Key takeaways: Match information : Lionel Messi's final match for Argentina is on Tuesday, October 6th, 2026, a friendly against Benin. It will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. It follows Messi's retirement announcement after the World Cup. Kickoff is at 8:00PM local time in Buenos Aires (7:00PM ET).

Stream for free : Viewers can watch the match for free through Telefe in Argentina, with online coverage available through Mi Telefe, on GE TV's YouTube channel in Brazil, or TVP Sport in Poland.

Use a VPN with a money-back guarantee: A VPN free trial can make watching from abroad genuinely free. : A VPN free trial can make watching from abroad genuinely free. NordVPN is my top pick because its 30-day money-back guarantee gives me more than enough time to watch the match and get a refund.

It's not that there were no great football players before Lionel Messi or that no good enough players emerged after him. It's just that Messi set the bar so high that greatness itself took on an entirely new meaning. So when his career with the Argentine national team ends tonight, the football we've known for the last 20 years will pretty much end as well.

Messi announced his retirement from the national team on August 31st, a few weeks after Argentina lost the World Cup final to Spain. I'll be honest: I don't know how to write about this without wanting to list everything he has done in that shirt. But I won't be mentioning any stats here because if I start, this article will be bottomless, and we'll never get to the streaming options, which is why you're here.

So here's what matters: Messi's final match for Argentina is a friendly against Benin on Tuesday, October 6th, 2026, at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. Kickoff is scheduled for 8PM local time. Below, I list international broadcasting options and how to watch the game live from anywhere with a VPN. Tune in to watch the greatest of all time (still can't believe I'm typing this) one last time.

Where to watch Argentina vs Benin by country

The options below cover broadcasters from all over the world. Some are free-to-air, while most streaming services require a subscription. Many of them offer a free trial for new users that's enough to cover the match, but check the terms before signing up, since availability varies by country.

Country TV channels Streaming options United States Telemundo, Universo, FS1, TUND Radio ViX, Prime Video (via the ViX channel), Spanish-language feed United Kingdom Premier Sports 2 Premier Sports Player App Australia beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN channel through Amazon Prime Video, Fetch TV New Zealand beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS CONNECT Argentina TyC Sports, Telefe, TV Pública Mi Telefe, TyC Sports Play, Flow, DGO Spain Movistar Plus+, Gol Play Movistar+ App Mexico TUDN, Canal 5 ViX, TUDN App Brazil GE TV GE TV YouTube channel Poland TVP Sport TVP Sport

Note that Mi Telefe in Argentina, TVP Sport in Poland, and GE TV in Brazil will be broadcasting the match for free, but these streams are geo-restricted, so you'll need a VPN to access them.

Prefer to watch on Prime Video? Several of the services above are also available as add-on channels inside Amazon Prime Video, so you can watch from the Prime app you already use. In the US, the match streams on the ViX channel, and in Australia, on beIN SPORTS CONNECT. In both cases, you'll need to add the channel to your Prime account, but each offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers that will cover the match.

Match kickoff time around the world

With kickoff set for 8PM in Buenos Aires, the match time is:

Location Kickoff Buenos Aires 8PM, Tuesday, October 6th US Eastern Time 7PM, Tuesday, October 6th US Pacific Time 4PM, Tuesday, October 6th United Kingdom 12AM, Wednesday, October 7th Central Europe 1AM, Wednesday, October 7th Australia 10AM, Wednesday, October 7th

How to watch Argentina vs Benin for free with a VPN

If you’re traveling abroad when the match kicks off, a VPN for sports streaming helps you access free coverage through Mi Telefe in Argentina, GE TV in Brazil, or TVP Sport in Poland. You can also use it to access an existing paid subscription from back home. Keep in mind that streaming access depends on the broadcaster’s restrictions and terms.

Choose a VPN with servers in your home country – NordVPN is an excellent streaming option for live sports Install the VPN app on the device you plan to use Connect to a server in Argentina for Mi Telefe, Brazil for GE TV, or Poland for TVP Sport, or your home country for your paid streaming service Open Mi Telefe, GE TV's YouTube channel, or TVP Sport live stream for free coverage, or sign in to your existing streaming subscription Find the Argentina vs Benin match and start streaming it live



If you also want to avoid an ongoing VPN cost, check the provider’s free trial or refund terms. A money-back guarantee requires payment upfront, so it isn’t the same as a free trial.



Try NordVPN for free

Why you need a VPN to watch Messi's last game

Broadcast rights are sold by territory, so the service carrying Argentina vs Benin depends on where you are watching. For example, Mi Telefe’s live stream is geo-restricted to Argentina, so you'll be unable to watch Argentina vs Benin through the platform while traveling abroad. Its official app listing confirms that live coverage is available only within Argentina, and when trying to access the page from outside the country, I got an error message stating the content isn't available:

Mi Telefe's error message when trying to access the stream from outside Argentina

A reliable VPN for streaming fixes this by allowing you to connect to a server in a target country so that the platform recognizes your connection as local. For example, connecting you to a server in Argentina gave me an Argentine IP address, making my connection appear local to Mi Telefe. This way, I was able to catch the match preview today:

I accessed Mi Telefe's live stream by connecting to NordVPN's server in Argentina

Best VPNs for watching Argentina vs Benin

These are the three best VPNs for streaming based on our in-house tests:

NordVPN – best streaming option overall. NordVPN supports the NordLynx protocol and Smart DNS, and offers apps for common streaming devices. Read our NordVPN review. Surfshark – budget-friendly VPN. Surfshark supports WireGuard and allows unlimited simultaneous connections at just $2.49/month. See our Surfshark review. Proton VPN – privacy-focused option. Proton VPN is based in Switzerland and offers both free and paid plans. Read our Proton VPN review.

Argentina vs Benin: match overview

Here are the essential details:

Match: Argentina vs Benin (international friendly)

Argentina vs Benin (international friendly) Date: Tuesday, October 6th, 2026

Tuesday, October 6th, 2026 Kickoff: 8PM Buenos Aires time

8PM Buenos Aires time Venue: Estadio Monumental (Más Monumental), Buenos Aires, home of River Plate

This is billed as The Last Tango, and of course, the whole night is built around Messi. For one, the University of Buenos Aires will award him an honorary doctorate. It's the university's highest honorary distinction, and he'll receive it at the Monumental before the match. The Argentine federation has also invited the entire 2022 World Cup-winning squad and their families to join the celebration. Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso are confirmed to be in the squad for the occasion.

Adidas has made a one-off shirt for the night. It keeps the sky-blue base but swaps the usual stripes for a single wide white central stripe, with faint rays of the Sun of May across it. Messi's own signature logo replaces the Adidas mark on the chest, and the number 10 is in gold. Needless to say, the shirt sold out within hours after going live.

And then there's Benin, 89 in the current FIFA rating. I'd say their level of preparation is that they'll be there. They've been handed the unenviable job of being the opponent on the night the entire nation's heart is about to break, saying goodbye to its greatest player. I'm sure they'll try, but let's be honest about what they're there to do: make it a match, technically.

Even though I know it's not the very end (he still has the MLS season to finish and is about to collect his ninth Ballon D'Or later this month), deep down, I'm hoping this is an elaborate prank that just got out of hand. Messi has already retired from Argentina once and come back, so I'm allowed to dream. I'd love to see him again in 2030, standing around on the field for 97% of the playtime, just observing, and doing his thing in the remaining 3%. And winning, still.

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