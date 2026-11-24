The 2026 Davis Cup Final 8 brings eight national teams to Bologna, Italy, from November 24th to November 29th, 2026. The action begins with four quarter-finals, followed by two semi-finals, before the title match on Sunday, November 29th at 3:00 PM CET.

Fans in Italy can watch the entire event live and free on SuperTennis and SuperTennis Plus. If you are an Italian viewer traveling abroad, the online service may be unavailable outside Italy. A VPN can help you connect through Italy to access the home service you normally use, subject to the platform’s terms and applicable law.

Where to watch Davis Cup Final 8, Bologna

The Davis Cup has confirmed official broadcasters across key markets. SuperTennis and SuperTennis Plus are the free Italian options, while viewers elsewhere can use the official service licensed in their country.

Country Streaming service Price Notes Italy SuperTennis / SuperTennis Plus Free Live coverage of the Final 8 United States Tennis Channel Varies by provider Official US broadcaster United Kingdom BBC Free Official UK broadcaster Canada TSN / TVA Varies by provider Official Canadian broadcasters Australia beIN Sports Varies by provider Official Australian broadcaster Germany Tennis Channel Varies by provider Official German broadcaster Spain Movistar Varies by provider Official Spanish broadcaster France beIN Varies by provider Official French broadcaster

The Final 8 starts with Czechia vs Canada at 4:00 PM CET on November 24th, followed by Italy vs South Korea at 4:00 PM CET on November 25th. Great Britain vs Germany begins at 10:00 AM CET on November 26th, and Austria vs Spain follows no earlier than 5:00 PM CET. The semi-finals are on November 27th and 28th, with the final on November 29th.

How to watch Davis Cup Final 8, Bologna from abroad with a VPN

SuperTennis and SuperTennis Plus provide free live coverage in Italy. If you normally access SuperTennis in Italy but are traveling abroad during the Davis Cup Final 8, connect to an Italian VPN server before opening the streaming platform. This may help you access your regular Italian service while away, although availability can depend on the platform’s location rules and terms.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it offers Italian server locations, fast NordLynx connections for live sports, and apps for popular streaming devices. NordLynx is NordVPN’s WireGuard-based technology, designed to improve connection speed while maintaining security and privacy. Install the VPN app. Download NordVPN on the device you plan to use for SuperTennis Plus, such as a phone, tablet, computer, compatible smart TV, or Fire TV device. Connect to an Italian server. Open NordVPN and select a server in Italy. This gives your connection an Italian IP address. Open SuperTennis Plus. Go to SuperTennis Plus in your browser or open its app. Sign in with your account details or register for free if you do not have an account. Find the Davis Cup stream. Open the live schedule, select the Davis Cup Final 8 coverage, and keep the VPN connected while you watch. If the stream does not load, clear your browser cookies or app cache, then try another Italian server.

Get NordVPN

Why you need a VPN to watch it

Sports broadcasters buy rights for specific countries. That means the service showing the Davis Cup Final 8 in Italy may differ from the one available in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada. The official broadcaster list confirms that coverage is split among SuperTennis, Tennis Channel, BBC, beIN Sports, TSN, and other regional services.

A VPN gives you an IP address from the country you select. For example, an Italian viewer traveling abroad can connect to an Italian server before signing in to SuperTennis Plus. This can help the service recognize the connection as coming from Italy, though it does not override a broadcaster’s terms or local rules.

A VPN also encrypts your internet traffic, which can be useful when you are streaming on public Wi-Fi at an airport, hotel, or café. For more options, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs to watch Davis Cup Final 8, Bologna

The best VPN for the Davis Cup Final 8 should offer reliable Italian connections, capable streaming apps, and enough device support for how you plan to watch. Here are our three top options for Italian viewers traveling abroad.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is our top choice for watching the Davis Cup Final 8 from abroad because it offers Italian server locations, broad device support, and the NordLynx protocol for efficient live streaming. It also has Smart DNS, although Smart DNS does not encrypt traffic and may not work with every streaming platform. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best value VPN. Surfshark is a strong option for households because one subscription supports unlimited simultaneous connections. You can use it across compatible phones, tablets, computers, TVs, browsers, and routers, making it useful if several people want to follow the Final 8 on different devices. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best VPN for privacy. Proton VPN is a good pick for viewers who value privacy and flexible device support. Its apps are available for Windows, macOS, Linux, iPhone, iPad, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV Stick, so it suits most common streaming setups. Read our full Proton VPN review.

Can you watch Davis Cup Final 8, Bologna for free?

Yes, viewers in Italy can watch the Davis Cup Final 8 for free on SuperTennis and SuperTennis Plus. SuperTennis has confirmed live, free-to-air coverage of the Bologna event from November 24th to November 29th.

SuperTennis Plus requires free registration to access the live SuperTennis TV channel. The service is available through its website, mobile apps, smart TV apps, and Fire TV apps.

If you are traveling outside Italy, the Italian online stream may be unavailable due to regional rights. Connecting to an Italian VPN server may help you access the service you normally use at home, subject to SuperTennis’ terms and applicable law.

How to watch Davis Cup Final 8, Bologna on different devices

Phone and tablet

SuperTennis Plus supports smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android devices. Install the SuperTennis Plus app, sign in or register, then connect your VPN to Italy before opening the live schedule if you are traveling abroad.

Laptop and desktop

You can watch through a web browser at SuperTennis Plus. Connect to your preferred Italian VPN server first, then sign in and open the live stream. If the platform displays an availability error, close the page, clear cookies, reconnect to a different Italian server, and try again.

Smart TVs and Fire TV

SuperTennis Plus is available on compatible smart TVs and Fire TV devices through their app stores. If your TV does not support a native VPN app, use a router-level VPN or cast from a phone or computer that is already connected to the VPN.

Black Friday! Get the best VPN deals: Most popular 4.9 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ -78% OFF BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Get special deal 4.4 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ -88% OFF BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Get special deal 4.7 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ -75% OFF BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Get special deal

FAQ