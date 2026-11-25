Key takeaways 01 An unprotected HOT.com Elasticsearch database exposed 1.22 terabytes of personal records, contact details, and precise locations. 02 The leak compromised millions of social media handles, phone numbers, and adult service worker profiles worldwide. 03 Over two hundred million browsing logs and IP addresses of visitors were accessible without password authentication. 04 Security researchers reported the vulnerability to US-CERT, prompting the platform to secure the cluster in September 2026. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

An exposed database belonging to HOT.com, a US-based adult services aggregation platform, leaked approximately 1.22 terabytes of data, including identifying information for millions of sex workers.

Our research team discovered the publicly accessible Elasticsearch cluster in mid-September this year. The cluster contained 54 indices that exposed vast amounts of personally identifiable information, including phone numbers, email addresses, social media profiles, precise locations, and user activity logs.

HOT.com operates as a search platform aggregating adult services and shops worldwide, with most listings concentrated in the United States. The site attracts millions of monthly users.

While having personal data exposed may harm any user, our researchers believe that adult service providers face increasing risks.

Example of an individual worker's records. Image by Cybernews.

“Affected people are at additional risk for discrimination and unwanted outing, with workers’ family members facing an increased risk of harassment as well. Depending on the country and its legislation of sex work, this could also result in legal consequences for some workers,” the team explained.

We contacted HOT.com and reported the exposure to US-CERT. The database was observed to be closed on September 21st, 2026. We have reached out to the company for comment and will update the article once we receive a reply.

Example of a shop record. Image by Cybernews.

What HOT.com data was leaked?

The leaked Elasticsearch cluster contained:

Phone numbers in approximately 258 million records

Email addresses in approximately 20 million records

54.3 million Facebook profile links

58.7 million X/Twitter account handles

9.8 million Instagram profiles

IP addresses of platform users in approximately 215 million records

Precise locations of individual workers and shops in approximately 2.53 million records

User activity logs tracking interactions on the platform

The exposed information primarily pertains to individual sex workers and adult service shops listed on the platform, as well as users browsing services.

Record counts with locations present. Image by Cybernews.

The team explained that while the leak contained over 200 million IP addresses, it doesn’t mean the same number of individuals were exposed. The number reveals how many searches the platform witnessed. Meanwhile, it is unclear whether the search behind the IP address resulted in a purchase.

The true number of exposed sex workers is also likely less than the number of exposed social media accounts. For one, some sellers may use several accounts to mask their identity.

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Record counts with IP addresses. Image by Cybernews.

Heightened risks for sex workers

The exposure creates significant risks for sex workers whose information was leaked. Unlike typical data breaches affecting mainstream platforms, this leak combines identifying details with the stigmatized nature of sex work.

Sex workers face potential harassment, blackmail, and targeted cyberattacks using the exposed phone numbers, email addresses, and social media profiles. The precise location data creates physical safety risks, particularly in jurisdictions where sex work carries legal penalties or strong social stigma.

Record count with Facebook profiles. Image by Cybernews.

The combination of contact information and social media profiles enables attackers to cross-reference identities, potentially revealing real names and personal networks. This information could be weaponized for extortion, doxxing, or harassment campaigns targeting individuals in an already vulnerable profession.

Platform users whose IP addresses and activity logs were exposed also face privacy risks, particularly in regions where accessing or purchasing adult services carries legal or social consequences.

Record count with Instagram profiles. Image by Cybernews.

The scope of the leak

The 1.22 TB Elasticsearch cluster served as the platform's operational database, tracking both service providers and user interactions. The sheer volume of records, hundreds of millions across different data categories, suggests the platform had been collecting and storing this information over an extended period.

The cluster's 54 indices organized data by type, with separate collections tracking phone numbers, emails, social media profiles, locations, and user actions. Each index contained millions of records, indicating the platform's scale across its operational regions.

Phone number counts across different indices. Image by Cybernews.

The user activity logs revealed browsing patterns, search queries, and interactions with specific listings. Combined with IP addresses, this data could be used to identify individuals who visited or engaged with the platform.

Even though adult content data leaks are extremely sensitive, companies operating sensitive user data leak information from time to time. For example, last year, our team discovered that numerous BDSM, LGBTQ+, and sugar dating apps were found exposing users' private images, with some of them even leaking photos shared in private messages.

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