to unverified files downloaded from YouTube and Discord servers.

In August 2026, Bitdefender exposed a widespread campaign to fool kids. Fake "undetected" versions of the popular Xeno Roblox executor were bundling real Lua scripts alongside malware.

Once launched, this malware scrapes Roblox login credentials, scrapes saved passwords from the browser, hijacks Discord tokens, can log keystrokes, and even capture webcam footage.

In March 2026, a threat actor listed 50 million allegedly stolen Roblox logins for sale, likely harvested directly from infected devices by infostealer malware. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

When kids play on a shared family computer, it's not just the Roblox avatar that is at stake. It exposes parents' saved banking logins, work emails, and personal files.

What can parents do?

By removing admin rights, you can set up a standard Windows profile, the player will be prevented from installing new software or overriding security prompts.

Having a direct conversation with your child about anti-virus alerts. If you make them non-negotiable, with no exception, the fort is more guarded.

Spotting and blocking fake cheat downloads “can be done by periodically scanning the computer with anti-virus software, or by monitoring internet traffic and browser history,” advised Aras Nazarovas, security researcher at Cybernews.

Another option is to link a verified parental account on Roblox. This can be done in the settings > parental controls toggle. Chats and spending can be locked down here, as well as enabling two-step authentication.

In a reply to Cybernews, Roblox suggested following these tips on how to avoid scams: