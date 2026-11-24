Key takeaways 01 MedusaLocker claims it stole contents of 1,511 emails tied to Yahoo’s Brazilian domain. 02 The gang demands $10,000 and threatens to publish the data if it is not paid. 03 Researchers could not verify samples and say repeated filenames may inflate the listing. 04 If confirmed, exposed business emails could increase phishing and social engineering risks.

American tech behemoth Yahoo appeared on a hacker gang’s dark web leak site, with the attackers demanding a hefty payment.

MedusaLocker, a prominent cybercriminal cartel, threatens to leak Yahoo data. The gang claims they breached Yahoo's email accounts and demands $10,000 in ransom to not leak the data publicly.

This is a common extortion tactic used by ransomware gangs to pressure their victims.

The group listed the American internet giant on its victim site, claiming to have exfiltrated the contents of 1,511 emails associated with the Brazilian domain yahoo.com.br. The attackers released 10 sample files to back up their claims.

Cybernews researchers analyzed the data breach claims. Here is what they found.

Screenshot of Yahoo being listed on MedusaLocker's site. Source: Cybernews

Financial reports potentially exposed in email content

According to the researchers, the gang's listing contains a 99-page file index. However, only 10 unique filenames appear throughout the listing. This may mean that the attackers are using repeated entries to fill in those 99 pages.

Cybernews attempted to download the samples but consistently encountered HTTP 429 errors. This error indicates that the server is rejecting requests due to excessive request volume.

The visible filenames are in Portuguese, with some referring to financial reports and document templates.

At this point, it remains unknown whether the attackers breached Yahoo’s infrastructure or compromised a single company’s account.

Screenshot of Yahoo being listed on MedusaLocker's site. Source: Cybernews

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It also remains unknown whether the data belongs to a single organization or multiple Yahoo email users. None of the visible filenames hint at a company linked to the data.

One plausible scenario is that the attackers could have accessed a Brazilian company's email accounts that use Yahoo's email services.

“Given the number of claimed files, it’s possible that it could be limited to one company,” Cybernews researchers said.

The files listed by the gang could be email attachments containing internal business information, potentially including details about employees or company operations.

Screenshot of Yahoo data samples listed on MedusaLocker's site. Source: Cybernews

If the data breach is confirmed, exposure of such data would put the company and its employees at risk of targeted phishing and social engineering attacks.

We reached out to Yahoo for comment and will update the article once we receive a response.

What do we know about MedusaLocker?

MedusaLocker first appeared in 2019 and has one clear goal – to make money.

The group has no known political agenda, and its list of victims includes organizations in the US, Brazil, Australia, France, Israel, Bulgaria, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and the UK.

MedusaLocker uses a business model known as ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS). This means the core team develops and maintains the malware and rents it out.

MedusaLocker's ransom demands are relatively modest compared with those of some major ransomware cartels. The gang’s ransom typically ranges from $10,000 to $80,000. The amount depends on how valuable the stolen information is and how much the victim can afford to pay.