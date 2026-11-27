Key takeaways 01 Apple flagged Wukong, a Chinese food delivery app, for malware that scans users’ image galleries. 02 The malware uses optical character recognition to find screenshots of crypto recovery phrases and private keys. 03 A newer App Store version changed publishers, but it did not state that the malware was removed. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Apple flagged Wukong, a Chinese food delivery app, for containing malware.

The app would scan users’ galleries for screenshots containing crypto wallet recovery phrases and private keys.

It did this by using optical character recognition (OCR), software capable of extracting text from images and converting it into copyable text.

One valuable piece of information in a user’s photo gallery could be a screenshot of a recovery phrase, a 12- or 24-word string that can serve as a password to access one’s crypto funds.

If OCR is running in the background, it can read the information in the screenshot and convert it into a password.

Food delivery app disguises malware

The popular food delivery app Wukong contained malware named SparkCat, which Kaspersky first uncovered in 2025.

On November 24th, the app received an update with bug fixes, including fixes for crashes occurring when users searched for restaurants.

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The new Wukong app version 1.0.7 was released after iPhone users noticed that an earlier version of the app had included a security warning from Apple, according to Crypto News.

In October, users were told to remove the app from their devices after Bodu News reported that the app, used in Southeast Asia and China, contained malware.

Then, a new version of the same app has been released on the App Store again, this time under a different publisher.

The updated app was registered under PGI Cipta Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian company, while the previous app version was released by Gokoo Online Co., Ltd.

The new app included a list of improvements. However, it didn’t address the actual issue or report that the malware was cleared.

Given this, users are advised not to install the app.

iPhones and iPads routinely scan installed third-party apps for malware, according to Apple's support page.

“If an app contains malware, your device prevents you from opening it and displays an alert recommending that you delete it,” explained the company.