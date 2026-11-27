Key takeaways 01 A now-patched Tor Browser flaw let malicious websites reveal users’ real IP addresses after one click. 02 The issue affected Tor Browser 15.0.22 and earlier; version 15.0.23 fixed it. 03 The exploit used a severe Firefox memory bug to make the browser connect directly to the attacker. 04 Tor users should update to the latest version because newer releases include more security fixes. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Tor Browser failed to protect a user’s IP address: a security researcher exposed it by exploiting a now-patched Firefox vulnerability on a simulated malicious website.

Calif, a cybersecurity firm based in California, warns that malicious websites can de-anonymize Tor Browser users and leak their IP addresses.

The severe vulnerability affects Tor Browser 15.0.22 and earlier. It was fixed in version 15.0.23, released on September 15, 2026.

The Tor network is considered one of the best tools for online anonymity and censorship circumvention because it bounces the encrypted data through at least three relays to hide users' identities. The free browser is widely used by journalists, whistleblowers, political dissidents, and activists, but also by cybercriminals to evade tracking.

“The whole point of Tor Browser is to hide the user's IP address, so leaking that address undoes the protection that routing through the network provides. The browser is one layer of defense, not a guarantee on its own,” Carlos Roque, a researcher at Calif, writes in a report, “TORtilla with Onion.”

All the hacker needs is to trick the victim into clicking a single button on the malicious website – the exploit doesn’t run automatically on page load.

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According to the researcher, after the victim clicks a button, the malicious website opens a pop-up browser window, and both are from the same origin, but “are two different JavaScript realms.” They’re used to cause a memory-handling mistake.

The proof-of-concept is based on a severe 8.8 out of 10 Firefox vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-92027. The use-after-free bug affected the DOM (Document Object Model), the browser's internal, tree-like representation of a website.

The two browser windows, the opener and pop-up, coordinate to trigger a memory-handling bug: one window creates a large buffer, while another retains access to that buffer after Firefox has freed it. This allows the attacker to manipulate the browser’s memory, fill it with their data, and gain control of the browser's internals.

Ultimately, the exploit tricks the victim’s browser into opening a direct connection to the attacker using the real IP address.

Tor users should keep the browser updated to the latest version – the project has addressed many more flaws since the September 15 release.