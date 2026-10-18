Key takeaways: Game information: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons, Week 6 of the 2026 NFL regular season, Sunday, October 18, at 1:00 PM local stadium time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT).

Free UK streams: Watch on 5Action or the Channel 5 Sport YouTube coverage, where available in the United Kingdom.

Use a VPN free trial: A VPN trial can cover this game, while NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee provides another risk-free option. A VPN trial can cover this game, whileprovides another risk-free option.

The Chicago Bears travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 6 matchup with both teams looking to improve on uneven starts. Chicago enters at 3-2 after a loss to Green Bay, while Atlanta is 2-3 and coming off an overtime defeat to Baltimore. The quarterback picture adds intrigue: the Falcons expect Michael Penix Jr. to return after a rib issue, while the Bears have yet to decide whether Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, or Case Keenum will start as Williams works back from a hamstring injury.

For viewers outside the United Kingdom, the good news is that this game is available through free UK coverage on 5Action and Channel 5 Sport on YouTube. The catch is location: 5 uses IP-based checks and its content is licensed for UK viewing. A VPN connected to the UK can help eligible viewers access their usual services while traveling, subject to each platform's terms.

Cybernews recommendation To stream Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation. It has fast servers in the United Kingdom for 5Action and Channel 5 Sport on YouTube, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee that keeps this route risk-free.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons on 5Action and YouTube

To stream Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons for free reliably, you need a good VPN for streaming sports. Connect to the United Kingdom first, then use either official free broadcaster.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose a service with UK servers and enough speed for a live NFL broadcast. NordVPN includes a 30-day money-back guarantee. Connect to the correct country: Select a server in the United Kingdom before opening either streaming site or app. Open the streaming platform: Go to 5Action through 5, or open Channel 5 Sport on YouTube. Create a free 5 account if the service asks for one. Find the live channel or match page: Choose the live 5Action channel or the Bears at Falcons event on the Channel 5 Sport YouTube page. Start early before kickoff: Open the stream several minutes before 1:00 PM local stadium time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT) to resolve any account or location prompts. Request a refund if needed: If you decide that you only needed the VPN for this game, request a refund within the money-back period.

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Where to watch Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons for free around the world

The two named free options are designed for UK viewers, so a UK server is the relevant location for travelers outside that market. Both carry the network's English-language presentation, although the game-specific commentary crew was not confirmed at publication.

Streaming platform Country/region VPN server location Broadcast language Free account needed 5Action United Kingdom United Kingdom English Free 5 registration may be required Channel 5 Sport on YouTube United Kingdom United Kingdom English Not confirmed

For most readers, 5Action is the clearer option because the channel is confirmed as part of 5's live-TV offering. Channel 5 Sport on YouTube is a useful alternative, but the specific live-event page and sign-in requirement should be checked on game day.

How 5Action and YouTube are bringing Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons to viewers

5 carries free-to-air NFL coverage across its UK platforms during the regular season, including selected Sunday games. 5Action is available as a live channel through the 5 website and supported apps, while Channel 5 Sport's YouTube coverage offers a browser-first alternative when the live event is published.

The presentation is expected to be in English. The game-specific studio team and announcing crew for these two UK streams were not confirmed before publication, so this article does not assign a crew.

Why you need a VPN to watch Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons on 5Action and YouTube

The free streams are limited by territory, not by a paid subscription requirement. 5 says it determines location from a viewer's IP address and licenses its programming for the UK, which means people connecting from the US or elsewhere can encounter the message: “We have detected that you are outside the UK. Channel 5 is only licensed to make content available in the UK.”

The service also documents the VPN-related error “VPN Access Blocked On 5 - CA-3001.” Using a reputable VPN and connecting before opening the site gives the connection a consistent UK location, but always follow the broadcaster's terms.

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Choosing the right VPN to stream Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons

A live NFL stream needs more than a server that simply connects. I look for performance, consistency, and a way to try the service without being locked into a long commitment. For a broader comparison, see these best VPN services.

Fast, reliable UK servers: Choose a provider with servers in the United Kingdom that can sustain a stable HD live stream.

Choose a provider with servers in the United Kingdom that can sustain a stable HD live stream. Reliable geo-block bypass: The provider should offer dependable location matching for official, free UK broadcaster streams.

The provider should offer dependable location matching for official, free UK broadcaster streams. Refund policy or free trial: A trial or refund period lets you use the VPN for the game and cancel if it is not useful afterward.

Free VPNs often impose data caps, crowded servers, and inconsistent speeds, which makes them a poor fit for live football. NordVPN's risk-free trial route through its 30-day money-back guarantee is the better choice for this one-game use case.

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What to do if 5Action or YouTube remains blocked while using a VPN

Even a correctly selected UK server can occasionally trigger a playback or location problem. Try these fixes one at a time and reload only after changing the connection.

Switch protocols: Move between the VPN's available protocols, then switch back if the first change does not help.

Move between the VPN's available protocols, then switch back if the first change does not help. Get a new IP: Disconnect and reconnect to a different UK server.

Disconnect and reconnect to a different UK server. Clear cache and cookies: Remove stored browser data so the platform cannot rely on an older location signal.

Remove stored browser data so the platform cannot rely on an older location signal. Use a mobile browser instead of the app: A browser can work differently from a geo-restricted app.

A browser can work differently from a geo-restricted app. Connect before opening the platform: Close the streaming app or site completely, start the VPN, then reopen it.

How to stream Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons without blackout or out-of-market restrictions

In the US, Bears vs Falcons is a FOX regional game, so local access depends on the market receiving the broadcast. Outside the relevant US broadcast area, the official free route covered here is UK-based, through 5Action and the confirmed Channel 5 Sport YouTube coverage.

In the UK, Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass on DAZN are paid alternatives. In Australia, the verified paid route is NFL Game Pass on DAZN, and no free 7plus selection was confirmed for this matchup. In Canada, DAZN is the paid route. A VPN may not work 100% on paid streaming services, For the free streams covered in this article, connect to the United Kingdom before opening the platform and follow the platforms' terms.

Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons head-to-head facts

Chicago and Atlanta meet with a compact but competitive series history, and the Bears hold the edge. The 2026 game is not part of a season series, but it gives both NFC clubs a chance to regain momentum early in the schedule.

All-time regular-season record: Chicago leads the series 16-14 .

Chicago leads the series . Most recent meeting: The Bears beat the Falcons 37-17 in Chicago on December 31, 2023.

The Bears beat the Falcons in Chicago on December 31, 2023. 2026 season series: This is the teams' first and only scheduled regular-season meeting this season.

This is the teams' first and only scheduled regular-season meeting this season. Recent postseason history: No recent playoff meeting between the teams was confirmed.

Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons predicted lineups

These projections reflect the latest available depth-chart information and the injury situations heading into Week 6. Chicago's quarterback choice is the biggest uncertainty because Caleb Williams has returned to full practice but has not been formally named the starter, while Atlanta expects Michael Penix Jr. to play after his rib issue.

The Bears will also need to compensate for Montez Sweat's suspension and the likely absence of Dayo Odeyingbo. For Atlanta, the official Week 6 depth chart provides a clearer basis for the projected starters, with the most recent roster change involving safety Jammie Robinson after Yasir Abdullah moved to injured reserve.

Chicago Bears predicted lineup:

QB: Caleb Williams, questionable to start with a hamstring injury. Tyson Bagent is the most likely alternative, with Case Keenum also available.

Caleb Williams, questionable to start with a hamstring injury. Tyson Bagent is the most likely alternative, with Case Keenum also available. Offensive line: Teven Jenkins, Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright. Braxton Jones is on injured reserve.

Teven Jenkins, Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright. Braxton Jones is on injured reserve. Skill players (RB, WR, TE): D'Andre Swift, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond, Colston Loveland.

D'Andre Swift, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond, Colston Loveland. Defensive line: Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter Sr., Austin Booker, with Dayo Odeyingbo unlikely to play and Sweat suspended.

Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter Sr., Austin Booker, with Dayo Odeyingbo unlikely to play and Sweat suspended. Linebackers: Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, week-to-week with a hamstring injury, and Jack Sanborn as the most likely contingency.

Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, week-to-week with a hamstring injury, and Jack Sanborn as the most likely contingency. Secondary (CB, S): Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, day-to-day with a hip injury, Kevin Byard III, Jaquan Brisker.

Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, day-to-day with a hip injury, Kevin Byard III, Jaquan Brisker. Kicker/Punter: Cairo Santos and Tory Taylor.

Atlanta Falcons predicted lineup:

QB: Michael Penix Jr., expected to start after full practice participation following a rib issue.

Michael Penix Jr., expected to start after full practice participation following a rib issue. Offensive line: Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Jawaan Taylor.

Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Jawaan Taylor. Skill players (RB, WR, TE): Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jahan Dotson, Kyle Pitts Sr.

Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jahan Dotson, Kyle Pitts Sr. Defensive line: Cameron Thomas, Maason Smith, LaCale London, Brandon Dorlus.

Cameron Thomas, Maason Smith, LaCale London, Brandon Dorlus. Linebackers: Divine Deablo, Kendal Daniels, with Christian Harris and Harold Perkins Jr. available behind them.

Divine Deablo, Kendal Daniels, with Christian Harris and Harold Perkins Jr. available behind them. Secondary (CB, S): C.J. Henderson, Mike Hughes, Avieon Terrell, Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts.

C.J. Henderson, Mike Hughes, Avieon Terrell, Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts. Kicker/Punter: Nick Folk and Jake Bailey.

How to listen to Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons on the radio

The Bears' flagship is ESPN Chicago, WMVP 1000 AM and 100.3 FM HD2. Atlanta's flagship is 92.9 The Game, WZGC-FM 92.9 FM, part of the Atlanta Falcons Radio Network.

For listeners outside either local market, SiriusXM carries NFL home and away audio feeds. NFL+ also includes live game audio in its subscription offering, making it a useful fallback for fans who prefer radio coverage to video.

Wrapping up

Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons is on Sunday, October 18, at 1:00 PM local stadium time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bears arrive 3-2, the Falcons are 2-3, and both teams have significant quarterback and injury questions to settle before kickoff.

5Action and Channel 5 Sport on YouTube provide the confirmed free UK routes. If you are traveling outside the UK, NordVPN is a practical choice for accessing the official free broadcasts through a UK connection, backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

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