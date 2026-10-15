How to Watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks for Free (October 15, 2026)
Our in-house cybersecurity experts and journalists, renowned for major reports like The Mother of All Breaches, conduct transparent, unbiased VPN testing and in-depth analysis.
With 750+ articles crafted based on real-world research, we empower readers to make informed purchasing decisions through first-hand expertise.Learn more
-
Game information: The Denver Broncos host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 6:15 PM local stadium time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT).
-
Free stream: 7plus is showing the game free for viewers located in Australia, with a free account required.
-
VPN option: A VPN free trial or NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee can be useful for private streaming while traveling, but 7plus enforces Australian location checks and does not support VPN access.
The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks meet in a Week 6 Thursday Night Football game with both clubs at 3-2. Denver is second in the AFC West and unbeaten at Empower Field at Mile High, while Seattle is second in the NFC West and arrives as the reigning Super Bowl champion. Bo Nix leads a Broncos team coming off a comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers, while Sam Darnold has Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the league leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns entering the week, at his disposal.
The game is on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 6:15 PM local stadium time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT). Australian viewers can watch the NFL matchup free on 7plus. For US fans outside Australia, the important limitation is that 7plus is an Australia-only service that performs location checks. This guide explains the legitimate free-stream option, the matchup context, and radio alternatives.
To stream Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks for free, NordVPN is my top pick for private streaming while traveling because it has fast Australian servers. It includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, although 7plus location verification and its platform rules still apply.
How to watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks for free on 7plus
To stream Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks through the official Australian service, a good VPN for streaming sports can protect your connection while traveling. However, 7plus verifies location and says its service is for Australian viewers, so use the platform only in accordance with its access rules.
- Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose a reputable provider with a trial or money-back period if you want privacy on public or hotel Wi-Fi. My top recommendation is NordVPN, now 75% off and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
- Connect to the correct country: If you are legitimately traveling in Australia, use a local connection and allow 7plus to verify your accurate location.
- Open the streaming platform: Sign in to 7plus on the web, mobile app, or supported TV device with your free account.
- Find the live channel or match page: Open the NFL hub and select Seahawks at Broncos from the live schedule.
- Start early before kickoff: Open the stream a few minutes before 6:15 PM local stadium time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT) to complete any account or location checks.
- Request a refund if needed: If you decide that you only needed the VPN for this game, request a refund within the provider's money-back period.
How 7plus is bringing Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks to viewers
7plus is the free, advertising-supported streaming platform of Australia's Seven Network. Its NFL hub lists Seahawks at Broncos among its live Week 6 coverage, so viewers in Australia can watch without paying for a subscription. A free account is required, and the service is available through a browser, mobile devices, and compatible connected-TV apps.
The available coverage is in English. A game-specific 7plus announcing team was not confirmed before publication, so the broadcast crew should be checked in the live listing before the game begins.
Why you need a VPN to watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks on 7plus
7plus is licensed for Australia and uses location verification to determine where a viewer is connecting from. A visitor outside the permitted area can see the message, “Your device's location data indicates that you are not in a permitted area. Please move to a permitted area and try again.”
It is equally important to be transparent: 7plus says it does not support VPN or proxy services and may block them during location checks. Do not treat a VPN as a guaranteed way around the service's territorial controls. Use it for privacy where permitted, and use 7plus only under its terms and applicable law.
Choosing the right VPN to stream Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks
A VPN can be useful when you are using a legitimate service while away from your usual trusted network. For a broader comparison, see our best VPN services. Prioritize the following rather than choosing an unreliable free VPN:
- Fast, reliable Australian servers: A nearby server network helps limit buffering when you are on a supported Australian connection
- Reliable privacy protection: Look for dependable encryption, clear privacy practices, and apps that work across your streaming devices
- Refund policy or free trial: A 30-day money-back guarantee lets you evaluate the service without a long-term commitment
Free VPNs often limit data, throttle video, and offer fewer location choices. NordVPN's refund window is a more practical option for testing its service, but it cannot override 7plus's location verification or platform policy.
What to do if 7plus remains blocked while using a VPN
If 7plus does not load, start by checking whether you are eligible to use the service from your current location. The platform requires accurate device location information and may reject VPN, proxy, or altered-location signals. These supported troubleshooting steps can resolve normal access issues:
- Switch browsers or networks to rule out a temporary local connection problem
- Get a fresh connection by restarting your router or switching from cellular data to trusted Wi-Fi
- Clear cache and cookies before signing back into your account
- Use a mobile browser instead of the app if the app has retained stale location data
- Connect before opening 7plus only when you are using an accurate, supported Australian connection and have enabled location services
Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks head-to-head facts
This matchup carries history as well as early-season playoff importance. Denver is trying to protect its strong home start and keep pace in the AFC West, while Seattle is chasing the NFC West leaders. Their recent games have given both fanbases memorable results.
- Denver leads the all-time series 35-23
- Seattle won the most recent meeting 26-20 in 2024, during Bo Nix's first NFL start
- The teams have met twice in the playoffs, most famously in Super Bowl XLVIII, which Seattle won 43-8
- They have not played each other earlier in the 2026 regular season
- Both teams enter at 3-2, making the result significant for conference positioning in Week 6
Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks predicted lineups
These projections reflect the confirmed availability report rather than an assumed full-strength roster. Denver will be without Patrick Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga, and Riley Moss remains questionable, which makes the Broncos' secondary the key selection question. Seattle will be without linebacker Drake Thomas, Chazz Surratt, and running back Zach Charbonnet, while Tyrice Knight is expected to fill in for Thomas.
Denver Broncos predicted lineup:
- QB: Bo Nix
- Offensive line: Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey
- Skill players (RB, WR, TE): J.K. Dobbins, Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, Troy Franklin, Evan Engram
- Defensive line: Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach
- Linebackers: Nik Bonitto, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Jonah Elliss
- Secondary (CB, S): Jahdae Barron, Kris Abrams-Draine, Ja'Quan McMillian, Brandon Jones, JL Skinner
- Kicker/Punter: Wil Lutz, Jeremy Crawshaw
Seattle Seahawks predicted lineup:
- QB: Sam Darnold
- Offensive line: Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Olu Oluwatimi, Christian Haynes, Abraham Lucas
- Skill players (RB, WR, TE): Emanuel Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, A.J. Barner
- Defensive line: Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy II
- Linebackers: DeMarcus Lawrence, Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Derick Hall
- Secondary (CB, S): Devon Witherspoon, Trevon Diggs, Julian Love, Nick Emmanwori
- Kicker/Punter: Jason Myers, Michael Dickson
How to listen to Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks on the radio
Denver listeners can follow the Broncos Radio Network on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, with Dave Logan, Rick Lewis, and Susie Wargin. Seattle's flagship options are Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, where Steve Raible, Dave Wyman, and Jen Mueller lead the Seahawks broadcast.
For national alternatives, SiriusXM carries both teams' feeds, subject to an eligible subscription. NFL+ also includes live audio of every game, including home, away, and national calls, in its $6.99/month subscription tier, making it a useful fallback for out-of-market fans who prefer radio coverage.
Wrapping up
Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks is a Week 6 Thursday Night Football matchup on October 15, 2026, at 6:15 PM local stadium time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT). Australian fans can use 7plus for a legitimate free stream with a free account, while US viewers should recognize that the platform restricts access by location and does not support VPN connections.
For traveling viewers who need private, dependable internet access, NordVPN's server network and 30-day money-back guarantee make it a practical choice to consider. Just make sure you follow the streaming service's rules and use an eligible viewing option.
FAQ
How can I watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks for free?
Australian viewers can watch free on 7plus with a free account. NordVPN can help protect your connection while traveling, but 7plus has Australian location rules and does not support VPN use.
Is streaming Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks with a VPN legal?
Yes, VPN use is generally legal in the US, but you must follow local law and a streaming platform's terms. A VPN does not give permission to bypass a service's access controls.
How to stream Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks without blackout or out-of-market restrictions?
Use NordVPN to connect to a server where your legitimate broadcaster is available, avoiding local blackout or out-of-market limits. For 7plus, this means Australia, although the platform enforces location checks.
Can I watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks with a free VPN?
No, I would not rely on a free VPN for live NFL streaming. They commonly have data caps, slow speeds, and inconsistent connections, while 7plus may reject VPN connections altogether.
Do I need a paid subscription to watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks on 7plus?
No, 7plus is free and ad-supported, although you need a free account. Registration requires Australian account details, including a postcode.
Can I listen to Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks on the radio?
Yes, Broncos listeners can tune in to KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, while Seahawks listeners can use Seattle Sports 710 AM or KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. SiriusXM and NFL+ offer national audio alternatives.
How can I watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks for free in the US?
You can watch the game free in the US by using a VPN to connect to Australian servers and streaming the game on 7plus. A free 7plus account is required.
How can I watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks for free in the UK?
UK viewers can stream the game free by connecting to an Australian VPN server and opening 7plus. You will need a free 7plus account to access the live coverage.
How can I watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks for free in Canada?
To watch free from Canada, use a VPN to connect through Australia, then stream the game on 7plus. Sign in with a free 7plus account before opening the live NFL broadcast.
How can I watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks for free in Australia?
Yes, you can watch on 7plus in Australia with a free account. The service is ad-supported and available online and through supported apps.