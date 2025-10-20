Windows 10 users reluctant to update: main Windows 11 issues

Broken localhost and unresponsive accessories are a few of the issues that the company has already addressed.

October 14th marked the final farewell to Microsoft Windows 10, which was released a decade ago.

Although users were given a few solutions for what to do next, one of the main suggestions was to upgrade to the Windows 11 operating system.

However, it might not be the ideal solution either, as Microsoft Windows 11 has also been reported to go through some issues with its mandatory security upgrades.

As noted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has issued that its Windows 11 KB5066835 automatic security update breaks localhost, making locally hosted apps unable to connect to the user network. However, this isn’t the only problem as users also can’t no longer use accessories and peripherals properly.

So, users of Windows 11 24H2/25H2 could wait for a hotfix, which could take up to 48 hours. The affected users are also encouraged to reboot their devices even if the required update has not yet been shown.

After the company disclosed the issue related to localhost, it also admitted the problems related to Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE), a Windows platform that includes tools to help fix common issues.

The problem is that users can’t actually use the platform because the bug prevents the mouse or keyboard from navigating the WinRE.

While the company addressed the issues, it's not yet clear when it will provide an update to fix the problems that come with Windows 11 24H2/25H2. For now, Windows Latest proposes a workaround, however, it puts users at risk of making Windows unstable or stopping it from rebooting.

The situation has started a discussion online with users, who have noted that such update issues happen too often.

“Again?” wrote one user.

“What happens when you fire most of ya staff and transfer to AI,” noted another netizen.

“That’s a nice welcome to windows 11 for new users,” wrote one user referring to those who updated from Windows 11 to Windows 10 after the company stopped issuing safety updates to Windows 10.

“Every single update they break something. No wonder so many people with older hardware, would rather stay on an unsupported OS than spending money buying a new pc for this mess of an OS,” shared another Redditor.

Is it really the end for Windows 10?

According to Statcounter Global Stats, around 40% of computers still use Windows 10.

Microsoft has issued a statement stating that starting October 14, users whose PCs are still running Windows 10 will no longer receive new features, security updates, or technical support.

Considering this, users were encouraged to either update their software to Windows 11, get a new device that already supports the latest Microsoft software version, or enroll in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which allows them to use Windows 10 and receive “critical and important security updates.”

