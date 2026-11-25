Key takeaways 01 GAO investigators bypassed safety guardrails in ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok during simulated terror-attack planning. 02 Two chatbots generated bomb plans that a bomb squad commander said would detonate. 03 The other two produced plans to damage the electrical grid with a drone or firearms. 04 GAO director Kevin Walsh warned AI can help people act faster, especially as AI agents gain autonomy. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok produced viable attack plans in under 12 hours after Government Accountability Office (GAO) investigators bypassed their AI safety guardrails in a test.

Kevin Walsh, the agency’s director of IT and cybersecurity audits, tells Cybernews he fears someone with malicious intent could do the same.

In spring 2026, GAO investigators, posing as ordinary users, tested four chatbots to try and simulate planning terrorist attacks.

A sinister discovery

Two platforms, which remain unnamed, produced information on a vehicle bomb meant to cause mass casualties, while the other two targeted the electrical grid, one with a drone and one with firearms, to cause economic harm.

One of the attacks, planned for a hotel, gave the logistics of renting a van, stores to pick up the bomb supplies, how to set up the detonator, and how to plot an escape route out.

“We went and talked to this bomb squad commander,” explained Walsh. “We showed them the recipe and the bomb squad commander was able to confirm: yes, that would detonate.”

Even more alarming, Walsh noted that while the models targeting the electrical grid had some hiccups, the two platforms designing explosives were completely “free of hallucinations”.

And in each of the four tests, the guardrails failed, which is a major alarm. Still, Walsh was keen to point out that “this isn't AI coming for us.”

“This is AI making it easier for us to do terrible things to each other,” he said.

With that comes almost an Oppenheimer-like feeling: that lingering dread that we’ve created technology of monstrous proportions.

There were many times during this investigation where sober silence was the only possible reaction. Sleep was lost due to this work, Kevin Walsh, director of IT and cybersecurity audits, of the GAO, told Cybernews.

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The sheer speed of escalation

The report detailed how quickly the attack simulations produced results. What would normally take weeks or months took hours for the chatbots to carry out.

And because the testing was done on the four most widely available chatbots, Walsh fears the worst happening, be it a bomb attack or something else.

I fear that at some point someone will do something terrible and AI will have played a role in it, and at that point this work will again come to the fore. But what's that terrible thing going to be?

He told Cybernews there was “rigorous internal debate” about whether to even release the research, but that staying quiet would be like “putting your head in the sand.”

What comes next

When speaking to Walsh, he seemed candid about today's limits. The AI can’t go down to the store for you, he explained.

But as AI becomes more agentic, Walsh gave the travel agent analogy. A chatbot can plan your holiday, he explained, but an AI agent could one day be able book it.

But when it comes to cybersecurity, agents are not just flagging the danger, they’re “doing the thing,” he said.

However, waiting idle for agentic adoption is not an option, as sinister plots are being plotted now.

“Cybersecurity AI is being used offensively. Period. Full stop,” Walsh said. His solution? “Fight fire with fire. Use agentic AI to fight agentic AI.”

Senator Maggie Hassan, who requested the report, plans at least one AI-safety hearing early next year and says it's a matter of when – not if – a bad actor uses AI for a major attack.