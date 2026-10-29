How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers for free Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers streams for free on 7plus through its website and app. Use NordVPN to connect to a server in Australia and access the free stream from anywhere. 7plus carries the game through its NFL streaming hub, with the commentary feed not independently confirmed.

Key takeaways: Game information: Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, Week 8, Thursday, October 29, at 7:15 PM local time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT).

Stream for free: 7plus carries Panthers vs Packers free for viewers in Australia.

Use a VPN trial: a VPN free trial is the simplest option, while NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee provides another genuinely free route for this game. a VPN free trial is the simplest option, whileprovides another genuinely free route for this game.

The Carolina Panthers travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in a Week 8 Thursday Night Football matchup with early NFC implications. Carolina arrives at 3-3, level in a competitive NFC South race, while the 4-3 Packers are trying to regain momentum after a close defeat in Detroit. Bryce Young and Jordan Love lead two productive passing attacks, but injuries on both offensive lines could define the evening.

The game takes place on Thursday, October 29, at 7:15 PM local time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT). Australian viewers can watch it free on 7plus, but the service is restricted to viewers inside Australia. If you are in the US or another country and want to watch the game for free, connecting through an Australian VPN server lets you access the official free broadcast while away from the market.

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers for free live

To stream the game reliably, I recommend using a good VPN for streaming sports. Match your server location to Australia before opening 7plus, then use the platform with a free account.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: NordVPN is my top choice because its 30-day money-back guarantee covers a one-game use case. Connect to the correct country: select an Australian server before loading 7plus. Open the streaming platform: go to 7plus in a browser or its supported app and sign in or create a free account. Find the live channel or match page: open the NFL hub and choose the Panthers vs Packers live coverage. Start early before kickoff: open the stream before 7:15 PM local time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT) so you have time to sign in and find the live event. Request a refund if needed: if you decide you only needed the VPN for this game, request a refund within the money-back period.

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Streaming NFL on 7plus with NordVPN

Welcome to Panthers vs. Packers Live Coverage Welcome to our live coverage as the Carolina Panthers take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Stay tuned for updates on every key moment from today's matchup.

How 7plus is bringing Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers to viewers

7plus is Seven Network’s ad-supported streaming service in Australia. It offers free live and catch-up programming, including selected NFL coverage, through its website and apps on mobile devices, tablets, and supported TV platforms.

You need a free account to use 7plus, but the service does not request payment information for standard access. This Panthers vs Packers selection gives viewers in Australia an official free alternative to the paid US Prime Video broadcast.

Why you need a VPN to watch Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers on 7plus

7plus licenses its programming for Australia, so its NFL coverage is unavailable when your connection appears to be outside the country. The platform explains that its videos are for Australian residents because it does not hold international streaming rights.

From outside Australia, you may see the message, “This content is not available” in your area. A VPN replaces your visible location with an Australian IP address, allowing 7plus to identify your connection as being within its approved market.

Choosing the right VPN to stream Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers

Streaming a live NFL game places more demand on a VPN than browsing, particularly when you are connecting to a distant country. I prioritize consistent Australian coverage, enough speed for live video, and a refund window that protects your budget.

Fast, reliable Australian servers: You need stable servers in Australia to keep the 7plus broadcast smooth from kickoff through the final whistle.

You need stable servers in Australia to keep the 7plus broadcast smooth from kickoff through the final whistle. Reliable geo-block bypass: The VPN must consistently present an Australian location when 7plus checks your IP address.

The VPN must consistently present an Australian location when 7plus checks your IP address. Refund policy or free trial: A clear refund period makes this a low-risk option for a single game.

Free VPNs commonly limit speeds, monthly data, and server choice, which makes them a poor fit for live sports. I recommend NordVPN’s trial-style 30-day money-back guarantee, and its place among the best VPN services makes it a practical option for streaming.

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How to stream Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers without blackout or out-of-market restrictions

The US national route is Prime Video, which is a paid service, though viewers in the Green Bay market can watch free over the air on WGBA-TV NBC26 and viewers in the Milwaukee market can use WITI FOX6. NFL+ offers mobile access to national games in the US, but it is not a free live-video solution for this matchup.

Internationally, the game has a confirmed free route in Australia through 7plus and in the UK through Channel 5. DAZN NFL Game Pass is the paid option verified for the UK and Canada. A VPN can help you access the official Australian free stream when outside Australia, though it may not work 100% on paid streaming services. It will work with the free 7plus stream covered in this article.

Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers head-to-head facts

Carolina and Green Bay meet with the Panthers seeking to protect their NFC South position and the Packers aiming to improve their NFC North standing. Their recent history has been tight enough to give this Thursday night meeting added weight, even though this is not a divisional rivalry.

Green Bay leads the all-time series 12-7 , including one postseason meeting

, including one postseason meeting Carolina won the most recent meeting 16-13 at Lambeau Field on November 2, 2025

at Lambeau Field on November 2, 2025 This is the first Thursday night game between the Panthers and Packers

between the Panthers and Packers The teams have not met in the 2026 regular season before this Week 8 contest

before this Week 8 contest Dave Canales is 1-0 against Green Bay as Carolina’s head coach

Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers predicted lineups

Carolina must compensate for a weakened line after Taylor Moton went to injured reserve with a fractured fibula, while Damien Lewis is out with a knee injury. Monroe Freeling should take over at right tackle, and the Panthers will still lean on Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, Tetairoa McMillan, and Jalen Coker, who is available after a shoulder issue. Jaelan Phillips and Akayleb Evans are also out, while Bobby Brown III is questionable, leaving Carolina thin at edge, cornerback, and defensive tackle.

For Green Bay, Matt LaFleur is without Sean Rhyan, Travis Glover, and Zaire Franklin, and John Williams is the leading option to replace Rhyan at center after finishing the Detroit game there. The Packers still have Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, Christian Watson, and a strong home-field setting, but Matthew Golden, Devonte Wyatt, Anthony Campbell, and Brenton Cox Jr. are questionable. Green Bay may target Carolina’s depleted cornerback group through Watson while using Jacobs to test the visitors’ front.

Carolina Panthers predicted lineup:

QB: Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett, Haynes King

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Trevor Etienne, Anthony Tyus III, A.J. Dillon

WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Brycen Tremayne, John Metchie, Xavier Legette

TE: Darren Waller, Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans

Offensive line: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Monroe Freeling, Stone Forsythe

Defensive line: Derrick Brown, A'Shawn Robinson, Bobby Brown III (questionable), Tershawn Wharton

Linebackers: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Christian Rozeboom, Amare Barno

Cornerbacks: Chau Smith-Wade, Corey Ballentine, Shemar Bartholomew

Safeties: Tre'von Moehrig, Nick Scott, Demani Richardson

K/P: Ryan Fitzgerald, Sam Martin

Key reserves: Kenny Pickett, Trevor Etienne, John Metchie, Tommy Tremble, Stone Forsythe, Tershawn Wharton

Green Bay Packers predicted lineup:

QB: Jordan Love, Tyrod Taylor

RB: Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong Jr.

WR: Christian Watson, Matthew Golden (questionable), Skyy Moore, Romeo Doubs

TE: Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, Ben Sims

Offensive line: Rasheed Walker, Aaron Banks, John Williams, Jordan Morgan, Zach Tom, Kevin Zeitler

Defensive line: Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt (questionable), Anthony Campbell (questionable), Colby Wooden

Linebackers: Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie, Brenton Cox Jr. (questionable)

Cornerbacks: Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Benjamin St-Juste, Jaire Alexander

Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard

K/P: Brandon McManus, Daniel Whelan

Key reserves: Tyrod Taylor, MarShawn Lloyd, Romeo Doubs, Luke Musgrave, Kevin Zeitler, Colby Wooden

Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers score prediction

I'm predicting a 27-20 win for the Packers. Green Bay has home advantage, a productive Jordan Love-led passing game, and a favorable receiving matchup against a Carolina secondary depleted by injuries. Carolina can stay competitive through Young, Hubbard, and McMillan, but the missing starters on both lines make the road challenge tougher.

Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers takes place on Thursday, October 29, at 7:15 PM local time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This Week 8 regular-season game matters to Carolina’s NFC South push and Green Bay’s attempt to improve its NFC North position.

You can watch Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers for free on 7plus by connecting from Australia. If you are outside Australia, a VPN lets you access the official free stream, and NordVPN is my top recommendation for its Australian server coverage and 30-day money-back guarantee.

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