Key takeaways 01 Inception posted 37.5GB of data allegedly stolen from GoDaddy, including roughly 10,800 files. 02 Researchers found meeting videos, documents, code files, configurations, and employee information in the alleged leak. 03 GoDaddy has not publicly acknowledged the alleged incident, and Inception listed no ransom amount or breach date. 04 Researchers say older timestamps may limit impact, but employee data could aid targeted scams. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Ransomware gang Inception has posted data allegedly stolen from GoDaddy, the web hosting and domain giant. In total, roughly 37.5GB of exfiltrated files were published, and the Cybernews researchers took a look.

The claimed data set consists of roughly 10,800 files. This includes approximately 25GB of meeting and all-hands videos, as well as Office documents, PDFs, and internal data-lake configurations.

The leak also allegedly contains about 570 Go and TypeScript code files, along with 9.6 GB of personal photos and videos.

Inception's post about GoDaddy data. Image by Cybernews.

According to Inception’s posting, some files contain personal identifiable information (PII), including employee names, chat logs, and compensation data. Most of the Office documents are described as protected by information rights management encryption.

Potentially significant exposure

“This could be internal corporate data with timestamps around 2020-2024, for instance, an encrypted older backup of corporate documents,” the Cybernews researchers said after checking the leaked data.

According to the researchers, the datasets include internal corporate data, mainly related to branding strategies and some employee names.

GoDaddy, a major internet services company best known as a domain name registrar and web hosting provider, hasn’t publicly acknowledged the alleged incident. Inception’s post on their leak site provides no ransom figure or compromise date.

We have reached out to GoDaddy for comment and will update the article once we receive a reply.

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Inception’s earlier listings followed vishing-driven SSO takeovers and bulk exports from collaboration and SaaS tools. A dump of GoDaddy data dominated by meeting recordings and documents fits that pattern.

Timestamps in the leaked files are at around 2020-2024, which limits the impact of the incident, our researchers say. In theory, the data would be useful to GoDaddy’s competitors, but the brand’s operational and marketing strategies might have changed.

According to Cybernews researchers, this could still represent a potentially significant data exposure for GoDaddy.

After all, the company, founded in 1997 in Arizona, serves over 20 million customers and manages more than 80 million domain names.

“Exposed employee information would mostly help the cybercriminals with identity profiling. But the data is quite old, so it would most likely be combined with other leaked information about the employees to create more convincing scam campaigns,” said the researchers.

Inception is a newbie in the world of ransomware gangs. Its leak site only emerged in November but already lists several major US companies, including AMD, PepsiCo, Lucid Motors, Henry Schein, and Cigna Healthcare.

According to research by Okta , Inception may involve hackers previously associated with ShinyHunters, since organizations targeted by the newbie had been ousted from ShinyHunters’ data leak site.

However, Inception has denied any connection to ShinyHunters, whose site has been offline since late September.

In a statement on their site, the gang said: “Okta’s evidence amounts to shared use of commodity services – domain registrars and CDN providers available to anyone – and overlapping targets. Neither constitutes operational linkage.”