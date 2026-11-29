The 2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix takes place at Lusail International Circuit on Sunday, November 29th. The race begins at 7:00 PM local time, which is 4:00 PM GMT, 5:00 PM CET, and 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT. It is the penultimate round of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

US viewers can watch through Apple TV, while fans in Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Switzerland have official free options. These services are generally geo-restricted to their home countries, so travelers may need a VPN to access an eligible home or free broadcaster.

Where to watch F1 Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail

Here are the confirmed official options for watching the Qatar Grand Prix live. The race begins at 7:00 PM AST in Qatar on Sunday, November 29th.

Country Streaming service Price Local race start time Notes United States Apple TV Paid subscription 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT Live F1 coverage, replays, highlights, and Multiview options are available. Austria ServusTV On Free 5:00 PM CET ServusTV confirms free TV and livestream coverage for the complete Qatar F1 weekend. Commentary is in German. Belgium RTBF Auvio Free 5:00 PM CET RTBF provides live and replay Formula 1 coverage. Qatar GP race and qualifying listings are available through Auvio. Commentary is in French. Luxembourg RTL ZWEE and RTL Play Free 5:00 PM CET RTL confirms live coverage of the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix on RTL ZWEE and RTL Play. Commentary is in Luxembourgish. Switzerland Play SRF Free 5:00 PM CET Play SRF has Qatar GP race and qualifying listings. Commentary is in German. Selected countries F1 TV Pro Paid subscription Varies F1 TV Pro carries live sessions where available, including onboard cameras and pre-race and post-race programming.

How to watch F1 Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail from abroad with a VPN

Free platforms such as ServusTV On, RTBF Auvio, RTL Play, and Play SRF are intended for their respective home markets. If you are traveling outside your home country, a VPN can change your virtual location so you can try accessing the official broadcaster you normally use. Availability remains subject to each broadcaster’s terms and account rules.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it has apps for major streaming devices, supports up to 10 devices on one account, and has thousands of servers worldwide for finding a connection in the country of your chosen broadcaster. Download and install the VPN app on the device you plan to use. A desktop or mobile browser is usually the simplest option because it avoids app-store availability issues. Connect to a server in the broadcaster’s country. For example, choose an Austrian server for ServusTV On, a Belgian server for RTBF Auvio, a Luxembourg server for RTL Play, or a Swiss server for Play SRF. Open the official streaming platform in your browser or app. Sign in or create an account if the service prompts you to do so. If a stream does not load, clear browser cookies or try another server in the same country. Start watching the Qatar Grand Prix. Keep the VPN connected while the live stream is playing. If you are a US subscriber, use Apple TV directly rather than relying on a foreign paid service.

Watch F1 with NordVPN

Why you need a VPN to watch it

A VPN is useful when you are traveling and cannot access the official broadcaster you normally use at home. Streaming platforms use your IP address to determine your location, so a Belgian traveler in the US may find RTBF Auvio unavailable, while an Austrian viewer abroad may be unable to load ServusTV On.

Connecting to a server in your home country can make the service see a domestic IP address. This may restore access to an official, eligible service, but it does not replace an account, subscription, or other viewing requirement. A VPN can also protect your connection when streaming on public Wi-Fi. Read our guide to the best VPNs for streaming for more options.

Best VPNs to watch F1 Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail

These three providers are suitable for fans who need a reliable connection to an official broadcaster while abroad. They support common streaming devices and offer server locations relevant to the free broadcasters listed above.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is our top recommendation for streaming the F1 Qatar Grand Prix abroad. It supports up to 10 devices, has thousands of servers worldwide, and offers apps for computers, phones, streaming devices, and many smart TVs. It is a strong choice for connecting to Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, or Switzerland to access an eligible local broadcaster. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best budget VPN. Surfshark is a practical choice for households because it allows unlimited simultaneous connections. That means you can secure several phones, tablets, laptops, and TVs under one subscription while watching the race through an eligible service. It also supports major devices and offers a broad server network for travel streaming. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best privacy-focused VPN. Proton VPN is a good option for viewers who prioritize privacy and want a service with both free and paid tiers. Its paid plans provide faster speeds, broader server access, and streaming-focused features, while the free plan has no ads or data cap. For live F1, the paid service is generally the more practical option. Read our full Proton VPN review.

Can you watch F1 Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail for free?

Yes, you can watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix for free in four European markets. ServusTV On is showing the entire Qatar F1 weekend for free in Austria, including the race.

Belgian viewers can use RTBF Auvio, Luxembourg viewers can use RTL ZWEE or RTL Play, and Swiss viewers can watch on Play SRF. These are legitimate free broadcasters, but they are normally available only in their respective countries.

The streams do not all use English commentary. ServusTV and SRF use German, RTBF uses French, and RTL’s F1 coverage is in Luxembourgish. If you are traveling outside the relevant territory, connect to a VPN server in that country before opening the broadcaster’s website.

How to watch F1 Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail on different devices

The simplest way to watch the Qatar Grand Prix while using a VPN is through a web browser on a laptop, desktop, phone, or tablet. Connect to the appropriate server first, then open the official broadcaster’s website. F1 TV officially supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku in regions where it is available.

Device Best setup Desktop or laptop Connect to the VPN app, then use the official broadcaster’s web player iPhone or iPad Use the VPN app, then open the broadcaster in Safari or use its app if it is available in your App Store region Android phone or tablet Use the VPN app, then stream through a browser or the broadcaster’s Android app where available Android TV or Google TV Install a compatible VPN app, connect to the correct country, then use an official broadcaster or F1 TV app Amazon Fire TV Use the VPN app and access F1 TV where available, or use an official broadcaster app if offered in your account region Apple TV Use Apple TV directly for US coverage. For F1 TV, the platform officially supports Apple TV in eligible territories. Samsung or LG smart TV Use a router-level VPN or Smart DNS if a native VPN app is unavailable, then open the broadcaster’s compatible app or cast from another device Roku, PlayStation, or Xbox Use a router-level VPN or cast from a phone, tablet, or laptop that has the VPN connected

A router-level VPN can help with devices that do not support VPN apps directly. However, a VPN does not change your App Store country. If a broadcaster’s app is unavailable in your local app store, using its website in a browser is often easier.

Black Friday! Get the best VPN deals: Most popular 4.9 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ -78% OFF BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Get special deal 4.4 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ -89% OFF BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Get special deal 4.7 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ -75% OFF BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Get special deal

FAQ