Key takeaways 01 The Treasury Department took some FinCEN systems offline after hackers accessed a limited subset of systems. 02 CIA and ODNI officials found unauthorized access to an open-source analysis system, but reported no classified data breach. 03 The FBI breach exposed a warrant and background check database shared by local and federal law enforcement. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The US Treasury Department, the CIA, ODNI, and the FBI have all been hit by cyberattacks that have knocked systems offline and exposed others.

The US Treasury Department is investigating a “cybersecurity incident,” which forced some Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) systems offline.

FinCEN is a bureau within the Department of the Treasury and is responsible for safeguarding sensitive financial transaction records and suspicious activity reports.

The federal agency is investigating a cybersecurity incident where hackers gained “unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems.”

FinCEN announcement. Source FinCEN

However, it didn’t reveal what systems the actor accessed or how they carried out the intrusion.

What we know is the intrusion forced systems offline, rendering certain services temporarily unavailable. Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) E-filings remain unaffected.

This incident follows reported attacks on the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

The ODNI and CIA identified unauthorized access affecting an open-source analysis system, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

As with the US Treasury, the extent of the CIA hack remains unclear, but officials are confident that no classified information was accessed.

Cybernews has reached out to the impacted agencies for comment and will update the article once we receive a reply.

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Major government agencies under attack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was breached last week after unknown actors entered a warrant and background check database shared by local and federal law enforcement.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) also suffered an outage that affected essential services used to pay farmers.

While the USDA wasn’t quick to address the outage, sources told NBC News it was caused by a cyberattack.

These cyberattacks come after a wave of disruptions caused by widespread outages across the US.

US officials say we’re not under attack

Starting with Microsoft and graduating to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and even the 911 emergency services lines, outages spread across the states.

In the midst of the outage chaos, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio took the stand, assuring the public that the government or any US organization isn’t under attack.

Last week, Rubio confidently said there was “zero evidence” of a cyberattack and hasn’t made a public announcement or addressed the nation since.

Rubio did congratulate the new White House National Cyber Director, Kirsten Davies, who has served as the cybersecurity chief at Unilever and reportedly consults for the Israeli venture capital group Team 8.