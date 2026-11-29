The 2026 NASCAR Brasil Series finale takes place at Autódromo Internacional Nelson Piquet in Brasília on November 28th and 29th, 2026. The title will be decided across three races on Sunday, November 29th, with Arthur Gama leading Gabriel Casagrande by one point entering the final round.

Brazilian viewers can follow the event through SBT, NSports, ESPN, Disney+, and NASCAR Brasil’s official YouTube coverage. If you are traveling outside Brazil, a VPN can help you securely access an eligible Brazilian streaming service you already use.

Where to watch NASCAR Brasil Series finale, Brasília

The NASCAR Brasil Series has confirmed its usual coverage through ESPN, Disney+, and the official NASCAR Brasil YouTube channel. Its Grande Final announcement also names SBT and NSports as live viewing options. The exact session allocation for SBT and NSports was not available at publication, so check their schedules close to race day.

Country or region Streaming service Price Local start time Notes Brazil SBT Free-to-air TV Sunday, November 29th Named as a live broadcaster for the finale; session allocation not confirmed Brazil NSports Varies Sunday, November 29th Named as a live streaming option; access terms and session allocation not confirmed Brazil ESPN Brasil Pay TV package required Sunday, November 29th Official NASCAR Brasil broadcaster Brazil Disney+ From R$27.99/month Sunday, November 29th Disney+ Brazil carries ESPN sports within applicable plans Global, subject to availability NASCAR Brasil YouTube Free Sunday, November 29th Official live listings are scheduled for Race 1 and the Race 2 and 3 broadcast

Race schedule in Brasília: Race 1 starts at 9:00 AM BRT, Race 2 at 2:05 PM BRT, and Race 3 at 2:31 PM BRT on Sunday, November 29th.

For viewers in other time zones, Race 1 begins at 7:00 AM ET / 4:00 AM PT, 12:00 PM GMT, and 11:00 PM AEDT. Races 2 and 3 begin at 12:05 PM ET / 9:05 AM PT and 12:31 PM ET / 9:31 AM PT, respectively. In Australia, those later races start early on Monday, November 30th.

How to watch NASCAR Brasil Series finale, Brasília from abroad with a VPN

Brazilian platforms may limit access when you are outside the country. If you are traveling and have an eligible subscription or account, connect to a Brazilian VPN server before opening the service. A VPN does not replace a required subscription, account, or broadcaster terms of use.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it has Brazilian servers, uses the fast NordLynx protocol, and includes SmartDNS support for compatible devices. These features make it a strong option for watching live motorsport through an authorized Brazilian service while abroad. Install the VPN app on the device you plan to use. NordVPN has apps for computers, phones, tablets, selected smart TVs, and streaming devices. Connect to a server in Brazil before opening the broadcaster website or app. This gives your connection a Brazilian IP address, which can help an authorized home service recognize you as connecting from Brazil. Open your official streaming service. Use Disney+, ESPN through your provider, NSports, or NASCAR Brasil’s official YouTube channel, depending on the coverage you want and the account you have. Start the live stream. Keep the VPN connected throughout the race. If an authorized service does not load, close the app, clear browser cookies if applicable, reconnect to another Brazilian server, and try again.

Watch NASCAR Brasil with NordVPN

Why you need a VPN to watch it

Sports broadcasting rights differ by country. That means Brazilian services may only show NASCAR Brasil programming to viewers connecting from Brazil, even if those viewers are temporarily abroad.

A VPN routes your connection through a server in your home country. In this case, travelers with a valid Brazilian service can connect to Brazil and use the platform as they normally would. You will still need any required login, television-provider credentials, or paid subscription.

For a wider comparison of services and streaming features, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs to watch NASCAR Brasil Series finale, Brasília

The following VPNs are the strongest options for viewers who are traveling and want to access an authorized Brazilian stream. They offer Brazilian locations or relevant streaming support, reliable apps, and useful features for watching live events.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is the best pick for watching the NASCAR Brasil Series finale abroad because it offers Brazilian servers, NordLynx for fast connections, and SmartDNS for compatible devices that cannot run a VPN app. It supports up to 10 devices simultaneously, while router installation can cover an entire home network. Read our full NordVPN review for details. Surfshark – best budget-friendly VPN. Surfshark is a practical choice for households because one subscription supports unlimited simultaneous connections. It has Brazilian servers and supports the WireGuard protocol, which is designed for efficient performance. Note that Surfshark discontinued SmartDNS in 2026, so use its native VPN apps or a compatible router setup instead. Read our full Surfshark review for details. Proton VPN – best VPN for privacy. Proton VPN is a solid choice for privacy-focused viewers who need Brazilian server access while traveling. Its free plan has unlimited bandwidth, but it does not include Brazil servers, and Proton only guarantees streaming support on paid plans. Read our full Proton VPN review for details.

Can you watch NASCAR Brasil Series finale, Brasília for free?

Yes, you can watch parts of the NASCAR Brasil Series finale for free. NASCAR Brasil has scheduled official YouTube livestreams for Race 1 and the combined Race 2 and Race 3 coverage on November 29th.

SBT is also named as a live broadcaster for the Brazilian finale, which may provide free-to-air television access in Brazil. However, the detailed session schedule and online-streaming availability for SBT were not confirmed at publication.

Disney+, ESPN, and potentially NSports may require a paid subscription or provider authentication. Do not rely on a VPN to make a paid service free. It is intended for accessing a service you are already eligible to use while abroad.

How to watch NASCAR Brasil Series finale, Brasília on different devices

Phones and tablets

You can use the NASCAR Brasil YouTube channel in the YouTube app or browser on an iPhone, iPad, or Android device. For Disney+, ESPN, or NSports, install the official broadcaster app and sign in before race time. If you are abroad, connect your VPN to Brazil before opening the app.

Computers

A laptop or desktop browser is often the simplest way to watch the official YouTube broadcast or access a Brazilian streaming platform. If a service shows the wrong regional catalog after connecting to a VPN, use a private browsing window or clear browser cookies, then reload the page.

Smart TVs and streaming devices

The YouTube app is usually the easiest route on smart TVs, Google TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV devices. For a Brazilian streaming app that is unavailable on your TV, cast from a phone or computer that is already connected to your VPN.

Some TV operating systems do not support native VPN apps. In that case, a router-level VPN or NordVPN SmartDNS on compatible devices may be useful. SmartDNS changes the apparent connection location but does not encrypt traffic like a VPN.

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