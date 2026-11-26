Key takeaways 01 NFS2ROOT lets remote attackers gain root access on exposed Linux NFS servers through port 2049. 02 Attackers need no password, account, or user action to exploit vulnerable systems. 03 OpenSec says the flaw stayed hidden for 12 years and rates 9.8 out of 10. 04 Admins should patch and reboot, or block port 2049 until updates are installed. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A critical vulnerability in the Linux kernel’s Network File System (NFS) server, dubbed NFS2ROOT, grants attackers root access on NAS devices, Kubernetes storage nodes, and any other Linux file servers with port 2049 exposed.

The newly disclosed vulnerability in the Linux kernel’s NFS server, nfsd, is nearly as bad as it gets. Remote attackers require no special privileges, authentication, or user interaction, the attack complexity is low, and access to port 2049 leads to a complete compromise of the entire server.

Tracked as CVE-2026-99362, NFS2ROOT has a severity rating of 9.8 out of 10.

“If your Linux server speaks NFS, anyone who can reach port 2049 can own it. No password, no account, no click,” warns a report by OpenSec, a cybersecurity and vulnerability management firm.

The vulnerability remained undetected in the Linux kernel for 12 years. The fixes are already available. OpenSec urges administrators to patch immediately and reboot. If that isn’t possible right away, block TCP port 2049 at the firewall.

Image by Cybernews.

How does the exploit work?

According to the report, a single TCP connection can corrupt the kernel’s memory. Because the NFS server (nfsd module) runs in the kernel, bytes arriving on port 2049 are parsed in the most privileged part of the system without checking who actually sent them.

“One TCP connection writes 61 bytes past a kernel heap object; chained, that gives a root shell,” the OpenSec Intelligence team said.

To exploit this bug, the hacker – a client – can send a specially crafted NFSv4.1 request that causes the server to shrink its reply cache to zero bytes and write response data into the undersized buffer, corrupting adjacent memory.

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An actual attacker can leverage the flaw to first leak sensitive kernel memory, revealing important memory addresses and bypassing Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization (KASLR). Then they can overwrite memory, thereby manipulating which code executes, ultimately leading to root access.

The exploit was discovered using Antara, OpenSec’s AI system, and disclosed to NFSD and Linux security maintainers on September 22, 2026.

The flaw was fixed in kernel versions 6.12.117, 6.18.61, 7.3.2, and 7.4-rc1.

Major distributions have yet to ship them. Ubuntu’s security tracker currently lists all supported kernels as vulnerable, with patches still in progress at the time of writing.

NFS2ROOT arrives in the middle of a rough stretch for IT teams, already tired from patching a quick succession of critical vulnerabilities in recent months. The reaction from admins appears less panicked than exhausted.

“I’m tired, boss,” one of the most-upvoted comments on the Cybersecurity subreddit reads.

“Boss is tired too,” another cyber pro responded.

A third joked that “updates will continue until morale improves.”