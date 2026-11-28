Agit Kabayel defends his WBC heavyweight title against unbeaten Albanian challenger Nelson Hysa on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany. The full card is live on DAZN, with coverage beginning at 6:00 PM GMT and the main-event ring walks expected around 10:00 PM GMT.

Kabayel enters his first WBC title defense with a 27–0 record and 19 knockouts, while Hysa is listed at 25–0 with 23 stoppage wins. DAZN is the confirmed official place to watch the fight, although its packages and availability vary by country.

Where to watch Kabayel vs Hysa

Kabayel vs Hysa is scheduled to stream live on DAZN. DAZN says the entire card will be available through a subscription in its supported markets. Check your local DAZN plan before subscribing, as pricing and included content can differ between countries.

Country or region Streaming service Price Local start time Notes Germany DAZN Varies by plan 7:00 PM CET Full live card United Kingdom DAZN Varies by plan 6:00 PM GMT Full live card United States DAZN Varies by plan 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT Full live card Canada DAZN Varies by plan 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT Full live card Australia DAZN Varies by plan 5:00 AM AEDT, Sunday, November 29 Full live card Other supported DAZN markets DAZN Varies by plan Depends on location Availability depends on local DAZN rights

The listed main-card start times are confirmed for the UK and US. The German, Canadian, and Australian times are time-zone conversions. Main-event ring walks are estimates and may change if earlier bouts run long.

How to watch Kabayel vs Hysa from abroad with a VPN

If you are travelling, use a VPN primarily to protect your connection on public Wi-Fi and to maintain privacy while streaming through services you are permitted to use. DAZN states that access is tied to the country where an account was created, and it publishes guidance about VPN blocking. Check DAZN’s applicable terms before attempting to stream while abroad.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it has easy-to-use apps for major devices, streaming-focused SmartPlay technology, and Smart DNS support for certain compatible TVs. It is a strong option for securing your connection when watching live sport over hotel, airport, or public Wi-Fi. Install the VPN app on the device you plan to use. NordVPN supports common streaming devices, including computers, phones, tablets, and compatible smart-TV setups. Connect before opening the streaming service. Choose an appropriate secure server based on your permitted use and keep the VPN active while on public or shared networks. Remember that a VPN does not replace a DAZN subscription or override the platform’s location rules. Open DAZN in the app or browser and sign in to the account you normally use. If the service does not load, confirm that you are in a supported location and review DAZN’s account and access terms. Watch Kabayel vs Hysa live once the event appears in your local DAZN schedule. If you experience buffering, use a stable Wi-Fi or wired connection, close bandwidth-heavy apps, and restart the DAZN app if necessary.

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Why you need a VPN to watch it

A VPN encrypts your internet traffic and hides your IP address from the network you are using. This is especially useful when streaming Kabayel vs Hysa on public Wi-Fi in a hotel, airport, café, or other shared network.

However, a VPN does not include a DAZN subscription, make paid events free, or guarantee access in a country where DAZN does not permit it. DAZN says its service is available only in the country where an account was established, so viewers should follow its terms and conditions.

For a broader comparison of providers and streaming features, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs to watch Kabayel vs Hysa

The following services are useful for protecting your connection while streaming live boxing on supported devices. They should be used in accordance with the streaming platform’s terms and local rules.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is our top choice for users who want straightforward apps across a wide range of devices. Its SmartPlay feature combines VPN functionality with streaming-related DNS technology, while Smart DNS can be configured on some devices that do not run a VPN app. New subscriptions include a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best budget VPN. Surfshark is a practical alternative for households that want to cover many devices, as one subscription supports unlimited simultaneous connections. It has apps for the main desktop and mobile operating systems, making it convenient for viewers who switch between a laptop, phone, and tablet. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best VPN for privacy. Proton VPN is a good fit for privacy-conscious viewers who also want TV-friendly options. It offers dedicated support for Android TV and Apple TV, which can be helpful when you prefer watching the fight on a larger screen. Read our full Proton VPN review.

Can you watch Kabayel vs Hysa for free?

No, there is no confirmed official free live stream for Kabayel vs Hysa. The full fight card is scheduled to air on DAZN through a subscription.

You may be able to watch fight-week content without paying. The official press conference and weigh-in have been made available via DAZN and YouTube, but they are separate from the live title fight.

How to watch Kabayel vs Hysa on different devices

DAZN supports streaming on compatible smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming players, games consoles, and computers through its website. Device availability can depend on the country, operating system, and local app store.

Device How to watch Windows and Mac computers Sign in through the DAZN website using a current browser. iPhone and iPad Use the DAZN app where it is available, or watch through a browser. A VPN changes your IP address but does not change your App Store country. Android phones and tablets Install the DAZN app from Google Play where available, or use a browser. Android TV and Google TV Download the DAZN app from the device’s app store, subject to regional availability. Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick Use the DAZN app if it is available in your Amazon Appstore region. Samsung and LG smart TVs Look for the DAZN app in the TV’s app store. Availability varies by TV model and country. Games consoles Use the DAZN app if your console and country support it. Streaming from a browser A laptop or desktop browser is often the simplest option because it avoids app-store availability issues.

For a phone, tablet, or computer, the official DAZN app or website is usually the simplest route. On TVs and consoles, app-store availability may depend on the country associated with your device account. DAZN confirms that its platform supports major smart TVs, mobile devices, streaming players, consoles, and computers.

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