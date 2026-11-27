Key takeaways 01 SAP said it found suspicious activity but no evidence of unauthorized access to customer business data. 02 The company said it took measures to protect customers and secure its services. 03 SAP said its investigation remains ongoing based on findings to date. 04 Spiegel reported a cyberattack at SAP, citing an internal staff memo. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

SAP "has identified suspicious activity" but found no evidence so far of unauthorized access to its customer business data, the German software firm told Reuters on Friday.

In a statement, SAP said it promptly implemented the necessary measures to protect its customers and preserve the security of its services after identifying the activity.

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"Based on our investigation to date, we have found no evidence of unauthorized access to customer business data," it said.