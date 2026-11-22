How to watch MotoGP Portuguese GP, Portimão online from anywhere
Our in-house cybersecurity experts and journalists, renowned for major reports like The Mother of All Breaches, conduct transparent, unbiased VPN testing and in-depth analysis.
With 750+ articles crafted based on real-world research, we empower readers to make informed purchasing decisions through first-hand expertise.Learn more
The 2027 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix takes place at Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão from October 1st–3rd, 2027. It is the final European round before the flyaway portion of the 2027 MotoGP season.
Fans in Austria can expect free coverage through ServusTV, while TV8 is a recent free Italian option and DAZN is the confirmed paid MotoGP home in Spain. If you are traveling when the race takes place, a VPN can help you access your usual home streaming service.
The 2027 MotoGP race start time has not been announced yet. Check the official schedule closer to the event weekend.
Where to watch MotoGP Portuguese GP, Portimão
|Country
|Streaming service
|Cost
|Coverage
|Notes
|Austria
|ServusTV and ServusTV On
|Free
|Live MotoGP sessions, qualifying, Sprint, and races
|ServusTV holds Austrian MotoGP rights through 2030. Event-specific 2027 programming is pending.
|Italy
|TV8
|Free
|The 2026 Portuguese GP schedule included live MotoGP qualifying, Sprint, and race coverage
|TV8’s 2027 Portimão schedule has not yet been published. Confirm the listing before race weekend.
|Spain
|DAZN
|Paid subscription
|Live and on-demand practices, qualifying, Sprint, and races
|DAZN holds Spanish MotoGP rights through 2030.
|Portugal
|DAZN
|Paid subscription
|Live and on-demand practices, qualifying, Sprint, and races
|DAZN holds Portuguese MotoGP rights through 2031.
How to watch MotoGP Portuguese GP, Portimão from abroad with a VPN
Official MotoGP streams use location checks because broadcast rights are sold by country. If you are traveling outside Austria, Italy, Spain, or Portugal, your usual service may not load even if you have a valid account or normally watch a free local broadcast.
- Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it has apps for major devices, including computers, mobile devices, and compatible Fire TV hardware, which makes it a flexible choice for watching live MotoGP while traveling. It is a practical option for connecting to your home country before opening your usual streaming service.
- Download and install the VPN app on the device you plan to use for the race. Sign in to your account before the live coverage begins.
- Connect to a server in your home country. For example, connect to an Austrian server for ServusTV On, an Italian server for TV8, a Spanish server for DAZN Spain, or a Portuguese server for DAZN Portugal.
- Open the official broadcaster’s website or app. Sign in if the platform requires an account or subscription. If the service does not load, clear browser cookies or switch to another server in the same country.
- Find the Portuguese GP live coverage and keep the VPN connected while you watch.
Why you need a VPN to watch it
MotoGP broadcasting rights differ between countries. That is why a free Austrian stream, a free Italian channel, and DAZN’s paid coverage in Spain and Portugal can all have different access rules. DAZN’s current MotoGP agreements cover Spain through 2030 and Portugal through 2031, while ServusTV is Austria’s exclusive TV partner through 2030.
A VPN can be useful if you are temporarily outside your home country and want to access the service you normally use. It changes your visible IP location to your home country, which may allow the broadcaster to recognize your usual region. It does not replace a required DAZN subscription, and you should always follow the streaming platform’s terms of use.
For a wider comparison, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.
Best VPNs to watch MotoGP Portuguese GP, Portimão
- NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is our top choice for MotoGP fans traveling abroad because it supports the main devices used for live sports, including mobile devices, desktops, and compatible Fire TV hardware. That flexibility is useful when you need to access ServusTV On, TV8, or your existing DAZN account from a hotel, airport, or another temporary location. Read our full NordVPN review.
- Surfshark – best value VPN. Surfshark is a strong alternative for viewers who want to protect multiple streaming devices under one account. It is particularly useful for households traveling with several phones, laptops, or streaming devices, although you should confirm that your chosen broadcaster supports your device and region before the race begins. Read our full Surfshark review.
- Proton VPN – best privacy-focused VPN. Proton VPN is a suitable option for MotoGP viewers who prioritize transparent privacy practices alongside streaming support. Its apps are open source, security-audited, and available across supported platforms, which gives fans several ways to watch while traveling. Read our full Proton VPN review.
Can you watch MotoGP Portuguese GP, Portimão for free?
Yes, ServusTV and ServusTV On are the best confirmed free options for viewers in Austria. The broadcaster showed the 2026 Portuguese GP weekend live on free TV and through a free livestream, including qualifying, the Sprint, and races. Its Austrian MotoGP rights run through 2030.
Yes, TV8 is also a recent free Italian option. Its 2026 Portuguese GP schedule included live coverage of MotoGP qualifying, the Sprint, and the Grand Prix. However, TV8 has not published its 2027 Portimão schedule yet, so Italian viewers should confirm the listing close to race weekend.
These free options are intended for their licensed territories. If you are an Austrian or Italian resident traveling abroad, a VPN may help you access your usual local broadcaster.
How to watch MotoGP Portuguese GP, Portimão on different devices
Phones and tablets
You can watch through a broadcaster’s mobile app or browser, depending on where you are. Install the VPN before opening the stream, then connect to your home-country server. If you watch on iOS, see our guide to VPNs for iPhone. Android users can compare VPNs for Android.
Laptop and desktop
A laptop or desktop browser is often the simplest option for TV8, ServusTV On, and DAZN. Connect the VPN first, then open a private browsing window if the service still detects an old location from cookies or cached data.
Smart TVs and streaming devices
Some platforms, such as Fire TV and Android TV, can run native VPN apps. For compatible Amazon devices, see our guide to VPNs for Firestick. NordVPN also supports Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick devices.
For TVs without a VPN app, use a router-level VPN, Smart DNS where supported, or cast from a VPN-connected phone or laptop. A VPN router can apply the connection to devices across your home network.
Game consoles
PlayStation and Xbox consoles usually do not support native VPN apps. A router-level VPN or casting from a phone, tablet, or computer is generally the most practical way to watch MotoGP on a larger screen.
FAQ
When is the MotoGP Portuguese GP in 2027?
The 2027 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix runs from October 1st–3rd, 2027 at Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão. The official event page has not published the MotoGP race start time yet.
Can I watch the MotoGP Portuguese GP for free?
Yes, Austrian viewers can watch through ServusTV and ServusTV On, which have carried the Portuguese GP live and free. Italian viewers may also have a free route through TV8, but its 2027 schedule has not yet been confirmed.
Can I watch MotoGP Portuguese GP from abroad?
Yes, you may be able to watch from abroad if you are traveling and use a VPN to connect to your home country before opening your regular broadcaster. For example, Austrian viewers can connect to Austria for ServusTV On, while Spanish and Portuguese DAZN subscribers can connect to their home country. A VPN does not remove the need for a valid subscription where one is required.
Is DAZN showing the MotoGP Portuguese GP in Spain?
Yes, DAZN is MotoGP’s official broadcaster in Spain through 2030. Its agreement covers live and on-demand practices, qualifying, Tissot Sprints, and Grand Prix races.
Which VPN is best for watching MotoGP abroad?
NordVPN is our top recommendation because it supports the main streaming devices fans use while traveling, including compatible Fire TV hardware.
Can I watch MotoGP Portuguese GP on a smart TV?
Yes, you can watch on a smart TV if your broadcaster app and VPN are supported on the device. Fire TV and Android TV are often the most direct options, while other TVs may need a VPN-enabled router, Smart DNS, or casting from a connected device.