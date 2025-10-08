Microsoft Windows 10 is approaching its expiration date. What should you do?

Users who still use the operating system that was first launched in 2015 are encouraged to take action to ensure that their devices continue to receive technical assistance, features, and security updates from Windows.

October 14th, 2025, marks the end of Windows 10 support. While users can still work on the operating system, Microsoft warns that it will no longer provide new features, security updates, or technical support.

What should Windows users do next to maintain a secure and up-to-date operating system?

What happens when Windows 10 support ends?

While users will still be able to use their devices running on Windows 10, they will no longer receive software and security updates, bug fixes, or technical support in case of a problem.

The outdated operating system also puts users’ devices at risk of viruses and malware, notes Microsoft.

How to stay supported on a Windows operating system?

The company provides three ways how users can still receive important OS updates.

Installing Windows 11 on the current device

Users who have a device that “meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11” can upgrade their operating system to the latest version.

The technical PC requirements for Windows 11 include a 1 GHz or faster 64-bit processor with 2 or more cores, 64GB or larger storage, 4GB of RAM, a UEFI BIOS with Secure Boot, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0, a DirectX 12 compatible graphics card with a WDDM 2.0 driver, and a 720p display.

Users can also verify a system’s compatibility through Microsoft’s PC Health Check app.

Getting a new device with Windows 11

Another way to ensure that the PC receives the latest security updates is to upgrade the hardware that already includes Windows 11.

The company has even created a site that can help users find a PC that meets their needs. Microsoft also encourages users to explore the trade-in and recycling program options before making a new purchase.

Enrolling in the ESU program

Starting October 14th, 2025, users who aren’t yet sure whether they want to upgrade their device or use the Windows operating system in the future can enroll in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. This program protects the Windows 10-powered device for up to a year.

The ESU program provides Windows 10 users with “critical and important security updates.” However, it doesn’t provide system upgrades, fixes, or technical support.

Users can enroll in Windows 10 ESU for free if they agree to sync their PC Settings. If they aren’t backing up their Windows Settings and don’t intend to do so, they can get into the ESU program by redeeming Microsoft Reward points or by making a one-time purchase of $30.

FAQ about Windows upgrade

What happens with Windows 10 after October 14, 2025? Devices that run Windows 10 will no longer receive important security updates, technical support, and updates to their devices. What do I do if my device runs on Windows 10? Users with PCs that run Windows 10 can upgrade their compatible devices to Windows 11. If the device can’t support the latest version of Microsoft Windows, users may need a replacement PC or extend the OS support through the ESU program. Is Windows 11 better than Windows 10? While Windows 11 may work better for users with newer hardware and an upgraded user interface, providing better security and newer, AI-powered features, it may deliver lower performance for users with older or less powerful devices.

Is Windows 11 free? Devices that run on a licensed Microsoft Windows copy and meet the minimum hardware specifications can upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 for free.

