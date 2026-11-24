Key takeaways 01 Decathlon confirmed a breach affecting 163,000 customers after attackers hit a third-party delivery provider. 02 Exposed data includes names, emails, phone numbers, addresses, order references, and delivery details. 03 Decathlon says bank details and passwords were not compromised in the breach. 04 Scammers could use real delivery details to send convincing fake SMS messages about fees or failed deliveries. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Sports retail giant Decathlon has confirmed a data breach that exposed 163,000 customers. Now, affected users face the risk of malicious delivery messages.

French sporting goods retailer Decathlon has confirmed a cyberattack that affected its website, decathlon.fr.

The breach allegations were initially posted on a well-known cybercriminal forum, where a threat actor going by the pseudonym 4me1 advertised Decathlon’s data for sale.

Decathlon confirmed the breach to the French newspaper Ouest-France, following initial reports by FrenchBreaches. According to the company, attackers breached a third-party service provider on November 22nd.

The retailer has since blocked unauthorized access and plans to notify affected customers by email. It also stated it would report the incident to France's data protection authority, the CNIL.

Decathlon stated that no bank details or passwords were compromised.

Screenshot of Decathlon entry on hacker forum. Source: Cybernews

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What Decathlon data has been breached?

Cybernews researchers examined the forum entry claiming responsibility for the Decathlon data breach. Leaked data samples show that the dataset includes customer details such as:

Names

Emails

Phone numbers

Postal addresses

Order references

Shipping notes, which can include building access codes

Delivery times

Delivery statuses

Delivery feedback responses

Package dimensions and weight

Internal warehouse names

Parcel tracking numbers could not be found on Decathlon’s platforms, supporting the claims that data was exfiltrated from a third-party provider handling deliveries.

Screenshot of Decathlon data sample on hacker forum. Source: Cybernews

Decathlon customers at risk of social engineering attacks

The breach carries significant potential consequences. Decathlon operates over 300 stores across France, leaving many customers vulnerable to targeted social engineering attacks.

A text that appears to be an update about your delivery could actually be an attempt to steal personal information or money.

Scammers could leverage the leaked information to send fake SMS messages regarding failed deliveries or unpaid fees. What makes these messages particularly convincing is that they may incorporate real names, addresses, or order numbers.