The 2026-27 college basketball season starts on November 1st, 2026, when Notre Dame and Villanova meet in the Eternal City Tip-Off at Palazzo dello Sport in Rome. The men’s game starts at 9:30 a.m. ET on FOX, while the women’s matchup follows at noon ET on FS1.

College basketball coverage is split across ESPN, FOX, CBS, Peacock, HBO Max, and conference-specific services in the US. Fans in the UK have a notable free option on DAZN, while Canada and Australia have official paid routes. If you are traveling or live somewhere with limited coverage, a VPN may help you access an eligible home service or a free official stream that is geo-restricted in your current location.

Where to watch college basketball 2026-27

Country Platform Price Coverage US ESPN Unlimited $31.99/month ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, SECN+, and ACCNX US ESPN Select $13.99/month ESPN+ streaming-only games, including thousands of exclusive games US FOX One $19.99/month FOX, FS1, FS2, and selected Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, and Mountain West games US Peacock $12.99/month Nearly 200 Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, and other men’s and women’s games US Paramount+ Premium $13.99/month Live CBS college basketball and CBS-broadcast men’s March Madness games US HBO Max Standard or Premium plan Selected Big 12 and Big East games, plus TNT Sports tournament coverage US Hulu + Live TV $99.99/month Live channels including ESPN and ABC, with ESPN app access US Antenna Free Selected ABC and CBS games in areas with local reception UK DAZN Free account for selected content Up to 21 live college basketball games each week Canada TSN Subscription or TV-provider access Selected live NCAA basketball games Australia Disney+ with ESPN Plan-dependent College basketball, conference tournaments, and NCAA championships in supported plans

ESPN is the main destination for SEC, ACC, many Big 12, and a large share of mid-major games. Its 2026-27 schedule includes more than 4,000 regular-season men’s games, with over 3,000 exclusive to ESPN+.

FOX One is important for FOX, FS1, and FS2 coverage, including games from the Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, and Mountain West. FOX Sports is showing more than 250 regular-season men’s and women’s games across its networks.

Big Ten and Big East fans will likely need multiple services. Peacock has nearly 200 games from the Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, and other conferences, while Paramount+ Premium covers live CBS games and HBO Max carries selected Big 12 and Big East games.

For free US coverage, use an antenna to watch selected games on your local CBS and ABC stations. This will not cover the full season, but it can be a useful option for nationally televised matchups.

How to watch college basketball 2026-27 from abroad with a VPN

DAZN offers a free, registration-only NCAA package in the UK with up to 21 live college basketball games per week. That coverage is for selected games, not every game of the season, and availability is location-dependent.

A VPN can also help US fans traveling overseas access an existing eligible home subscription. It does not replace a subscription for paid services such as ESPN, FOX One, Peacock, Paramount+, or HBO Max. Always follow the streaming platform’s terms of use.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it uses the fast NordLynx protocol, supports streaming-focused SmartPlay technology, and works across common streaming devices. It is a strong fit for live college basketball, where a stable connection matters during a close game. See our guide to the best VPNs for streaming. Install the VPN app on your device. NordVPN has apps for Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Android TV, and other supported devices. A laptop, phone, tablet, or compatible streaming device can be the simplest option for watching through DAZN or your usual provider. Connect to a server in the correct country. To access DAZN’s UK free NCAA coverage, connect to a UK server before opening the site or app. If you are traveling and trying to access a paid subscription from your home country, select a server in that country instead. Open the official DAZN website or app. Register for a free DAZN account if you are eligible for the selected free content. DAZN states that free content can be watched with an existing account or a new free registration, without an additional subscription. Start streaming college basketball. Keep the VPN connected while watching. If DAZN or another service does not load, close the app or browser, switch to another server in the same country, and clear cookies or cached app data before trying again.

Visit NordVPN

Why you need a VPN for college basketball

College basketball rights differ by country and by conference. In the US, one game may be on ESPN, another on FOX, and another on CBS or Peacock. In the UK, DAZN carries a selected schedule of free NCAA games, but that content is tied to the viewer’s location.

A VPN changes the IP address visible to a streaming platform. For example, a US subscriber traveling abroad may be able to connect to a US server before opening their usual service. Likewise, a viewer trying to access DAZN’s eligible UK free NCAA content may need a UK server if they are outside the UK.

Access is never guaranteed because platforms can change their location checks, catalog, rights, and account rules. A VPN also does not remove the need for a paid subscription when a service requires one. For a fuller comparison, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs to watch college basketball 2026-27

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is our top pick for watching college basketball abroad because its NordLynx protocol and SmartPlay feature are designed to support stable streaming on popular devices. It can be useful for accessing an eligible home subscription while traveling or for trying the UK DAZN free NCAA offering where permitted. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best budget VPN. Surfshark is a practical value option for households that watch on several devices because it allows unlimited simultaneous connections. It supports WireGuard and has more than 4,500+ servers in 100 countries, giving users flexibility when they need to connect from abroad. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best privacy-focused VPN. Proton VPN is a strong option for viewers who prioritize privacy and want a provider with a free plan. However, Proton says streaming access is only guaranteed on its paid plans, so the free tier should not be treated as a reliable solution for live college basketball. Read our full Proton VPN review.

Stage Date Details Eternal City Tip-Off November 1st, 2026 Notre Dame vs. Villanova men’s game on FOX from Rome, followed by the women’s game on FS1 ESPN coverage begins November 2nd, 2026 More than 4,000 regular-season men’s games across ESPN platforms Men’s Selection Sunday March 14th, 2027 NCAA tournament field announced Men’s Opening Round March 16th-17th, 2027 Twelve opening-round games in Dayton and Wichita Men’s First Round March 18th-19th, 2027 The 64-team First Round begins Men’s Final Four April 3rd, 2027 Ford Field, Detroit Men’s national championship April 5th, 2027 Ford Field, Detroit Women’s Final Four April 2nd and 4th, 2027 Nationwide Arena, Columbus

The 2027 men’s NCAA tournament is the first in the expanded 76-team era. The women’s tournament also begins with Selection Sunday on March 14th.

College basketball 2026-27 season preview

The college basketball season runs from November through early April and builds toward conference tournaments and March Madness. The regular season is not a single league table. Teams compete in their conferences, then chase automatic or at-large NCAA tournament places.

Michigan enters the men’s season as the reigning national champion. ESPN’s schedule features major ACC, SEC, Big 12, Big East, and mid-major games, while FOX’s schedule includes high-profile Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, and Mountain West matchups.

The men’s 2027 NCAA tournament will use a 76-team format for the first time. CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV will share coverage, while women’s March Madness remains exclusive to ESPN networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS.

Get the best VPN deals: Most popular 4.9 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ -78% OFF Special deal Get special deal 4.7 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ -88% OFF Special deal Get special deal 4.5 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ -75% OFF Special deal Get special deal

FAQ