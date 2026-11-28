Key takeaways: Match information : Montréal Carabins vs Western Mustangs in the 61st Vanier Cup on Saturday, November 28th, 2026 , at Stade TELUS–Université Laval in Québec City.

Stream for free : Watch the confirmed Canadian broadcast on CBC TV or CBC Gem , subject to the service’s account and location requirements.

Utilize a VPN free trial: Start with a VPN free trial where available, or use : Start with a VPN free trial where available, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to watch the official free stream without a long-term cost.

The 2026 Vanier Cup is the Canadian university football championship game, with the Montréal Carabins set to face the Western Mustangs. U SPORTS lists kick-off at 12:15 PM ET, while CBC’s coverage describes the start as noon ET. For the most precise schedule, use the official U SPORTS time and check CBC’s schedule before the game begins.

Canadian viewers can watch on CBC TV and CBC Gem. If you are travelling outside Canada, CBC Gem’s video content is geo-restricted, so you may need a VPN to securely access the Canadian service you normally use.

Where to watch Vanier Cup

The Vanier Cup takes place on Saturday, November 28th, 2026, at Stade TELUS–Université Laval in Québec City. U SPORTS lists the start time as 12:15 PM ET.

Country Streaming service Price Start time Notes Canada CBC TV Free 12:15 PM ET Confirmed live television coverage Canada CBC Gem Free 12:15 PM ET Confirmed event listing; a free CBC account may be required

CBC Gem provides access to live sports and live television in Canada. A free CBC account lets Canadian viewers watch live local CBC TV channels and continue streaming across devices.

For viewers outside North America, the game starts at 5:15 PM GMT in the UK and 4:15 AM AEDT on Sunday, November 29th, in Sydney and Melbourne. CBC Gem is intended for Canadian access, and its video content is unavailable outside Canada because of licensing arrangements.

How to watch Vanier Cup from abroad with a VPN

CBC Gem is the confirmed online option for the 2026 Vanier Cup, but the platform geo-restricts much of its video content to Canada. If you are a Canadian travelling abroad, a VPN can connect you to a Canadian server before you sign in to your usual CBC Gem account. This helps the service recognize a Canadian connection, though you should always follow CBC’s terms and applicable laws.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it has Canadian server locations, including Montréal and Toronto, supports a broad range of devices, and uses the NordLynx protocol, which is built on the high-speed WireGuard framework. It is a practical option for maintaining a stable Canadian connection while watching live sports abroad. Install the VPN app. Download NordVPN on the device you plan to stream on, then sign in. CBC Gem supports browsers, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, and select Samsung and LG TVs. Connect to a Canadian server. Open NordVPN and select a server in Canada before opening CBC Gem. If the stream does not load, disconnect, select another Canadian server, and try again. Open CBC Gem. Visit CBC Gem in a browser or open the app. Sign in with your existing CBC account. CBC says that its account is free to create, although its video service is generally limited to Canada. Find the Vanier Cup broadcast and start streaming. Search for the 2026 Vanier Cup listing shortly before kick-off. If you still encounter a location error, clear your browser cookies or app cache, reconnect to Canada, and reopen CBC Gem.

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Why you need a VPN to watch it

Broadcast rights are licensed by territory, which is why CBC Gem restricts most of its video catalog, including sports programming, to Canada. A Canadian viewer who travels abroad may therefore be unable to load the Vanier Cup stream even when they have a valid CBC account.

A VPN routes your connection through a server in your home country. In this case, connecting to Canada can help a traveller access their regular Canadian CBC Gem service while abroad. It also encrypts your traffic, which can be helpful when streaming on public Wi-Fi in an airport, hotel, or café.

A VPN does not replace a required account or override broadcaster rules. For a broader comparison of suitable providers, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs to watch Vanier Cup

The best VPN for watching the Vanier Cup abroad should offer Canadian connections, consistent performance for live video, and apps for the devices you actually use. These three services are the strongest options for Canadian football fans travelling internationally.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is our top recommendation for watching the Vanier Cup from abroad because it offers Canadian locations, the fast NordLynx protocol, and broad support across mobile devices, browsers, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. Its SmartPlay technology combines VPN and DNS-based tools to support streaming access on compatible devices. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best value VPN. Surfshark is a strong choice for households because one subscription supports unlimited simultaneous connections. Its WireGuard protocol is designed for efficient, low-latency connections, which is useful when streaming live sports, and its apps cover the main mobile and desktop platforms. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best for privacy-focused streaming. Proton VPN is a good option for viewers who prioritize privacy and want apps across popular devices. Streaming access requires a paid Proton VPN plan, while its streaming offering supports up to 10 connected devices at once. Read our full Proton VPN review.

Can you watch Vanier Cup for free?

Yes, Canadian viewers can watch the Vanier Cup for free through CBC’s broadcast coverage and the confirmed CBC Gem event listing. CBC Gem offers free streaming, and a free CBC account can provide access to live local CBC TV channels in Canada.

However, CBC Gem restricts video content outside Canada. If you are travelling, connect to a Canadian VPN server before opening CBC Gem, then use your existing account as normal.

How to watch Vanier Cup on different devices

CBC Gem supports a wide range of devices, so a laptop, smartphone, streaming stick, or smart TV can all work for the Vanier Cup. A web browser is often the easiest option while travelling because you can connect the VPN first and then open CBC Gem directly.

Device CBC Gem NordVPN Best VPN setup Desktop or laptop browser Web App Connect to Canada, then open CBC Gem iPhone or iPad App App Connect to Canada before opening CBC Gem Android phone or tablet App App Connect to Canada before opening CBC Gem Apple TV App App Use the VPN app, then launch CBC Gem Android TV or Google TV App App Use the VPN app, then launch CBC Gem Amazon Fire TV App App Use the VPN app, then launch CBC Gem Samsung TV App

on supported models No native app Use Smart DNS, router setup, or cast from a VPN-connected device LG TV App

on supported models No native app Use Smart DNS, router setup, or cast from a VPN-connected device Roku App No native app Use a router-level VPN or Smart DNS where supported Xbox App No native app Use a router-level VPN Chromecast Cast from supported device Varies by model Cast from a phone or laptop connected to the VPN

CBC Gem supports apps on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, and select Samsung and LG TV models. On a TV or console without a native VPN app, use a router-level VPN, Smart DNS where supported, or cast from a phone or laptop that already has the VPN enabled.

Remember that a VPN changes your IP location but does not change your Apple App Store or Google Play country. If the CBC Gem app is not available in your local app store while abroad, using the browser on a VPN-connected computer or mobile device is usually the simplest route.

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