Key takeaways 01 Barclays Bank Delaware says an unauthorized party accessed a credit card application status system. 02 Exposed data includes names, contact details, birth dates, and Social Security numbers. 03 Barclays says the breach is limited to credit card applications and reported it to authorities. 04 Affected people get 24 months of identity monitoring and protection services. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The American branch of British multinational bank Barclays has suffered a data breach, exposing credit card application data.

Barclays Bank Delaware, a US banking subsidiary that issues credit cards to American consumers, has started informing affected customers.

According to a breach notice sent to affected individuals and shared with the authorities, an unauthorized third party accessed Barclays’ system where customers can check the status of their credit card applications.

The bank says it detected suspicious activity on November 4th, 2026. Barclays reassures that the data breach is limited to credit card applications.

Headquartered in London, Barclays Group offers financial services to individuals and businesses worldwide, with over 48 million customers.

Barclays' breach notice. Source: State of California Department of Justice

What Barclays’ data has been breached?

The compromised information includes:

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Full names

Contact information

Dates of birth

Social Security numbers (SSNs)

The exposure of Social Security numbers is particularly concerning because they are widely used in the US to verify people's identities.

Unlike passwords, which can be changed after a breach, SSNs are difficult to replace. Criminals could potentially exploit stolen data to impersonate victims and commit financial fraud.

Barclays says it took steps to secure access to customer data. “We have also reported this incident to law enforcement and relevant regulators and are taking steps to further strengthen our network,” the company wrote in the notice.

To help affected individuals protect themselves, Barclays is offering 24 months of complimentary access to an identity monitoring and protection service.

Financial institutions have been under attack

Barclays breach notice comes after a heist of multiple major financial institutions. Last week, another ransomware gang, going by the name n0n, leaked Visa and Mastercard customer data.

The world’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase, has also been targeted, with attackers leaking data of premium cardholders.

Earlier this year, other major American banks confirmed cyberattacks on their third-party providers, resulting in customer data exposure. In April, the Everest ransomware gang claimed approximately 250,000 Frost Bank client records and 3.4 million Citizens records