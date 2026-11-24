Key takeaways 01 OpenAI and Cisco released Shirudo, an open-source platform for protecting Linux systems while teams patch vulnerabilities. 02 Shirudo creates temporary shields that block exploit paths without forcing services offline or restarting systems. 03 The platform uses Linux eBPF and still requires human approval for deployment decisions. 04 In testing, a Codex-generated shield blocked Java4Shell exploitation in a controlled environment without restarting. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

OpenAI and Cisco are releasing an open-source security platform to protect Linux systems while patching vulnerabilities without taking the service offline.

Patching vulnerabilities in digital systems isn’t a quick job and can take days or even weeks to fix.

In the meantime, the system is vulnerable to attacks, and the organization has to decide whether to block the vulnerable operation or take the service offline. What’s more, the exploit and a core process may rely on the same Linux operation.

In an attempt to address this issue, OpenAI and Cisco have partnered to create Shirudo (“shield” in Japanese), an open-source platform that helps teams protect Linux systems and patch vulnerabilities.

“Our goal is to make tested shields available alongside vulnerability disclosures, giving operators a way to evaluate and deploy temporary protections while preparing permanent patches,” OpenAI said.

Will Shirudo kill cybersecurity start-ups?

While people commended OpenAI and Cisco’s efforts in proactive threat protection and others suggested putting ARTEX and Shirudo in a cage to see who wins, this platform reinforces fears surrounding AI taking our jobs.

Reverse engineer and security researcher BytecodeAssassin on X posted saying that OpenAI and Cisco have “just killed 10,000 cybersecurity startups.”

While cybersecurity startups specialize in virtual patching and temporary defense during the patching process, Shirudo isn’t fully autonomous and still requires human oversight.

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How it works

These shields are designed to block access to the vulnerability while allowing legitimate requests to come through.

It uses the Linux kernel eBPF, which allows small programs to run at specific points in the operating system, enabling these environments to be assessed for threats.

Shirudo is built on four core capabilities: live protection, which blocks vulnerabilities without restarting the system – defense at machine speed, which lets agents decide what needs to be done with human approval – trusted deployment; and hardware-backed verification.

This should mean that an organization shouldn’t need to pull the plug while patching the vulnerability, hopefully resulting in less downtime for businesses and less financial loss.

Tested against Java4Shell exploit

When tested in a controlled environment, a Codex-generated shield blocked an attempt to exploit Java4Shell, a critical flaw affecting OpenJDK, all without restarting.

Isovalent, a security company now owned by Cisco, fed information about Java4Shell to Shirudo so it could create a shield against the vulnerability, resulting in a mitigation written in Java bytecode.

“The bytecode injects into any Java application and adds validation on the base64 input to guard against the overwrite that is used to exploit the vulnerability, according to Isovalent.

The future of exploit mitigation

Shirudo is OpenAI and Cisco’s first step towards actively mitigating emergent threats without hindering operations, the companies said.

“We want to strengthen the operating system foundations needed to deploy these protections at scale, including hardening the kernel and core services, limiting workload permissions, and making updates and recovery safer.”

At some point, AI agents may be able to identify threats, validate protections, and deploy eBPF shields that block exploits without disruption.