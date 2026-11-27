Key takeaways: Match information : The Nations Championship Finals Weekend takes place at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham , from November 27th to 29th, 2026 .

Stream for free : Watch official UK coverage free on ITV and STV, including online options through ITVX and STV Player.

Utilize a VPN free trial: Start with a VPN free trial where available, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to watch the official free stream without a long-term cost.

The inaugural Nations Championship concludes with a Finals Weekend in London. Following six rounds of rugby across July and November, teams are paired according to their final hemisphere rankings, culminating in the Grand Final on Sunday.

UK viewers can watch every Nations Championship fixture through free-to-air coverage from ITV and STV. If you are travelling outside the UK, live coverage on ITVX and most STV Player content are normally unavailable because of broadcast licensing restrictions.

Where to watch Nations Championship Finals

ITV and STV are the exclusive free-to-air UK broadcasters for the Nations Championship’s first two editions, covering every fixture in 2026 and 2028. ITVX has a dedicated Nations Championship hub, while STV Player has a fixtures page and free tournament programming.

Country Streaming service Price Notes United Kingdom ITVX Free with an account Online coverage from ITV Scotland STV Player Free Availability can depend on the fixture and local coverage schedule United Kingdom ITV and STV linear TV channels Free Free-to-air television coverage

The official Finals Weekend schedule begins on Friday, November 27th. The fixture list currently includes Fiji vs Italy at 16:40 UTC that day, while the final matchups and Grand Final details depend on the completed league standings.

Nations Championship Finals fixtures

All six Finals Weekend matches take place at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, between Friday, November 27th, and Sunday, November 29th, 2026. The pairings match teams with the same finishing position in their respective hemisphere tables, while the final decides the first Nations Championship winner. nationschampionshiprugby.com+1

Date Match Kickoff time Match classification Friday, November 27th Italy vs Fiji 16:40 GMT 11th-place Friday, November 27th Ireland vs Australia 20:10 GMT 5th-place Saturday, November 28th Wales vs Japan 13:10 GMT 9th-place Saturday, November 28th England vs New Zealand 16:40 GMT 3rd-place Sunday, November 29th Scotland vs Argentina 13:10 GMT 7th-place Sunday, November 29th France vs South Africa 16:40 GMT Nations Championship Final

The official competition guide confirms the six pairings and states that every fixture is hosted at Allianz Stadium. The France vs South Africa match is the Nations Championship Final.

How to watch Nations Championship Finals from abroad with a VPN

ITVX and STV Player are normally UK-only services. If you are travelling, a VPN can help protect your connection on public Wi-Fi and may help you access your usual UK streaming services where this is permitted by the platform’s terms and local rules.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it supports a wide range of streaming devices, uses its NordLynx protocol, and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee for new subscriptions. It is a strong choice for following live rugby while travelling. Download and install the VPN app. Install NordVPN on the device you plan to use, such as a laptop, phone, tablet, compatible smart TV, or streaming device. Connect to a UK server. Open NordVPN and select a server in the United Kingdom. This assigns your device a UK IP address, which may be needed when accessing UK-specific services while travelling. Open the official broadcaster. Go to ITVX or STV Player, then sign in or register. ITVX is free, but it requires an account. Find the live coverage. Look for the Nations Championship Finals in the live, sport, or rugby section. Keep the VPN connected while streaming, and try another UK server or restart the app if the stream does not load.

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Why you need a VPN to watch it

A VPN is useful when you are travelling because streaming platforms commonly tailor their catalogs and live coverage to your location. ITVX states that its live and on-demand programming cannot be streamed outside the UK, while STV Player says that live programming and most on-demand shows are unavailable abroad.

It can also encrypt your traffic when you watch on public Wi-Fi in airports, hotels, or cafés. However, a VPN does not override a broadcaster’s licensing rules, and it cannot guarantee that a platform will work in every location. Learn more about choosing a service in our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs to watch Nations Championship Finals

The following VPNs are suitable options for live sports fans who want broad device support, reliable connections, and privacy protection while travelling. Check each broadcaster’s terms and ensure that your use complies with applicable rules.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is our top choice for watching live rugby while travelling because it supports up to 10 devices on its Basic plan, works on smart TVs and consoles, and uses the WireGuard-based NordLynx protocol. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on new subscriptions. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best budget VPN. Surfshark is a practical option for households because it allows unlimited simultaneous device connections under one subscription. It provides apps across popular platforms, offers a seven-day trial on selected eligible plans, and has a 30-day money-back guarantee for subscriptions purchased through its website. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best VPN for privacy. Proton VPN is a good option for viewers who prioritize privacy and want broad platform support. It has a free plan, although the provider only guarantees streaming-service compatibility on paid plans, and its streaming offering supports up to 10 devices at once. Read our full Proton VPN review.

Can you watch Nations Championship Finals for free?

Yes, viewers in the UK can watch Nations Championship Finals coverage for free through ITV and STV’s free-to-air partnership. ITVX is free to use online, although you must create an account before streaming.

STV Player also carries Nations Championship content free of charge. Availability can vary by fixture, location, and the live channel schedule, so confirm the event listing shortly before kickoff.

How to watch Nations Championship Finals on different devices

You can watch through the official broadcaster apps or websites on most popular devices. ITVX supports a range of TV and streaming platforms and allows up to four simultaneous streams on one account.

Device How to watch VPN option Laptop or desktop Stream in a browser through ITVX or STV Player Install the VPN app, connect before opening the site iPhone and iPad Use the official ITVX or STV Player app where available Use a VPN for iPhone before launching the broadcaster app Android phone or tablet Use the broadcaster’s official app or mobile browser A VPN for Android can be installed directly on the device Smart TV Use the ITVX or STV Player app if your TV supports it Use a compatible VPN app, Smart DNS, or a VPN for routers Fire TV and Fire Stick Install the official broadcaster app where supported Use a VPN for Firestick for direct app support Apple TV Use ITVX or STV Player where supported Use a compatible native VPN app or a router-level connection

STV Player supports devices including Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, and selected Samsung smart TVs. Supported models and operating-system requirements can differ by device.

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