Key takeaways: Game information: The Denver Broncos host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 6:15 PM local stadium time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT).

Free stream: 7plus is showing the game free for viewers located in Australia, with a free account required.

VPN option: A VPN free trial or A VPN free trial or NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee can be useful for private streaming while traveling, but 7plus enforces Australian location checks and does not support VPN access.

The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks meet in a Week 6 Thursday Night Football game with both clubs at 3-2. Denver is second in the AFC West and unbeaten at Empower Field at Mile High, while Seattle is second in the NFC West and arrives as the reigning Super Bowl champion. Bo Nix leads a Broncos team coming off a comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers, while Sam Darnold has Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the league leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns entering the week, at his disposal.

The game is on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 6:15 PM local stadium time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT). Australian viewers can watch the NFL matchup free on 7plus. For US fans outside Australia, the important limitation is that 7plus is an Australia-only service that performs location checks. This guide explains the legitimate free-stream option, the matchup context, and radio alternatives.

Cybernews recommendation To stream Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks for free, NordVPN is my top pick for private streaming while traveling because it has fast Australian servers. It includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, although 7plus location verification and its platform rules still apply.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks for free on 7plus

To stream Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks through the official Australian service, a good VPN for streaming sports can protect your connection while traveling. However, 7plus verifies location and says its service is for Australian viewers, so use the platform only in accordance with its access rules.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose a reputable provider with a trial or money-back period if you want privacy on public or hotel Wi-Fi. My top recommendation is NordVPN, now 75% off and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Connect to the correct country: If you are legitimately traveling in Australia, use a local connection and allow 7plus to verify your accurate location. Open the streaming platform: Sign in to 7plus on the web, mobile app, or supported TV device with your free account. Find the live channel or match page: Open the NFL hub and select Seahawks at Broncos from the live schedule. Start early before kickoff: Open the stream a few minutes before 6:15 PM local stadium time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT) to complete any account or location checks. Request a refund if needed: If you decide that you only needed the VPN for this game, request a refund within the provider's money-back period.

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How 7plus is bringing Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks to viewers

7plus is the free, advertising-supported streaming platform of Australia's Seven Network. Its NFL hub lists Seahawks at Broncos among its live Week 6 coverage, so viewers in Australia can watch without paying for a subscription. A free account is required, and the service is available through a browser, mobile devices, and compatible connected-TV apps.

The available coverage is in English. A game-specific 7plus announcing team was not confirmed before publication, so the broadcast crew should be checked in the live listing before the game begins.

Why you need a VPN to watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks on 7plus

7plus is licensed for Australia and uses location verification to determine where a viewer is connecting from. A visitor outside the permitted area can see the message, “Your device's location data indicates that you are not in a permitted area. Please move to a permitted area and try again.”

It is equally important to be transparent: 7plus says it does not support VPN or proxy services and may block them during location checks. Do not treat a VPN as a guaranteed way around the service's territorial controls. Use it for privacy where permitted, and use 7plus only under its terms and applicable law.

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Choosing the right VPN to stream Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks

A VPN can be useful when you are using a legitimate service while away from your usual trusted network. For a broader comparison, see our best VPN services. Prioritize the following rather than choosing an unreliable free VPN:

Fast, reliable Australian servers: A nearby server network helps limit buffering when you are on a supported Australian connection

A nearby server network helps limit buffering when you are on a supported Australian connection Reliable privacy protection: Look for dependable encryption, clear privacy practices, and apps that work across your streaming devices

Look for dependable encryption, clear privacy practices, and apps that work across your streaming devices Refund policy or free trial: A 30-day money-back guarantee lets you evaluate the service without a long-term commitment

Free VPNs often limit data, throttle video, and offer fewer location choices. NordVPN's refund window is a more practical option for testing its service, but it cannot override 7plus's location verification or platform policy.

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What to do if 7plus remains blocked while using a VPN

If 7plus does not load, start by checking whether you are eligible to use the service from your current location. The platform requires accurate device location information and may reject VPN, proxy, or altered-location signals. These supported troubleshooting steps can resolve normal access issues:

Switch browsers or networks to rule out a temporary local connection problem

to rule out a temporary local connection problem Get a fresh connection by restarting your router or switching from cellular data to trusted Wi-Fi

by restarting your router or switching from cellular data to trusted Wi-Fi Clear cache and cookies before signing back into your account

before signing back into your account Use a mobile browser instead of the app if the app has retained stale location data

if the app has retained stale location data Connect before opening 7plus only when you are using an accurate, supported Australian connection and have enabled location services

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks head-to-head facts

This matchup carries history as well as early-season playoff importance. Denver is trying to protect its strong home start and keep pace in the AFC West, while Seattle is chasing the NFC West leaders. Their recent games have given both fanbases memorable results.

Denver leads the all-time series 35-23

Seattle won the most recent meeting 26-20 in 2024, during Bo Nix's first NFL start

in 2024, during Bo Nix's first NFL start The teams have met twice in the playoffs , most famously in Super Bowl XLVIII, which Seattle won 43-8

, most famously in Super Bowl XLVIII, which Seattle won 43-8 They have not played each other earlier in the 2026 regular season

Both teams enter at 3-2, making the result significant for conference positioning in Week 6

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks predicted lineups

These projections reflect the confirmed availability report rather than an assumed full-strength roster. Denver will be without Patrick Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga, and Riley Moss remains questionable, which makes the Broncos' secondary the key selection question. Seattle will be without linebacker Drake Thomas, Chazz Surratt, and running back Zach Charbonnet, while Tyrice Knight is expected to fill in for Thomas.

Denver Broncos predicted lineup:

QB: Bo Nix

Bo Nix Offensive line: Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey

Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey Skill players (RB, WR, TE): J.K. Dobbins, Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, Troy Franklin, Evan Engram

J.K. Dobbins, Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, Troy Franklin, Evan Engram Defensive line: Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach

Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach Linebackers: Nik Bonitto, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Jonah Elliss

Nik Bonitto, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Jonah Elliss Secondary (CB, S): Jahdae Barron, Kris Abrams-Draine, Ja'Quan McMillian, Brandon Jones, JL Skinner

Jahdae Barron, Kris Abrams-Draine, Ja'Quan McMillian, Brandon Jones, JL Skinner Kicker/Punter: Wil Lutz, Jeremy Crawshaw

Seattle Seahawks predicted lineup:

QB: Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold Offensive line: Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Olu Oluwatimi, Christian Haynes, Abraham Lucas

Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Olu Oluwatimi, Christian Haynes, Abraham Lucas Skill players (RB, WR, TE): Emanuel Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, A.J. Barner

Emanuel Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, A.J. Barner Defensive line: Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy II

Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy II Linebackers: DeMarcus Lawrence, Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Derick Hall

DeMarcus Lawrence, Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Derick Hall Secondary (CB, S): Devon Witherspoon, Trevon Diggs, Julian Love, Nick Emmanwori

Devon Witherspoon, Trevon Diggs, Julian Love, Nick Emmanwori Kicker/Punter: Jason Myers, Michael Dickson

How to listen to Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks on the radio

Denver listeners can follow the Broncos Radio Network on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, with Dave Logan, Rick Lewis, and Susie Wargin. Seattle's flagship options are Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, where Steve Raible, Dave Wyman, and Jen Mueller lead the Seahawks broadcast.

For national alternatives, SiriusXM carries both teams' feeds, subject to an eligible subscription. NFL+ also includes live audio of every game, including home, away, and national calls, in its $6.99/month subscription tier, making it a useful fallback for out-of-market fans who prefer radio coverage.

Wrapping up

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks is a Week 6 Thursday Night Football matchup on October 15, 2026, at 6:15 PM local stadium time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT). Australian fans can use 7plus for a legitimate free stream with a free account, while US viewers should recognize that the platform restricts access by location and does not support VPN connections.

For traveling viewers who need private, dependable internet access, NordVPN's server network and 30-day money-back guarantee make it a practical choice to consider. Just make sure you follow the streaming service's rules and use an eligible viewing option.

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