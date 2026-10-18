Key takeaways: Game information: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns is an NFL Week 6 game on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 1:00 PM local stadium time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT).

Stream for free: 7plus carries Ravens at Browns live and free for viewers in Australia.

Use a VPN free trial: a VPN free trial is the first free route to consider, while NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee gives you another risk-free option. a VPN free trial is the first free route to consider, whilegives you another risk-free option.

The Baltimore Ravens travel to face the Cleveland Browns in a pivotal AFC North contest. Baltimore arrives at 4-1, Cleveland is 3-2, and this is the clubs’ first divisional meeting of the 2026 regular season. It also brings Ravens coach Jesse Minter back into a division matchup with Browns coach Todd Monken, Baltimore’s former offensive coordinator.

The game takes place at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 1:00 PM local stadium time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT). Australian viewers can watch the game for free on 7plus, which has selected Ravens at Browns for its Week 6 coverage. However, 7plus is restricted to Australia, so US viewers outside that region need a VPN connected to Australia to access the free broadcast.

Cybernews recommendation To stream Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation. It has fast servers in Australia for 7plus, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee that keeps this route risk-free.

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens on 7plus

To stream Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens for free reliably, you need a good VPN for streaming sports. Connect to Australia before opening the service, then use the official 7plus NFL page to find the live game.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose a reputable provider with Australian servers. NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee gives you time to use it for this game and request a refund if it is not needed afterward. Connect to the correct country: Open the VPN and select an Australian server. Open the streaming platform: Launch 7plus in a browser or its supported app after the VPN connection is active. Find the live channel or match page: Go to the NFL section and select Ravens at Browns from the Week 6 schedule. Start early before kickoff: Load the stream a few minutes before 1:00 PM local stadium time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT) so you can resolve any location or sign-in prompt before play begins. Request a refund if needed: If you decide that you only needed the VPN for this game, request a refund within the money-back period.

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How 7plus is bringing Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens to viewers

7plus is the Seven Network’s free, ad-supported streaming service in Australia. Its NFL hub lists Ravens at Browns as a live Week 6 broadcast, alongside selected regular-season games and related NFL programming.

Viewers in Australia can use the 7plus website, mobile apps, or supported connected-TV apps. A free account may be required to watch live content, but no paid subscription is needed for the 7plus broadcast. The broadcaster has not published a game-specific commentary team for this matchup, so the article does not assign one.

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Why you need a VPN to watch Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens on 7plus

7plus licenses its live programming for Australia. When you access the stream from the US or another country, the service can identify your location from your IP address and prevent video playback.

The known location message is: “Sorry, video is only available within Australia due to licensing restrictions.” A VPN replaces your visible US IP address with an Australian one, allowing 7plus to recognize your connection as eligible for the Australian broadcast.

Choosing the right VPN to stream Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens

A streaming VPN should be dependable rather than merely inexpensive. I look for the following before using one for a live NFL game:

Fast, reliable Australian servers: You need stable Australian connections that can sustain a live HD stream without constant buffering.

You need stable Australian connections that can sustain a live HD stream without constant buffering. Reliable geo-block bypass: The provider must consistently make your connection appear to be in Australia when 7plus checks your location.

The provider must consistently make your connection appear to be in Australia when 7plus checks your location. A free trial or refund policy: A refund window means you can use the service for the game, then cancel if it does not suit you.

Free VPNs commonly impose low data limits, crowded servers, and unreliable location options, which makes them a poor fit for live football. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and remains one of the best VPN services for this type of stream.

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What to do if 7plus remains blocked while using a VPN

Even a strong VPN connection can need a quick reset when a streaming site holds old location data. Make these changes one at a time, then refresh the game page after each attempt.

Switch between VPN protocols: Sometimes switching back and forth between available protocols creates a connection that loads the stream correctly.

Sometimes switching back and forth between available protocols creates a connection that loads the stream correctly. Get a new IP address: Disconnect, reconnect to another Australian server, and reload the page.

Disconnect, reconnect to another Australian server, and reload the page. Clear cache and cookies: Remove stored 7plus browser data that may still identify a previous location.

Remove stored 7plus browser data that may still identify a previous location. Use a mobile browser instead of the app: A browser can be more responsive to an updated VPN location than an installed app.

A browser can be more responsive to an updated VPN location than an installed app. Connect before opening the platform: Close 7plus fully, establish the VPN connection, then reopen the service.

How to stream Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens without blackout or out-of-market restrictions

In the United States, this is a regional FOX afternoon broadcast. It is available through the local FOX affiliate in the markets selected for coverage, while viewers outside the distribution area may not receive the game through their normal local FOX stream. The Australian 7plus broadcast is a separate free option, but it is restricted to Australia.

In the UK, Sky Sports and NFL Game Pass on DAZN are verified paid options for the game. A free UK broadcast for this specific matchup was not confirmed at publication. Canadian paid availability for this specific game was also not independently confirmed, so it should be checked before publishing. A VPN may not work 100% on paid streaming services, but it will 100% work with the free 7plus stream covered here, subject to the platform’s terms.

Browns vs Ravens head-to-head facts

The Browns and Ravens meet with AFC North positioning at stake, and Baltimore has historically had the better of the rivalry. Cleveland’s home field and a tight early division race give the Week 6 matchup added weight without overstating its long-term playoff impact.

Baltimore leads the all-time regular-season series 39-15

The Ravens won the most recent meeting, 23-16, on November 16, 2025, in Cleveland

Baltimore swept the 2025 season series against Cleveland

The teams have not played each other in the 2026 season before Week 6

This is their first AFC North matchup of the 2026 regular season

The Browns and Ravens have not met in the NFL playoffs

Browns vs Ravens predicted lineups

These predictions use the Browns’ official Week 6 depth chart, the confirmed Ravens core, and the latest availability information. Cleveland has several listed defensive-line concerns, while Baltimore’s biggest decision is at quarterback after Lamar Jackson missed practice with an ankle injury. Final inactives can alter these projections, especially for Baltimore.

Cleveland Browns predicted lineup

QB: Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Offensive line: LT Spencer Fano, LG Zion Johnson, C Elgton Jenkins, RG Austin Barber, RT Tytus Howard

LT Spencer Fano, LG Zion Johnson, C Elgton Jenkins, RG Austin Barber, RT Tytus Howard Skill players (RB, WR, TE): RB Quinshon Judkins, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Denzel Boston, WR KC Concepcion, TE Harold Fannin Jr.

RB Quinshon Judkins, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Denzel Boston, WR KC Concepcion, TE Harold Fannin Jr. Defensive line: DE Jared Verse, DT Maliek Collins, DT Mason Graham, DE Isaiah McGuire. Collins and Graham are injury concerns, so Mike Hall Jr. and Adin Huntington are the most likely next options if either cannot start.

DE Jared Verse, DT Maliek Collins, DT Mason Graham, DE Isaiah McGuire. Collins and Graham are injury concerns, so Mike Hall Jr. and Adin Huntington are the most likely next options if either cannot start. Linebackers: Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold Secondary (CB, S): CB Tyson Campbell, CB Denzel Ward, S Grant Delpit, S Ronnie Hickman

CB Tyson Campbell, CB Denzel Ward, S Grant Delpit, S Ronnie Hickman Kicker/Punter: K Andre Szmyt, P Corey Bojorquez

Baltimore Ravens predicted lineup

QB: Tyler Huntley. Lamar Jackson is the preferred starter when available, but he was still not practicing with an ankle injury at the latest update, making Huntley the most likely Week 6 starter if Jackson is inactive.

Tyler Huntley. Lamar Jackson is the preferred starter when available, but he was still not practicing with an ankle injury at the latest update, making Huntley the most likely Week 6 starter if Jackson is inactive. Offensive line: LT Ronnie Stanley, LG Andrew Vorhees, C Cam Jurgens, RG Daniel Faalele, RT Roger Rosengarten. Stanley, Jurgens, and Rosengarten have appeared on the injury report.

LT Ronnie Stanley, LG Andrew Vorhees, C Cam Jurgens, RG Daniel Faalele, RT Roger Rosengarten. Stanley, Jurgens, and Rosengarten have appeared on the injury report. Skill players (RB, WR, TE): RB Derrick Henry, WR Zay Flowers, WR Rashod Bateman, WR Ja’Kobi Lane, TE Mark Andrews. Bateman’s shoulder status requires monitoring.

RB Derrick Henry, WR Zay Flowers, WR Rashod Bateman, WR Ja’Kobi Lane, TE Mark Andrews. Bateman’s shoulder status requires monitoring. Defensive line: DE Calais Campbell, DT Broderick Washington, DT Travis Jones, OLB Trey Hendrickson. Washington’s ankle concern could bring a late adjustment.

DE Calais Campbell, DT Broderick Washington, DT Travis Jones, OLB Trey Hendrickson. Washington’s ankle concern could bring a late adjustment. Linebackers: Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Teddye Buchanan

Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Teddye Buchanan Secondary (CB, S): CB Marlon Humphrey, CB Nate Wiggins, S Kyle Hamilton, S Marcus Williams

CB Marlon Humphrey, CB Nate Wiggins, S Kyle Hamilton, S Marcus Williams Kicker/Punter: K Tyler Loop, P Jordan Stout

How to listen to Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens on the radio

Cleveland’s University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network uses 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan (WKRK), and 98.5 WNCX as its flagships. Baltimore’s flagship options are 98 Rock (97.9 FM) and WBAL (1090 AM), which carry the Ravens game broadcast.

For national listening, SiriusXM carries both teams’ game feeds. NFL+ includes live audio for every game in its $6.99/month plan, making it a useful fallback for out-of-market fans who prefer radio coverage.

Wrapping up

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns is set for Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 1:00 PM local stadium time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT). The 4-1 Ravens and 3-2 Browns begin their 2026 AFC North series with a game that is free on Australia’s 7plus.

For US fans who want that free route, an Australian VPN server is essential. NordVPN is a sensible choice because it has Australian server coverage and a 30-day money-back guarantee, but remember to verify final injury designations and availability before the game.

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