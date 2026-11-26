Key takeaways 01 Hackers used a 1Password employee’s GitHub account to access source code and push malicious backend code. 02 The attackers downloaded customer administrative data, including names, emails, account identifiers, timestamps, public keys, and some emailed link tokens. 03 1Password says customer vaults, vault keys, recovery keys, apps, and browser extensions were not affected. 04 Customers should watch for phishing and only enter credentials in the official 1Password app or website. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A corporate GitHub account belonging to a 1Password employee was the key to the password manager's backend, allowing hackers to steal customer data.

1Password, a password management platform used by roughly 15 million users globally, was attacked by unknown actors who accessed an employee’s corporate GitHub account.

The actor leveraged the account to access 1Password's source code and pushed malicious code to the company’s backend services.

Through this, the actor was able to steal administrative data about 1Password customers.

The attacker downloaded a subset of information about 1Password users.

These include:

Names and email addresses

Account and user identifiers, and account creation and last sign-in times

Public keys

Secure Remote Password protocol parameters

Tokens present in certain emailed links for invitations, provisioning, and account recovery

Other non-secret account metadata relative to our internal architecture

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What could bad actors do with this data?

While certain information, such as public keys, Secure Remote Password protocol parameters, and non-secret account metadata, shouldn’t put 1Password customers at risk, other information could be used to the attacker's advantage.

Bad actors could use customer names, email addresses, and account identifiers to profile targets and craft convincing phishing attacks.

Account identifiers allow hackers to tailor attacks to new users and gather more information, like personalized account IDs, to make phishing attacks seem legitimate.

Information that wasn’t affected includes customer vaults, keys that protect customer vaults, account recovery keys, 1Password apps, and browser extensions.

What can you do?

1Password urged customers to be “cautious about phishing attempts,” specifically unexpected emails, texts, or calls that mention the company or account recovery attempts.

The company will never contact its customers asking for sensitive data such as account passwords or secret keys.

Customers should also be mindful of spoofed websites or apps that impersonate 1Password and only enter credentials into the official 1Password site or app.