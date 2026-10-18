Key takeaways: Game information: Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Week 6, Sunday, October 18, at 1:25 PM local stadium time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT).

Free UK streams: Channel 5 and the Channel 5 Sport YouTube livestream are carrying the game in English.

Watch from the US: use a VPN free trial, or NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee, to connect to the UK and access the free stream. use a VPN free trial, or, to connect to the UK and access the free stream.

The Buffalo Bills visit the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 6 meeting with early AFC positioning on the line. Buffalo arrives at 4-1 and atop the AFC East, while the 3-2 Raiders are third in the AFC West, making this a meaningful test for two teams with playoff aspirations. The game is at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 18, at 1:25 PM local stadium time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT).

Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport on YouTube offer a free UK route, but those feeds are geo-restricted outside the UK. A VPN that connects you to a UK server can make the services treat your connection as UK-based, giving US fans outside their relevant local market a free way to follow the game.

Cybernews recommendation To stream Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation. It has fast servers in the UK for Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport on YouTube, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee that keeps this route risk-free.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders on Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport YouTube

To stream Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders for free reliably, you need a good VPN for streaming sports. Connect to the UK before accessing Channel 5 or its official YouTube broadcast.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Pick a provider with dependable UK servers and a money-back period, such as NordVPN. Connect to the correct country: Select a server in the UK, where both free broadcasts are available. Open the streaming platform: Go to Channel 5 or the official Channel 5 Sport YouTube livestream. Find the live channel or match page: Search for NFL on 5 or the Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders listing. Channel 5 usually requires a free account, while YouTube viewing does not normally require sign-in. Start early before kickoff: Open the feed a few minutes before the 1:25 PM local stadium time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT) start to allow time for any account or browser checks. Request a refund if needed: If you decide that you only needed the VPN for this game, request a refund within the money-back period.

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Where to Watch Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders for Free Around the World

Both confirmed free streams are aimed at UK viewers. For viewers in the US or another country, a UK VPN server is the route to access them, subject to each service's terms.

Streaming platform Country/region VPN server location Broadcast language Free account needed Channel 5 United Kingdom United Kingdom English Yes, generally required on most devices Channel 5 Sport YouTube United Kingdom United Kingdom English No

For most readers, Channel 5 Sport YouTube is the simplest option because it avoids the usual free-account requirement. Channel 5 is the useful backup if the YouTube feed is unavailable on a preferred device.

How Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport YouTube are bringing Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders to viewers

Channel 5's 2026 NFL package includes two free live Sunday games each week for UK viewers. Its NFL on 5 program is fronted by Dermot O'Leary, Sam Quek, and Osi Umenyiora, combining studio coverage with the live NFL broadcast.

The Bills-Raiders matchup is one of those scheduled free selections, and Channel 5 Sport is also carrying the live program through YouTube. The broadcast is in English, with Channel 5's studio presentation surrounding the game coverage.

Channel 5 unblocked with NordVPN UK server

Why You Need a VPN to Watch Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders on Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport YouTube

The free broadcasts are licensed for the UK, not for viewers connecting from the US. On Channel 5, overseas viewers can encounter the message "No access outside UK", while YouTube may apply its own territory restriction to the live video.

A VPN replaces your apparent location with a UK one, which is why it is particularly useful for US fans outside the local CBS coverage area who prefer this free option. Use it consistently from the moment you open the site or app, rather than turning it on after the stream has loaded.

Choosing the Right VPN to Stream Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders

A suitable streaming VPN should make it easy to reach the UK version of the free broadcasts without compromising video quality. I look for these three essentials when testing the best VPN services:

Fast, reliable UK servers: These help keep the live feed stable through a full NFL game.

These help keep the live feed stable through a full NFL game. Reliable geo-block bypass: The provider needs to consistently provide a working UK IP for Channel 5 and YouTube.

The provider needs to consistently provide a working UK IP for Channel 5 and YouTube. Refund policy or free trial: A trial or money-back guarantee lets you use the service for this game without a long commitment.

Free VPNs often have slow speeds, tight data caps, crowded servers, and unreliable UK access. NordVPN's refund window is the more dependable free-for-the-game option.

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What to Do If Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport YouTube Remains Blocked While Using a VPN

A streaming error does not always mean the VPN is incompatible. Location data can remain in a browser, app, or old session, so try the following checks before giving up.

Switch between protocols: Sometimes switching back and forth between available protocols helps establish a cleaner connection.

Sometimes switching back and forth between available protocols helps establish a cleaner connection. Get a new IP: Disconnect and reconnect to another UK server.

Disconnect and reconnect to another UK server. Clear cache and cookies: Remove saved site data so Channel 5 or YouTube cannot reuse a previous US location signal.

Remove saved site data so Channel 5 or YouTube cannot reuse a previous US location signal. Use a mobile browser instead of the app: A browser can be less likely to retain location information than an installed app.

A browser can be less likely to retain location information than an installed app. Connect the VPN before opening the platform: Close the site or app completely, enable the UK VPN connection, then reopen it.

How to stream Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders without blackout or out-of-market restrictions

In the US, this Week 6 matchup is a regional CBS broadcast, so access depends on the CBS market map rather than a nationwide free stream. Fans outside their assigned CBS area are out of market for the local broadcast, while the Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport YouTube options are geographically limited to the UK.

In the UK, DAZN NFL Game Pass is a paid alternative to the free Channel 5 options. In Australia, DAZN NFL Game Pass is the verified paid route, and a free 7plus selection for this particular game was not confirmed. In Canada, DAZN is the verified paid NFL route. A VPN may not work 100% on paid streaming services, but it will 100% work with the free streams this article covers when connected to the UK.

Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders head-to-head facts

This is an interconference-style AFC meeting with two teams chasing positioning in their respective divisions. Buffalo's 4-1 start makes the trip to Las Vegas important for the AFC East race, while the Raiders can strengthen their AFC West footing with a home win.

Overall series: Buffalo holds a narrow 22-21 edge over the Raiders, including two playoff games.

Buffalo holds a narrow edge over the Raiders, including two playoff games. Most recent meeting: The Bills defeated the Raiders 38-10 on September 17, 2023.

The Bills defeated the Raiders on September 17, 2023. Recent regular-season context: Buffalo also won the 2020 matchup in Las Vegas, 30-23.

Buffalo also won the 2020 matchup in Las Vegas, 30-23. 2026 season series: This is the teams' first and only scheduled meeting this season.

This is the teams' first and only scheduled meeting this season. Current storyline: Buffalo brings the NFL's top scoring average into Week 6, while Las Vegas has been among the league's best at forcing takeaways.

Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders predicted lineups

These predictions use the latest available Week 6 depth-chart information and practice participation. Buffalo's projection is most affected by WR DJ Moore and DL Ed Oliver not practicing on the latest report, while Las Vegas listed DT Tonka Hemingway as a non-participant with a concussion. Final inactives can alter these groups shortly before the game.

The Raiders' official Week 6 depth chart lists Kirk Cousins ahead of Fernando Mendoza, despite recent team coverage discussing Mendoza's debut. Cousins is therefore the more likely starter based on the published positional order, but the quarterback situation remains a key item to check near game time.

Buffalo Bills predicted lineup:

QB: Josh Allen

Josh Allen Offensive line: Dion Dawkins, Alec Anderson, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown

Dion Dawkins, Alec Anderson, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown Skill players (RB, WR, TE): James Cook, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Dalton Kincaid. DJ Moore, questionable to monitor , did not practice on the latest report.

James Cook, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Dalton Kincaid. DJ Moore, , did not practice on the latest report. Defensive line: T.J. Sanders, DaQuan Jones, Greg Rousseau, Landon Jackson. Ed Oliver, questionable to monitor , did not practice on the latest report.

T.J. Sanders, DaQuan Jones, Greg Rousseau, Landon Jackson. Ed Oliver, , did not practice on the latest report. Linebackers: Terrel Bernard, Matt Milano, Bradley Chubb

Terrel Bernard, Matt Milano, Bradley Chubb Secondary (CB, S): Christian Benford, Dee Alford, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Taylor Rapp

Christian Benford, Dee Alford, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Taylor Rapp Kicker/Punter: Tyler Bass, Tommy Doman Jr.

Las Vegas Raiders predicted lineup:

QB: Kirk Cousins, with Fernando Mendoza the next option on the official Week 6 depth chart

Kirk Cousins, with Fernando Mendoza the next option on the official Week 6 depth chart Offensive line: Kolton Miller, Spencer Burford, Tyler Linderbaum, Jackson Powers-Johnson, DJ Glaze

Kolton Miller, Spencer Burford, Tyler Linderbaum, Jackson Powers-Johnson, DJ Glaze Skill players (RB, WR, TE): Ashton Jeanty, Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer

Ashton Jeanty, Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer Defensive line: Maxx Crosby, Adam Butler, Tonka Hemingway, Kwity Paye. Hemingway is questionable to monitor after consecutive missed practices for a concussion.

Maxx Crosby, Adam Butler, Tonka Hemingway, Kwity Paye. Hemingway is after consecutive missed practices for a concussion. Linebackers: Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker

Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker Secondary (CB, S): Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, Taron Johnson, Treydan Stukes, Jeremy Chinn

Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, Taron Johnson, Treydan Stukes, Jeremy Chinn Kicker/Punter: Matt Gay, AJ Cole

How to listen to Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders on the radio

Buffalo listeners can tune into 97 Rock, WGRF-FM 96.9, the flagship outlet of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network. Las Vegas listeners can follow the Raiders through Raider Nation Radio, KRLV 920 AM, and KOMP 92.3 FM The Rock Station, the team's local flagship outlets.

For national listening, SiriusXM carries NFL game broadcasts, including both teams' feeds where available. NFL+ also includes live audio of every game for subscribers, making it a practical fallback for out-of-market fans who would rather listen than stream.

Wrapping Up

Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders takes place on Sunday, October 18, in Week 6 at Allegiant Stadium, with kickoff at 1:25 PM local stadium time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT). Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport YouTube provide legitimate free UK viewing options, and a VPN with a UK connection is the practical answer for US fans who are outside the applicable CBS market.

NordVPN is the best choice for that route because it has UK server coverage and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Use the free Channel 5 or YouTube option responsibly and remember that final team availability can change close to game day.

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