How to watch MotoGP Valencia GP – season finale online from anywhere
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The 2026 MotoGP Valencia GP is the final round of the season at Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The main MotoGP race starts at 2:00 PM CET on Sunday, November 29th, while the Sprint takes place at 3:00 PM CET on Saturday. Marc Márquez arrives as the newly crowned champion, but second place in the riders’ standings and the constructors’ title are still at stake.
You can watch the season finale through TV8 in Italy, ServusTV On in Austria, DAZN in Spain, or MotoGP VideoPass in supported territories. ServusTV is the best free live option, while TV8 broadcasts the Sunday MotoGP race free on delay. If you are traveling abroad, a VPN may help you access your usual official broadcaster.
Where to watch MotoGP Valencia GP
The MotoGP Valencia GP starts at 2:00 PM CET on Sunday, November 29th. ServusTV offers free live coverage in Austria, and TV8 offers free Italian coverage, although its live coverage applies to Saturday’s Sprint rather than Sunday’s Grand Prix race. DAZN is the official paid option in Spain.
|Country
|Streaming service
|Price
|Local race start time
|Notes
|Italy
|TV8
|Free
|2:00 PM CET
|Sunday’s MotoGP race airs on delay at 5:00 PM CET. Saturday MotoGP qualifying and the Sprint are live.
|Austria
|ServusTV and ServusTV On
|Free
|2:00 PM CET
|Full race weekend live. German-language streams cover qualifying and races. English international streams cover practice, qualifying, and races.
|Spain
|DAZN
|Paid
|2:00 PM CET
|DAZN carries all MotoGP races in Spain, including the Valencia finale.
|United Kingdom
|MotoGP VideoPass where available
|Paid
|1:00 PM GMT
|Official MotoGP subscription service with live video sessions and race archive access.
|US and Canada
|MotoGP VideoPass where available
|Paid
|8:00 AM EST / 5:00 AM PST
|Availability and subscription options can vary by location.
|Australia
|MotoGP VideoPass where available
|Paid
|12:00 AM AEDT on Monday, November 30th
|Availability and subscription options can vary by location.
How to watch MotoGP Valencia GP from abroad with a VPN
ServusTV On offers the strongest free live viewing option for the Valencia GP, but it is intended for viewers in Austria. TV8 is also free in Italy, although its Sunday MotoGP race coverage begins after the live event. If you are an Austrian or Italian viewer traveling abroad, a VPN can help you access your usual official stream by connecting through your home country.
- Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it has streaming-focused SmartPlay technology, broad device support, and Smart DNS for compatible devices that cannot run a VPN app. These features make it a practical choice for watching live motorsport while traveling.
- Install the VPN app. Download NordVPN on the device you plan to use, such as a Windows or Mac computer, iPhone, iPad, Android phone, Android TV, or Fire TV device. A browser on a computer or phone is usually the simplest option for accessing regional broadcaster websites.
- Connect to the correct country. Connect to an Austrian server for ServusTV On or an Italian server for TV8. This gives your device an IP address from the broadcaster’s licensed region.
- Open the official streaming site. Go to ServusTV On for live Austrian coverage or TV8 for Italian coverage. If the website detects an earlier location, use a private browser window or clear your cookies before reloading.
- Start the stream. ServusTV’s MotoGP coverage begins before the 2:00 PM CET race start on Sunday. TV8 viewers should note that the free Italian MotoGP race broadcast is delayed until 5:00 PM CET.
Why you need a VPN to watch it
Streaming rights are sold by territory. This means free broadcasters such as ServusTV On in Austria and TV8 in Italy may limit access when you travel outside their licensed regions. ServusTV confirms that it provides free live coverage of the Valencia race weekend, while TV8 offers its own Italian streaming page and a delayed Sunday race broadcast.
A VPN can change the IP location your device presents to a website. For example, an Austrian viewer temporarily in another country can connect to Austria before accessing ServusTV On. It does not remove account requirements, turn paid services into free ones, or guarantee access if a platform changes its policies. For more options, compare the best VPNs for streaming.
Best VPNs to watch MotoGP Valencia GP
- NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is our top choice for MotoGP viewers traveling abroad because it combines broad device support with SmartPlay and Smart DNS features that are useful for streaming. Its apps work across major desktop and mobile platforms, while Smart DNS can help on compatible devices that do not support VPN apps. Read our full NordVPN review.
- Surfshark – best budget-friendly VPN. Surfshark is a good fit for households that want to stream on several devices because one subscription supports unlimited simultaneous connections. It supports the major device categories needed for watching a race at home or while traveling, including phones, tablets, computers, and smart devices. Read our full Surfshark review.
- Proton VPN – best VPN for privacy-focused viewers. Proton VPN is a strong option for viewers who want privacy tools alongside streaming support. It offers a free plan, although premium plans include the broader streaming and feature set, so the paid service is the more suitable option for watching live events abroad. Read our full Proton VPN review.
Can you watch MotoGP Valencia GP for free?
Yes, you can watch the MotoGP Valencia GP for free in Austria through ServusTV and ServusTV On. The broadcaster confirms live free coverage of the full weekend, including qualifying, the Sprint, and Sunday’s MotoGP race.
Italy also has a free option through TV8. However, TV8 does not show Sunday’s MotoGP race live. Its coverage begins at 5:00 PM CET, three hours after the 2:00 PM CET race start. TV8 does show Saturday’s MotoGP qualifying and Sprint live.
DAZN is the official Spanish option, but it is a paid service. MotoGP VideoPass is another paid official option in supported locations.
How to watch MotoGP Valencia GP on different devices
You can stream the Valencia GP on a computer, phone, tablet, or compatible TV device. The easiest setup for viewers abroad is usually a browser: connect to the appropriate VPN server, then open the official ServusTV On or TV8 website.
|Device
|Recommended viewing route
|VPN setup
|Windows or Mac computer
|Open ServusTV On or TV8 in a browser
|Use the NordVPN desktop app
|iPhone or iPad
|Use Safari to avoid regional app-store limitations
|Use the NordVPN iOS app
|Android phone or tablet
|Use Chrome or an official broadcaster app where available
|Use the NordVPN Android app
|Android TV or Google TV
|Use a compatible browser or broadcaster app where available
|Use the NordVPN TV app
|Amazon Fire TV
|Use a compatible broadcaster app or browser where available
|Use the NordVPN Fire TV app
|Samsung or LG smart TV
|Cast from a VPN-connected device where possible
|Use Smart DNS or a router-level VPN
|Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation, or Xbox
|Cast from a phone or computer, or use compatible apps
|Use Smart DNS or a router-level VPN where supported
On iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, a VPN changes your IP location but does not change the country of your App Store account. A browser is usually the least complicated option when a broadcaster app is not available in your store.
For Samsung TVs, LG TVs, Roku, and game consoles, use a router-level VPN or Smart DNS if you cannot install a VPN app directly. You can also cast from a phone or laptop that is already connected to the VPN.
FAQ
Can I watch MotoGP Valencia GP for free?
Yes, you can watch it live for free in Austria on ServusTV and ServusTV On. TV8 is free in Italy, but it airs the Sunday MotoGP race on delay at 5:00 PM CET rather than live.
Can I watch MotoGP Valencia GP on DAZN in Spain?
Yes, DAZN carries all 2026 MotoGP races in Spain, including the Valencia GP season finale. You need a paid DAZN subscription with MotoGP coverage.
Can I watch TV8 or ServusTV while traveling abroad?
Yes, if you are temporarily outside Italy or Austria, a VPN may help you access your usual official broadcaster by connecting to a server in your home country. The underlying coverage still differs: ServusTV shows the Valencia GP live, while TV8’s Sunday race broadcast is delayed.
Which VPN is best for watching MotoGP Valencia GP from abroad?
NordVPN is our top recommendation because its streaming-focused SmartPlay feature, broad app support, and Smart DNS option make it well suited to watching official regional broadcasters while traveling.
What time does the MotoGP Valencia GP race start?
MotoGP Valencia GP starts at 2:00 PM CET on Sunday, November 29th. That is 1:00 PM GMT in the UK, 8:00 AM EST on the US East Coast, 5:00 AM PST on the US West Coast, and 12:00 AM AEDT in Australia on Monday, November 30th.