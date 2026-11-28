The 2026 UK Championship, snooker’s first Triple Crown event of the season, runs from November 28th to December 6th, 2026 at the York Barbican. Mark Selby returns as defending champion after beating Judd Trump in the 2025 final.

UK viewers can watch extensive free coverage through the BBC, while TNT Sports offers complete paid coverage through HBO Max. If you are a UK viewer travelling abroad, a VPN may help you access your usual UK streaming service, provided you meet its account and TV Licence requirements.

Where to watch UK Championship

The UK Championship has free and paid viewing options in the UK. International availability varies by territory, with WST Play serving viewers in many locations that do not have a local broadcast agreement.

Country or region Streaming service Price Coverage Notes United Kingdom BBC iPlayer Free with a valid TV Licence Every shot live Also available through the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. BBC TV has extensive daily coverage. United Kingdom HBO Max with TNT Sports From £30.99/month Every second live TNT Sports is available as a standalone plan or bundled with HBO Max plans. Continental Europe HBO Max or Eurosport Varies by country Varies by territory Check local availability and package terms before subscribing. World Snooker Tour lists Eurosport among the event’s broadcasters. China CCTV5 Varies Live coverage World Snooker Tour lists CCTV5 as an official broadcaster. Other eligible territories WST Play Subscription required Live and on-demand coverage Available in territories where the event is not otherwise broadcast. Availability depends on local rights agreements.

The BBC route is the best option for UK viewers because it is free to stream for people with a valid TV Licence. HBO Max with TNT Sports is the paid alternative for complete live coverage. ITV4 is not included because it is not a confirmed broadcaster for the 2026 tournament.

How to watch UK Championship from abroad with a VPN

BBC iPlayer is intended for UK access and may display an error if it does not recognize your connection as being in the UK. If you are a UK viewer travelling abroad, a VPN can change your virtual location to the UK before you access your usual BBC coverage. You must still have a valid UK TV Licence to use BBC iPlayer.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because its NordLynx protocol is designed for high-bandwidth activities and low latency, which can be useful for live snooker streaming. It also supports a wide range of devices and provides Smart DNS setup options for compatible streaming hardware. Download and install the VPN app on the device you plan to use, such as a laptop, smartphone, tablet, Fire TV device, or supported smart TV. Connect to a UK server before opening the streaming platform. This gives your connection a UK IP address, which may allow access to your regular UK service while you are abroad. Open BBC iPlayer and sign in if prompted. You need a valid UK TV Licence to watch or download BBC programs through iPlayer. Find the UK Championship stream and start watching. If the stream does not load, try another UK server, clear your browser cookies, or restart the app.

Watch the UK Championship with NordVPN

Why you need a VPN to watch it

Broadcasting rights are sold by territory. This is why the UK Championship can be free through the BBC in the UK while viewers elsewhere may need a paid local service or WST Play. World Snooker Tour directs viewers in territories without another broadcaster to WST Play, although availability still depends on local rights agreements.

For UK viewers travelling abroad, the main issue is that BBC iPlayer uses your IP address to determine your location. If it detects that you are outside the UK, it may block playback. A VPN can route your connection through the UK so you can attempt to use your regular BBC iPlayer access while away.

A VPN does not replace a subscription, account, or TV Licence. For a broader comparison of providers and streaming features, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs to watch UK Championship

The following VPNs are the top options for watching the UK Championship from abroad. They are suited to live streaming on a variety of devices, but access can vary by platform, device, location, and broadcaster detection methods.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is our top recommendation for watching the UK Championship abroad because it combines broad device support with NordLynx, its protocol for efficient high-bandwidth connections. It also offers Smart DNS, which can be useful on compatible devices that do not support a native VPN app. Its well-rounded streaming tools make it a strong option for UK viewers using BBC iPlayer while travelling. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best budget VPN. Surfshark is a good lower-cost choice for viewers who want to watch live sport across several household devices. Its apps are straightforward to use, and the provider offers modern VPN protocols that can support stable HD streaming when your internet connection is fast enough. It is particularly useful for people who want a single subscription for phones, laptops, tablets, and streaming devices. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best VPN for privacy. Proton VPN is a strong choice for privacy-conscious viewers. Its paid plans include worldwide streaming support, while the provider also offers a free plan with no data cap. For watching the UK Championship, use a paid plan because Proton states that its premium tier provides streaming support. It also supports streaming across up to 10 devices. Read our full Proton VPN review.

Can you watch UK Championship for free?

Yes, UK viewers can watch the UK Championship for free through BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC Sport app. BBC iPlayer provides every shot of the tournament, while BBC television has extensive daily coverage.

However, free access does not mean there are no requirements. You need a valid UK TV Licence to watch or download programs through BBC iPlayer, whether you use a TV, phone, tablet, or computer.

The BBC stream is also location-restricted. If you are a UK viewer outside the country, a VPN may help you access your normal service, but it does not remove the need for a valid TV Licence.

How to watch UK Championship on different devices

Device Best way to watch VPN guidance Windows or Mac Stream through BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, or WST Play in a browser Install the VPN app, connect before opening the site, and clear browser cookies if location errors persist iPhone and iPad Use the BBC iPlayer or HBO Max app where available Connect to a UK server before launching the streaming app. App Store region restrictions may affect app availability Android phones and tablets Use the relevant broadcaster’s app or mobile browser Install a VPN app, connect to the appropriate country, then open the broadcaster app Android TV and Google TV Use supported broadcaster and VPN apps Native VPN apps make this one of the simplest big-screen options Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick Use compatible broadcaster and VPN apps VPN apps are available on Fire TV in major regions, though broadcaster app availability can depend on the Amazon account region Samsung and LG smart TVs Use a broadcaster app where available, or cast from another device Consider Smart DNS, a router-level VPN, or casting from a phone or laptop with the VPN active Roku, PlayStation, and Xbox Use the broadcaster app where available, or cast from a mobile device These platforms typically do not support native VPN apps, so a router-level VPN or Smart DNS may be more practical

For a smart TV without VPN app support, a router-level VPN covers devices connected to that network. Smart DNS can also change the apparent location on compatible hardware, although it does not encrypt your traffic. Casting from a VPN-connected phone or laptop is another practical option.

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