Key takeaways 01 Ransomware gang BYOD claims it stole records belonging to about two million Texans. 02 The alleged breach involves Texas HHSC, which serves more than 7.5 million people each month. 03 The gang claims the stolen files include Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, disaster aid, and banking records. 04 Cybernews researchers warn the data could support fraud, bank takeovers, and targeted scams. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A ransomware gang behind the Trump Mobile breach claims to have stolen sensitive records belonging to around two million Texans in an alleged breach of the state agency responsible for healthcare and social assistance programs.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has allegedly been breached by a ransomware gang known as BYOD.

The notice about the alleged breach appeared on the gang’s dark web leak site. The attackers claim that a vulnerability in the organization’s system allowed them to compromise it.

The HHSC is the state agency that manages health and human services programs for Texas residents, serving more than 7.5 million people every month.

What Texas HHSC data has been stolen?

According to the attackers, roughly two million Texans may be at risk, as the stolen data includes:

Medicaid records

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) records

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) records

Disaster assistance records

Banking information

“The data types claimed to have been stolen could be used for various types of fraud,” said the Cybernews research team.

At the time of writing, the leak site is down. However, so far, the gang has not released any data samples to back up its claims. “Attackers could exploit such data to open credit accounts, apply for loans, or file fraudulent tax returns,” researchers said.

“Attackers could also attempt to take over bank accounts, perform SNAP/EBT fraud, or target victims with highly personalized social engineering campaigns,” the team added.

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Cybernews has reached out to the HHSC for comment and will update the article once a response is received.

HHSC data has been breached before

If the allegations prove legitimate, it will not be the first time the commission has been targeted.

In January 2025, a data breach affected more than 61,000 recipients of Medicaid, CHIP, TANF, and SNAP. An initial investigation revealed that the breach resulted from employees illegally accessing personal account information contained in client records between June 2021 and December 2024.

It remains unknown whether the current data breach claims are connected to the previous incident in any way.

Who is BYOD?

BYOD is a new ransomware gang that first surfaced in September 2026. The gang previously published data belonging to 3,615 Trump Mobile users on its leak site.

The gang also targeted the University of New Mexico (UNM) Health Sciences Center, claiming to have compromised 36,000 machines, including Active Directory systems for the main campus and hospital networks.

Reportedly, UNM Health diverted ambulances and canceled surgeries, although the center did not describe the event as a ransomware attack.