Key takeaways: Ceremony information: The 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place on Monday, October 26th, 2026 , at the London Palladium . The main ceremony starts at 8:00PM GMT , which is 3:00PM ET and 12:00PM PT .

Watch for free: In France, viewers can watch the official broadcast on L'Équipe TV, the website, or the app. DAZN streams the Ballon d'Or 2026 live and free in most eligible markets after a simple sign-up.

Use a VPN with a money-back guarantee: If you are outside your usual viewing country or prefer to watch L'Équipe's stream without creating a DAZN account, connect to a French VPN server before opening L'Équipe. My top recommendation is NordVPN because of its 30-day money-back guarantee and 225 server locations worldwide. If you are outside your usual viewing country or prefer to watch L'Équipe's stream without creating a DAZN account, connect to a French VPN server before opening L'Équipe.because of its 30-day money-back guarantee and 225 server locations worldwide.

Tonight’s the night. The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony starts at the London Palladium at October 26th, 8:00PM GMT (3:00 PM ET), and this year’s shortlist is an interesting one. Harry Kane arrives off an extraordinary goalscoring season, while Lionel Messi is nominated in what could be his final season at all. Reigning champion Ousmane Dembélé is back (somehow), alongside Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, and Erling Haaland. Even Ferran Torres is on the list, thanks to that one goal that won Spain the World Cup.

DAZN is streaming the ceremony for free in most countries, with a quick sign-up required, and in France, you can watch it for free on L’équipe. If you’re away from home, a VPN can help you reach the service you’d normally use there. Here’s how to tune in.

Where to watch Ballon d'Or 2026 by country

The table below is based on the official Ballon d'Or broadcaster announcement. DAZN carries the event free in most eligible markets, while the listed countries and regions have separate local broadcast partners.

Country or region Streaming service or broadcaster Price Local start time Notes France L'Équipe Free 9:00 PM CET Free-to-air TV coverage, plus free streaming on the L'Équipe website and app. Most eligible territories, including the US, Canada, and the UK DAZN Free 8:00 PM GMT Free live stream after a simple sign-up. Excludes markets with separate rights holders. Spain Movistar Plus+ Varies 9:00 PM CET Official local streaming partner Czechia TV Nova Varies 9:00 PM CET Official local broadcaster Slovakia TV Nova Varies 9:00 PM CET Official local broadcaster Bulgaria bTV Varies 10:00 PM EET Official local broadcaster Romania Clever Media Varies 10:00 PM EET Official local broadcaster Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and parts of Central Asia Quest Media Varies Varies by location Official regional broadcaster

DAZN lists France, Spain, Czechia, Slovakia, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Norway, Bulgaria, Hungary, Georgia, Romania, and Armenia among its excluded territories for the global free stream. Turkey and Andorra have non-exclusive DAZN rights.

How to watch Ballon d'Or 2026 for free with a VPN

DAZN is the direct free option for most viewers, but you need to create a DAZN account first. In France, L'Équipe will show the ceremony on its TV channel, website, and app. If you are traveling or would rather use the free French broadcast to skip the registration step, a VPN can help you connect to France while abroad. Here is how to watch the official French stream from outside of France:

Choose a reliable VPN with servers in France. NordVPN is a strong option for streaming while traveling because it supports a wide range of devices and promotes access to content you normally use at home. Download and install the VPN app on the device you will use to watch, such as a laptop, phone, tablet, or compatible streaming device. Sign in and connect to a server in France. This assigns your connection a French IP address. Open the official L'Équipe website or mobile app. Look for the Ballon d'Or live coverage before the red carpet begins. Start the official live stream. The ceremony begins at 9:00PM CET in France, with L'Équipe also covering the arrivals and red carpet.

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Why you need a VPN to watch Ballon d'Or 2026

Broadcast rights are sold by territory. That is why DAZN can offer a free stream in most markets, while France uses L'Équipe and countries such as Spain, Bulgaria, Czechia, Slovakia, and Romania have separate local partners.

A VPN can be useful if you are traveling and the platform you normally use is unavailable in your temporary location. For example, a viewer based in France may find that L'Équipe access changes outside France. As such, when trying to access the platform from outside France, I received the error message: "This content is available only to users located in France due to distribution rights, which have been acquired exclusively for that territory."

Error message I got when trying to access L'Équipe from outside France

However, by connecting to NordVPN's French server before opening the service, I was able to get the platform to recognize my location as the usual home region, and it gave me access to its live streams.

I successfully accessed L'Équipe live streaming by connecting to a NordVPN's server in France

VPN also offers an alternative for those who do not want to create a DAZN account solely for one event. France’s L'Équipe stream is a free official broadcast, although access from abroad may be geo-restricted. DAZN remains the simplest option if you are in one of its eligible free-stream territories. For a broader comparison of services and streaming features, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs for watching Ballon d'Or 2026

The three VPNs below are suitable options for travelers who want to use their regular streaming service abroad.

NordVPN - best overall VPN for streaming. NordVPN is the best overall choice for viewers who want broad device support and a simple app experience. The provider offers apps across phones, computers, tablets, routers, smart TVs, streaming devices, and selected consoles. Surfshark - best budget option for multiple devices. Surfshark is a practical choice for households that want to cover many devices at once. Surfshark supports unlimited simultaneous connections and operates more than 4,500 servers in 100 countries. Proton VPN - best privacy-focused alternative. Proton VPN is a good option for viewers who prioritize privacy tools alongside streaming support. Proton VPN's paid plans include streaming servers with connections up to 10 10Gbps, and users can connect up to 10 streaming devices or browsers at the same time.

How to watch Ballon d'Or 2026 on different devices

You can watch the ceremony in a browser through DAZN or L'Équipe’s website. Both options are useful for laptops and desktop computers, especially if you are traveling and need to use a VPN connection.

For phones and tablets, use the official DAZN or L'Équipe app where it is available. Connect the VPN before you open the streaming app if you are using one, as opening the service first may reveal your current location.

For smart TVs and streaming sticks, DAZN support depends on the device and regional app store. NordVPN offers apps or setup options for several streaming-device categories, including Fire TV and Android TV.

If your television does not support a VPN app, connect through a VPN-enabled router, use a computer with an HDMI cable, or cast from a compatible mobile device.

Ballon d'Or 2026 preview and ceremony schedule

The 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony is the first held outside Paris, taking place at the London Palladium as a tribute to Stanley Matthews, the award’s first winner in 1956. Thierry Henry and Kate Scott are hosting, and alongside the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or the night includes the Kopa and Yashin Trophies and the coach, club, and striker awards.

Harry Kane is the clear favorite, with his case built on goals: 61 in 51 games for Bayern, 36 of them in the Bundesliga, and 73 across club and country, second only to Messi’s record of 82. The hole in his résumé is the big stage, though, since England finished third at the World Cup and Bayern fell short in Europe. That leaves the door open for Lamine Yamal, who has La Liga and a World Cup win with Spain behind him, and for Kylian Mbappé, who has attracted a late gamble despite winning no trophy this season. Then there’s Lionel Messi, nominated for the 17th time despite losing the World Cup final to Spain. He might be a long shot, but Messi is Messi, and any night with his name on the list is worth watching. Reigning champion Ousmane Dembélé is also a long way down the betting, even though PSG has 10 of the 30 nominees.

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