Key takeaways 01 Qilin listed Ipsos on its leak site after Ipsos disclosed a breach of one internal system. 02 The group posted five screenshots that allegedly show contracts, proposals, names, emails, and signatures. 03 Ipsos says it contained the incident and has seen no impact on operations or client delivery. 04 Cybernews researchers say the alleged files could expose client research methods and brand strategies. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Ransomware gang Qilin has listed Paris-based market research company Ipsos on its dark web leak site, one week after the firm disclosed a cybersecurity incident affecting an internal information system.

On its site, Qilin published five images allegedly showing commercial documents, including names, emails, and signatures.

Cybernews researchers say that the screenshots in the ransomware gang’s listing include snippets of contracts, brand strategy research, and project proposals between Ipsos and companies they allegedly partnered with.

Specifically in the samples, one can see Ipsos was partnering – or proposing a partnership – with Roblox, Metrolinx, an Italian multinational confectionery company Ferrero, and KPMG, a global professional services network.

Ipsos data snippet posted by Qilin. By Cybernews.

Neither the deployment of ransomware nor the scope of the data theft has been officially confirmed. However, on November 17th, Ipsos announced that it had filed a complaint over a breach of one of its internal systems.

The company said in a statement it had activated incident response procedures, contained the incident, and engaged outside cybersecurity specialists.

Ipsos reported no impact on operations or client delivery, but it has not ruled out potential effects on client, project, or business-partner information.

“This incident had no impact on our operations or our ability to deliver for our clients. We take protection of the information entrusted to us very seriously,” said the company.

We have reached out to Ipsos for comment and will update the article once we receive a reply.

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Exposure of brand strategies

Ipsos boasts an extensive client base, serving more than 5,000 firms and organizations across 90 markets worldwide.

It works with major global brands across every major industry, including Google, Intel, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, General Motors, and Mastercard.

The consequences of the leak could extend well beyond embarrassment – if the documents are authentic.

A commercial proposal doesn’t mean a partnership between Ipsos and another company existed, and a contract excerpt is not proof it was signed.

But disclosure of commercial secrets is still possible. Besides, Ipsos clients may feel that confidential materials were inadequately protected.

Perhaps most importantly, the leak exposes brand strategies for various companies, the Cybernews researchers say.

“The posting exposes how Ipsos research is done. This is very useful for competitors which might implement Ipsos strategies for a friendlier price,” they point out.

Who are the Qilin cybercrooks?

Qilin, a Russia-based ransomware group, is considered the most active ransomware-as-a-service gang in the world. It has claimed at least 365 victim organizations in the past three months alone.

The gang employs a double-extortion scheme. Qilin operators develop and provide ransomware and digital infrastructure to affiliates, who use them to break into a victim’s network, steal sensitive data, and encrypt systems and files.