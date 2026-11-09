How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars for Free (November 5, 2026)
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Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars streams for free on 7plus through its website and app. Use NordVPN to connect to a server in Australia and access the free stream from anywhere. 7plus carries the game through its NFL live stream, while its commentary language and crew were not confirmed at publication.
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Game information: Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens is Week 9 of the 2026 NFL regular season on Thursday, November 5, kicking off at 8:15 PM local time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT).
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Free stream: Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars live for free on 7plus in Australia with a free account.
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Use a VPN free trial: A VPN free trial is the simplest way to access the stream, while NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee gives you more time to watch risk-free.
The Jacksonville Jaguars bring a 5-2 record and first place in the AFC South to Baltimore, while the 4-4 Ravens are trying to regain momentum in the AFC North. Jacksonville has scored 28 points per game, fifth-most in the NFL entering Week 9, but Baltimore retains a formidable core led by Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and Roquan Smith.
The teams meet Thursday, November 5 at M&T Bank Stadium, with kickoff at 8:15 PM local time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT). Australian viewers can watch free on 7plus, but the service uses location verification, so viewers outside Australia need an Australian VPN server to reach the official stream.
How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars for free on 7plus
A VPN for streaming sports lets you access 7plus while outside Australia. Connect to an Australian server before loading the platform because 7plus verifies viewer location for its live coverage.
- Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose a reputable service with Australian servers. NordVPN is the primary pick because eligible subscriptions include a 30-day money-back guarantee.
- Connect to the correct country: Open the VPN and choose an Australian server so 7plus sees an Australian IP address.
- Open the streaming platform: Visit 7plus NFL in a browser or open the 7plus app, then create or sign in to your free account.
- Find the live channel or match page: Select the Jaguars at Ravens Week 9 listing from the NFL live-stream area.
- Start early before kickoff: Join several minutes before 8:15 PM local time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT) to complete the account and location checks.
- Request a refund if needed: If you only needed the VPN for this game, request a refund within the applicable money-back period.
Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars live commentary
Final: Jaguars Rout Ravens 33-10
The Jacksonville Jaguars dominate from start to finish, coming away with a decisive 33-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Strong offensive execution and key defensive plays seal the win for the Jaguars.
Ravens Respond with 65-Yard Rush TD
J.Hill sprints 65 yards for a Ravens touchdown, cutting into Jacksonville's lead. J.Moody adds the extra point to make it 33-10, Jaguars, with 7:15 left in the fourth.
Rodriguez Rumbles in for Jaguars Touchdown
C.Rodriguez takes the direct snap and powers in for a 2-yard touchdown run. C.Little adds the extra point. Jaguars now up 33-3 over the Ravens with 7:26 to go in the fourth.
Jaguars Recover Fumble on Replay Review
After a kickoff and return, replay review determines J.Mcleod forced a fumble from L.Wester, and J.Mcleod recovers at the Ravens' 32. The Jaguars take possession, leading 26-3 with 11:52 left in the fourth quarter.
Another Jaguars Field Goal Good
C.Little connects from 33 yards out, adding to the Jaguars' tally. Jacksonville extends its lead to 26-3 over Baltimore with 11:52 left in the fourth quarter.
Jaguars Intercept Ravens Pass
Jacksonville's J.Lewis picks off J.Fagnano at the Baltimore 27 and returns it to the 23 for 4 yards. Another takeaway for the Jaguars, who lead 23-3 with 13:28 remaining in the game.
Jaguars Hit 47-Yard Field Goal
C.Little splits the uprights with a 47-yard field goal, padding Jacksonville's lead. The Jaguars are now up 23-3 over the Ravens with 13:35 left in the fourth quarter.
End of Third Quarter: Jaguars Lead
At the end of the third quarter, the Jacksonville Jaguars hold a commanding 20-3 lead over the Baltimore Ravens.
Ravens Recover Critical Jaguars Fumble
The Ravens defense comes up big as M.Starks forces a fumble after a short pass to T.Hunter, and T.Buchanan recovers the ball at midfield. Baltimore takes over at the 50-yard line. The score remains Jacksonville Jaguars 20, Baltimore Ravens 3 with 5:15 left in the third quarter.
Little Adds To Jaguars Lead After Interception
Q3 12:48. Following the interception, C.Little hits a 45-yard field goal. The Jaguars now lead the Ravens 20-3.
Jaguars Defense Grabs Third Quarter Interception
Q3 13:49. M.Brown intercepts J.Fagnano's pass intended for Z.Flowers at the Baltimore 32 and returns it 6 yards to the 26. Jaguars maintain a 17-3 lead.
Halftime: Jaguars Lead By Two Scores
At halftime, the Jacksonville Jaguars lead the Baltimore Ravens 17-3.
Lawrence Finds Washington For 50-Yard TD
Q2 0:58. T.Lawrence fires deep left to P.Washington for a 50-yard touchdown. C.Little’s extra point is good, building Jacksonville's lead to 17-3 over Baltimore.
End Of First Quarter: Jaguars Lead
Q1 ends with Jacksonville ahead 10-3 over Baltimore.
Little Extends Jaguars Lead With Field Goal
Q1 2:00. C.Little nails a 36-yard field goal to increase Jacksonville's lead. Jaguars 10, Ravens 3.
Ravens On The Board With Moody Field Goal
Q1 6:31. J.Moody connects from 53 yards out to put Baltimore on the scoreboard. Jacksonville still leads, 7-3.
Jaguars Strike First With Tuten Touchdown
Q1 11:20. B.Tuten punches it in from 1 yard out and C.Little adds the extra point. The Jaguars jump ahead early, leading the Ravens 7-0.
Opening Kickoff Starts The Game
Q1 15:00. J.Moody kicks off 65 yards to the Jaguars' goal line, and J.Cameron returns it 23 yards before being pushed out at the Jacksonville 23. The score is 0-0 as we get underway.
Jaguars Face Ravens At M&T Bank Stadium
Welcome to live coverage of the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Baltimore Ravens. We're coming to you from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Why you need a VPN to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars on 7plus
7plus offers this NFL game free in Australia, but the live broadcast is geographically restricted to viewers in its permitted coverage area. The platform uses location checks to enforce those rights, so viewers connecting from the US or another country can be blocked.
The verified 7plus location message states: “Your device's location data indicates that you are not in a permitted area. Please move to a permitted area and try again.” An Australian VPN server changes your virtual location and provides access to the official Australian stream.
How to choose a VPN to watch NFL on 7plus
The best VPN services make live sports streaming smoother by pairing reliable servers with a practical refund policy. For 7plus, focus on Australian locations, reliable geo-block bypass, and enough speed for a live game.
- Fast Australian servers: A stable local server network helps avoid disruption during the broadcast.
- Reliable geo-block bypass: The VPN needs Australian IP addresses that work with location-restricted streaming platforms.
- Refund policy or free trial: A trial or refund window makes it possible to watch without a long commitment.
Top 3 VPNs to watch Ravens vs Jaguars for free
- NordVPN - fastest VPN for live sports streaming. A separate 30-day money-back guarantee is available to eligible first-time customers, while free-trial availability depends on the device and purchase route.
- ExpressVPN - beginner-friendly VPN. It has no standard 30-day free trial through its website, but eligible first-time website subscribers receive a 30-day money-back guarantee.
- Surfshark - best affordable VPN. It offers a 7-day trial on eligible platforms and a 30-day money-back guarantee after the trial converts into a paid subscription.
How to stream Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars without blackout or out-of-market restrictions
This is a national Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video in the US, not a regional Sunday-afternoon broadcast. The free 7plus feed is a different option, but it is restricted to Australia regardless of the game’s nationwide US status.
In the UK, Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass on DAZN are verified paid ways to watch. In Australia and Canada, NFL Game Pass on DAZN is a paid alternative. A VPN may not work 100% on paid streaming services, but it will 100% work with the free 7plus stream this article covers.
Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars head-to-head facts
Jacksonville arrives leading the AFC South, while Baltimore is trying to improve its AFC North standing after an uneven 4-4 start. It is the only meeting between these clubs on the 2026 regular-season schedule, adding weight to a matchup between two AFC playoff hopefuls.
- All-time regular-season series: Jacksonville leads Baltimore 13-11.
- Most recent meeting: Baltimore defeated Jacksonville 23-7 in Jacksonville on December 17, 2023.
- Playoff history: The Ravens and Jaguars have never met in the NFL playoffs.
- 2026 season series: This is the teams’ only scheduled regular-season game.
- Current stakes: Jacksonville is first in the AFC South at 5-2, and Baltimore is fourth in the AFC North at 4-4.
Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars predicted lineups
The Ravens will start Joe Fagnano after Lamar Jackson was ruled out with a right-thumb injury and Tyler Huntley was ruled out with a toe injury. Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, Roquan Smith, and Trey Hendrickson form the established core, while Nate Wiggins is questionable with a stinger/illness and Jaylinn Hawkins is out with a knee injury.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has Trevor Lawrence ready to lead a 5-2 side that has been one of the NFL’s strongest scoring offenses. Bhayshul Tuten is questionable with an ankle/foot injury and Travon Walker is questionable with a rib injury, so Chris Rodriguez Jr. could see a larger rushing role if Tuten cannot play, with Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, and Jakobi Meyers as confirmed receiving options.
Baltimore Ravens predicted lineup:
QB: Joe Fagnano
RB: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill
WR: Zay Flowers, remaining receiver roles to be confirmed
TE: Mark Andrews
Offensive line: Ronnie Stanley, John Simpson, Roger Rosengarten, Olaivavega Ioane, remaining starter to be confirmed
Defensive line: Calais Campbell, Nnamdi Madubuike, John Jenkins
Linebackers: Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Trey Hendrickson
Cornerbacks: Marlon Humphrey, Chidobe Awuzie, Nate Wiggins (questionable)
Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks
K/P: To be confirmed from the active game-day roster
Key reserves: Rasheen Ali, Mike Green, Jay Higgins IV, Keondre Jackson, K'Von Wallace
Jacksonville Jaguars predicted lineup:
QB: Trevor Lawrence
RB: Bhayshul Tuten (questionable), Chris Rodriguez Jr., LeQuint Allen Jr.
WR: Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Jakobi Meyers
TE: To be confirmed from the active game-day roster
Offensive line: To be confirmed from the official active game-day roster
Defensive line: Travon Walker (questionable), remaining starters to be confirmed
Linebackers: Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, remaining starter to be confirmed
Cornerbacks: Jarrian Jones, remaining starters to be confirmed
Safeties: Antonio Johnson, Eric Murray
K/P: Cam Little, remaining punter to be confirmed
Key reserves: Quinn Ewers, CJ Williams, Chris Rodriguez Jr., LeQuint Allen Jr.
Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars score prediction
I’m predicting a 27-20 win for the Jaguars. Jacksonville’s 5-2 record, fifth-ranked scoring offense, and Baltimore’s quarterback injury situation outweigh the Ravens’ home advantage and the impact of Henry’s ground game.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens is on Thursday, November 5 at 8:15 PM local time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. It is a Week 9 regular-season game, with Jacksonville protecting first place in the AFC South and Baltimore trying to improve its AFC North position.
Watch free on 7plus in Australia. A VPN lets viewers outside the market access the official free stream, and NordVPN is a sensible choice for its Australian server coverage and 30-day money-back guarantee.
FAQ
How can I watch Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars for free?
Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars free on 7plus with NordVPN. Connect to an Australian server, sign in to a free 7plus account, and select the live NFL broadcast.
Is streaming Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars with a VPN legal?
Yes, VPN use is legal in most countries. You should still comply with applicable local laws and the streaming service’s terms.
Does 7plus stream Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars in my region without blackout restrictions?
No, 7plus is intended for viewers in Australia. Outside Australia, location verification can block playback unless you connect through an Australian VPN server.
Can I watch Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars with a free VPN?
No, a free VPN is not a reliable option for live NFL streaming. Free services commonly impose data limits, reduced speed, and limited Australian server access.
Do I need a paid subscription to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars on 7plus?
No, 7plus does not require a paid subscription for this game. A free 7plus account is required before you can watch.
Can I listen to Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars on the radio?
Yes, Ravens listeners can use WIYY 97.9 FM, WBAL 1090 AM, or WBAL 101.5 FM, while Jaguars listeners can use WJXL 1010 AM, 92.5 FM, or WGNE-FM 99.9 FM. SiriusXM carries team and national feeds, while NFL+ offers live home and away game audio.
How can I watch Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars for free in the US?
To stream the game for free in the US, you will need a reliable VPN with Australian servers. Connect to an Australian VPN server and stream the game for free on 7plus.
Can I watch Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars for free in the UK?
Yes, you can use a VPN to connect to Australia and access the verified free 7plus stream. Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass on DAZN are paid UK alternatives, and a free UK broadcast for this matchup was not confirmed.
Can I watch Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars for free in Australia?
Yes, 7plus is the verified free Australian option for this matchup. Create a free account and open the listed live NFL stream.
Can I watch Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars for free in Canada?
Yes, you can stream the game for free if you use a VPN to connect to Australian servers and watch the game on 7plus. NFL Game Pass on DAZN is a paid Canadian alternative.