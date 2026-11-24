Key takeaways 01 Samsung Securities says more than 8,000 customers had personal data exposed through its Voice of Customer system. 02 Exposed files included names, account numbers, addresses, contact details, and driver’s license numbers. 03 The firm says its main customer database was not affected by the breach. 04 South Korea’s financial sector faces a wider wave of cyberattacks targeting key institutions. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Samsung Securities, a South Korean financial services and brokerage firm, has confirmed that a data breach exposed personal data belonging to more than 8,000 customers.

According to the company’s statement sent to the Yonhap news agency, the brokerage discovered that its Voice of Customer system, a web service for complaints and inquiries, was accessed without authorization.

Samsung Securities says it found no evidence of exposure outside the affected system. The incident involved some files customers uploaded with their own submissions – not the firm’s main customer database.

In other words, customers who hadn’t submitted an inquiry through the Voice of Customer system shouldn’t have been affected.

Still, the files contained 13 categories of personal information across all affected customers, including names, account numbers, home addresses, contact details, and driver’s license numbers, according to the company.

It’s not nothing, especially when the fact is that Samsung Securities has a massive concentration of wealthy and ultra-high-net-worth clients in South Korea – and actually caters to such individuals.

The company also serves everyday retail investors. But in mid-2026, Samsung Securities became the first brokerage in South Korea to surpass 10,000 individual clients holding at least 3 billion won ($2.23 million) in financial assets.

In this particular case, if a high-net-worth individual used Samsung Securities’ Voice of Customer service by attaching sensitive data to their support form, that information could end up in the hands of a malicious actor.

It’s unclear whether high-net-worth clients are in fact being targeted. However, someone posing as a Samsung Securities employee during a phishing attack could cite a real account number or address to make the call sound legitimate.

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Samsung Securities – which handles wealth management, stock brokerage, investment banking, underwriting, and pensions – has already blocked the internet address linked to the intrusion. Company CEO Park Jong-moon has apologized.

A relentless wave of cyberattacks

The brokerage said it has reported the incident to the relevant authorities and is now strengthening its cybersecurity systems. All affected customers will be notified separately, but they can also check the Samsung Securities website and look for the “Personal (Credit) Information Leak Inquiry” menu.

The firm is part of the wider Samsung Group. Another subsidiary of the South Korean tech giant, Samsung Electronics, may have also suffered a data breach recently.

Last week, a ransomware gang known as nOn dumped 220MB of data it claimed belongs to Samsung Electronics on their leak site on the dark web. The leaked files appear to confirm that Samsung smart TVs collect usage data and send it to Samsung’s data centers.

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South Korean authorities have been scrambling to deal with data breaches in recent weeks. An ongoing wave of cyberattacks is heavily targeting the country’s financial sector and state utilities.

Just this past weekend, KEPCO, South Korea’s state-run power giant, confirmed a breach exposing the data of 1.52 million people.

As The Dong-A Ilbo, one of South Korea’s major daily newspapers, points out, South Korea’s financial sector was long considered relatively well insulated from cyberattacks since strict network segregation rules limited connections between internal and external systems.

But increasingly sophisticated attacks, apparently exploiting even these limited points of access with the help of AI, have exposed weaknesses in the industry’s defenses.