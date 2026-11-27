Key takeaways 01 Hackers claim they stole 293GB of data from McDonald's Amazon Web Services storage and internal tools. 02 Inception says the files include 938,667 unique emails, including about 370,000 tied to employees. 03 The alleged customer data includes names, phones, loyalty IDs, birth dates, and partial payment card details. 04 McDonald's has not yet confirmed the breach Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

McDonald’s may have suffered a major data breach. A hacker group says they stole 293GB of data from the fast-food giant’s systems, exposing hundreds of thousands of people.

The cybercriminals, operating under the name Inception, have listed McDonald’s on their dark web leak site.

So far, the attackers have not provided data samples; however, they claim that the stolen data includes customer records.

Inception claims to have collected 938,667 unique email addresses from the stolen files, including approximately 370,000 belonging to McDonald's employees.

The gang threatens to release the allegedly stolen McDonald’s files unless the company contacts them within 24 hours.

Cybernews has reached out to McDonald’s, and we will update the story once we receive a response.

Screenshot of the Inception ransomware leak site listing Mcdonald's. Source: Cybernews

Nearly a million emails exfiltrated

According to the attackers, the stolen data comprises 605,230 files totaling 293GB, collected from McDonald’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 storage buckets, GitHub, Confluence spaces, and Jira projects.

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The gang claims that among the stolen customer data are such sensitive information as:

Names

Email addresses

Loyalty program IDs

Phone numbers

Dates of birth

Partial payment card details: last four digits of a card, card type, expiration date, and billing ZIP code.

Payment account number (PAN) tokens

Prepaid or gift card records

Malicious actors could exploit stolen details to craft highly convincing phishing campaigns. Imagine getting an email from McDonald’s listing your contact details, your loyalty program ID, and even the last 4 digits of your bank card.

This would greatly increase the likelihood of trusting the fraudulent message, clicking malicious links, or providing additional information.

McDonald’s has been targeted before

This is not the first cyber incident that has hit McDonald’s. At the beginning of 2026, the Everest ransomware gang claimed to have stolen 861GB of data from McDonald’s India, including customer and employee information and internal financial documents, and threatened to publish it.

In August, an attacker calling themselves “TheHatman” offered allegedly stolen Azure and Entra directory datasets from several large companies, claiming 1.7 million records associated with McDonald’s.

Some of the incidents involve the company’s own security loopholes. In September, Cybernews’s researchers discovered an exposed McDonald’s Indonesia database containing more than 40 million records.

The data leak involved approximately 28 million customer records containing combinations of names, emails, phone numbers, and device IDs, along with loyalty and other business data.