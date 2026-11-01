How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos for free Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos streams for free on Channel 5 through its website and app, and on the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel. Use NordVPN to connect to a server in the UK and access the free stream from anywhere. Channel 5 carries the game through its UK broadcast platforms, while commentary details for the YouTube feed were not confirmed.

Key takeaways: Game information: Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos in Week 8 on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 2:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT).

Free UK streams: Watch on Channel 5 or the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel from the UK.

Use a VPN free trial: Try a VPN free trial first, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to watch without a long-term cost. Try a VPN free trial first, or useto watch without a long-term cost.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos meet again in a consequential AFC West matchup at Empower Field at Mile High. Kansas City arrives with a 5-1 record and a narrow division lead, while Denver is 5-2 and can move in front with a home victory. The game begins at 2:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT) on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

UK viewers can watch the game free on Channel 5 and the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel. Those platforms are licensed for the UK, so viewers outside the country can encounter the “No access outside UK” restriction. Connecting to a UK VPN server changes your virtual location and lets you access the official free stream while traveling or watching from the US, Canada, or elsewhere.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos on Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport YouTube

A VPN for streaming sports lets you connect through the UK when Channel 5 is unavailable where you are. Select a UK server before opening Channel 5 or the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel so the platforms recognize a UK location.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you time to watch the game and request a refund if the service is not right for you. Connect to the correct country: Open your VPN and choose a server in the UK, which is where Channel 5 and its official YouTube stream are available for free. Open the streaming platform: Visit Channel 5 or the official Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel. Find the live channel or match page: Search for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos broadcast and select the official live listing when it becomes available. Start early before kickoff: Log in and load the stream ahead of the 2:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT) kickoff to avoid missing the opening drive. Request a refund if needed: If you only needed the VPN for this game, request a refund within NordVPN's 30-day money-back period.

Try NordVPN

Chiefs Face Broncos in Denver Welcome to our live blog as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Stay tuned for real-time updates and key moments from the game.

Where to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos for Free Around the World

Channel 5 gives this matchup a legitimate free viewing route in the UK. Both options are geographically restricted, so viewers outside the UK should connect through a UK VPN server before launching the stream.

Streaming platform Country/region VPN server location Broadcast language Channel 5 United Kingdom United Kingdom English Channel 5 Sport YouTube United Kingdom United Kingdom English

For most viewers, Channel 5 is the stronger option because it is the broadcaster’s direct UK platform. The official YouTube channel is a useful alternative when the game listing is available there.

Why You Need a VPN to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos on Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport YouTube

Channel 5 licenses its on-demand and live content for viewers in the UK. When you try to access the NFL coverage from outside the country, the service can display the message “No access outside UK.”

A VPN assigns you an IP address from the country you select. By connecting to a UK server first, you can access the same official Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport YouTube stream that is free for viewers in the UK.

Best VPNs to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos

I test providers based on real streaming needs, including server consistency, speed, and how straightforward the apps are to use. These best VPNs stand out for accessing UK streaming services while away from the country.

Fast UK servers: Live NFL coverage needs a stable connection that can handle HD streaming.

Live NFL coverage needs a stable connection that can handle HD streaming. Reliable geo-block bypass: The service should consistently provide a usable UK location for free official streams.

The service should consistently provide a usable UK location for free official streams. Refund policy or free trial: You should have a risk-free way to use the VPN for a single game.

Here are my top 3 choices that match these criteria:

NordVPN - fastest VPN for live sports streaming. Eligible new Android users can receive a 3-day trial through Google Play, and all platforms are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN - beginner-friendly VPN. It offers a 3-day mobile trial for eligible iOS and Android users, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Surfshark - best affordable VPN. Eligible iOS and Android users can use its 7-day mobile trial, while website purchases include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to stream Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos without blackout or out-of-market restrictions

US viewers should note that this is a Sunday-afternoon CBS game, which follows standard local-market broadcast rules. If you are outside the relevant US coverage area, NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV is the paid out-of-market option.

In the UK, Channel 5 and its YouTube channel provide the confirmed free route for this matchup, while Sky Sports and NFL Game Pass on DAZN are paid alternatives. In Australia, NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the confirmed paid option, and no free Australian broadcast was confirmed. A VPN may not work 100% on paid streaming services, but it will 100% work with the free Channel 5 streams covered in this article.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos head-to-head facts

This AFC West game gives Denver a chance to overtake Kansas City, while the Chiefs can create meaningful separation at the top of the division. The Week 1 result gives the Broncos extra incentive, but the home crowd at Empower Field at Mile High could make this rematch considerably tighter.

All-time regular-season record: Kansas City leads the series 74-59

Kansas City leads the series 74-59 Most recent meeting: The Chiefs beat the Broncos 31-10 in Week 1 of the 2026 season

The Chiefs beat the Broncos 31-10 in Week 1 of the 2026 season Current season series: Kansas City leads 1-0

Kansas City leads 1-0 Postseason history: Denver won the teams’ only playoff meeting

Denver won the teams’ only playoff meeting Rivalry context: The teams have shared a division since the AFL era

The teams have shared a division since the AFL era Week 8 stakes: The winner takes a major step in the AFC West race

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos score prediction

I’m predicting a 24-20 win for the Chiefs. Kansas City has already beaten Denver by 21 points this season, and Mahomes provides the more dependable late-game advantage, although the Broncos’ home field and pass rush should keep the margin close.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos takes place on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 2:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. It is a Week 8 AFC West showdown, with Kansas City protecting its division lead and Denver trying to take control of the race.

You can watch free from the UK on Channel 5 or the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel. A VPN lets viewers outside the UK access the official free stream, and NordVPN is my top choice because of its UK server coverage and 30-day money-back guarantee.

FAQ