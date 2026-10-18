Key takeaways: Game information: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 6 of the 2026 NFL regular season, on Sunday, October 18 at 3:25 PM local stadium time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT).

Stream for free: 7plus is showing Chiefs vs Chargers live in Australia.

Use a VPN trial: start with a VPN free trial where available, or use NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee to keep this route risk-free. start with a VPN free trial where available, or useto keep this route risk-free.

The Kansas City Chiefs return from their bye at 4-0 and atop the AFC West, while the Los Angeles Chargers arrive at Arrowhead Stadium at 0-5 and seeking a momentum-changing first win. It is a pivotal early divisional contest, especially after Los Angeles swept the two meetings last season. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will try to protect home field against Justin Herbert and a Chargers team dealing with several significant injury concerns.

The game is on Sunday, October 18 at 3:25 PM local stadium time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT). Australian viewers can watch it free through 7plus, but the service is restricted to viewers in Australia. If you are traveling or live outside Australia, connecting to an Australian VPN server can let you access the free 7plus stream, subject to the platform’s terms.

Cybernews recommendation To stream Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation. It has fast servers in Australia for 7plus, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee that keeps this route risk-free.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers on 7plus

To stream Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers for free reliably, you need a good VPN for streaming sports. Connect to Australia before opening 7plus so the service sees an Australian location.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose a reputable provider with a free trial or money-back guarantee. NordVPN offers a 30-day refund window. Connect to the correct country: Open the VPN and select an Australian server. Open the streaming platform: Go to 7plus in a browser or its supported app, then sign in or create a free account if prompted. Find the live channel or match page: Open the NFL hub and select Chargers at Chiefs from the live listings. Start early before kickoff: Launch the stream a few minutes before 3:25 PM local stadium time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT) to confirm everything loads properly. Request a refund if needed: If you decide that you only needed the VPN for this game, request a refund within the money-back period.

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How 7plus is bringing Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers to viewers

7plus is Seven Network’s free streaming service in Australia and carries selected NFL games as part of Seven, 7mate, and 7plus Sport’s 2026 NFL coverage. The Chiefs-Chargers matchup is listed in its live NFL schedule, creating a legitimate free option for viewers located in Australia.

You can access 7plus through its website and compatible mobile and connected-TV apps. The stream is free, but availability is tied to Australian broadcast rights, and account-registration details should be checked on the day of the game because platform requirements can change.

Why you need a VPN to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers on 7plus

7plus restricts its programming by location because its sports rights apply in Australia. Its support guidance states that content is only available from within Australia due to broadcast-rights restrictions, so viewers abroad may receive a location-related block or see the player fail to start.

The exact game-specific error text was not published at the time of writing. In practical terms, an Australian IP address is needed before loading 7plus, which is why a VPN with Australian servers is useful for eligible viewers accessing the service while outside the country.

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Choosing the right VPN to stream Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

A streaming VPN needs more than a server list. I look for consistent performance, dependable access to the needed country, and a clear way to get my money back if I only require it for a single event. You can compare leading options in our best VPN services guide.

Fast, reliable Australian servers: You need enough speed for a stable live sports stream, particularly when many viewers join around kickoff.

You need enough speed for a stable live sports stream, particularly when many viewers join around kickoff. Reliable geo-block bypass: The VPN should consistently provide an Australian IP address that works with location-restricted free streams.

The VPN should consistently provide an Australian IP address that works with location-restricted free streams. Refund policy or free trial: A trial or money-back period makes it possible to watch a one-off game without committing long term.

Free VPNs often have data caps, overcrowded servers, and limited Australian locations, which can make live sports unreliable. NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee is the stronger option when you want to test the free 7plus route without a long-term cost.

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What to do if 7plus remains blocked while using a VPN

If 7plus does not load immediately, do not assume the stream is unavailable. Location services may retain earlier browser data or identify a congested server, so a few quick adjustments can help.

Switch VPN protocols: Try another protocol, then switch back if needed, as this can refresh the connection behavior.

Try another protocol, then switch back if needed, as this can refresh the connection behavior. Get a new IP address: Disconnect and reconnect to a different Australian server.

Disconnect and reconnect to a different Australian server. Clear cache and cookies: Remove stored 7plus site data, then reopen the browser.

Remove stored 7plus site data, then reopen the browser. Use a mobile browser instead of the app: Browsers can sometimes be easier to refresh than a location-aware app.

Browsers can sometimes be easier to refresh than a location-aware app. Connect before opening 7plus: Close the platform fully, enable the VPN first, then open 7plus.

How to stream Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers without blackout or out-of-market restrictions

In the US, Chiefs vs Chargers is a regional CBS afternoon broadcast, so access depends on whether your local CBS affiliate carries the game. Viewers outside the covered CBS market cannot rely on a local CBS stream alone, while NFL+ regular-season video is limited to local and primetime games on phones and tablets.

Australia has the confirmed free 7plus stream for this matchup. In the UK, Sky Sports and NFL Game Pass on DAZN are verified paid options, while DAZN is the main paid full-schedule route in Canada. A VPN may not work with paid streaming services, but it will 100% work with the free 7plus stream covered in this article, subject to the platform’s terms.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers head-to-head facts

This AFC West meeting has meaningful early-season stakes because Kansas City can strengthen its division lead, while Los Angeles needs a turnaround. The recent history also favors a close contest, despite the teams entering Week 6 with sharply different records.

Kansas City leads the all-time regular-season series 71-59-1.

This is the 132nd regular-season matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers.

between the Chiefs and Chargers. The Chargers won the two meetings in 2025 , ending Kansas City’s preceding seven-game winning streak in the series.

, ending Kansas City’s preceding seven-game winning streak in the series. Los Angeles won the most recent meeting 16-13 at Arrowhead Stadium , with two late interceptions helping seal the road victory.

, with two late interceptions helping seal the road victory. The past five meetings were decided by one possession , underlining the competitiveness of the rivalry.

, underlining the competitiveness of the rivalry. The 2026 season series begins here, with the second AFC West matchup still to come.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers predicted lineups

These projected lineups reflect the latest available depth-chart information and Thursday practice participation. They are not official inactive lists, and final decisions can change after the Friday report and pregame warmups. The biggest uncertainty sits with Los Angeles, where key starters, including Joe Alt, Derwin James Jr., and Donte Jackson, did not practice, while Kansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice also remained out of practice.

Kansas City Chiefs predicted lineup:

QB: Patrick Mahomes, who was a full participant despite a knee issue

Patrick Mahomes, who was a full participant despite a knee issue Offensive line: Josh Simmons is the notable uncertainty after limited work with a back issue; final five starters require pregame confirmation

Josh Simmons is the notable uncertainty after limited work with a back issue; final five starters require pregame confirmation Skill players (RB, WR, TE): Rashee Rice is uncertain after consecutive missed practices with hamstring and knee issues; the remaining starting skill group requires final confirmation

Rashee Rice is uncertain after consecutive missed practices with hamstring and knee issues; the remaining starting skill group requires final confirmation Defensive line: Chris Jones and George Karlaftis headline the expected front, with Peter Woods uncertain after limited practice with a neck issue

Chris Jones and George Karlaftis headline the expected front, with Peter Woods uncertain after limited practice with a neck issue Linebackers: Expected starters require final confirmation from the active list

Expected starters require final confirmation from the active list Secondary (CB, S): L’Jarius Sneed is uncertain after limited practice with a knee issue; Chamarri Conner practiced fully

L’Jarius Sneed is uncertain after limited practice with a knee issue; Chamarri Conner practiced fully Kicker/Punter: Expected specialists require final confirmation from the game-day active list

Los Angeles Chargers predicted lineup:

QB: Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert Offensive line: Travis Burke, Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter, Cole Strange, Joe Alt. Awosika and Alt are major doubts after not practicing, so Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey are the likeliest replacements if either is inactive

Travis Burke, Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter, Cole Strange, Joe Alt. Awosika and Alt are major doubts after not practicing, so Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey are the likeliest replacements if either is inactive Skill players (RB, WR, TE): Omarion Hampton, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Charlie Kolar. McConkey and Johnston were limited, while Alec Ingold is on injured reserve

Omarion Hampton, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Charlie Kolar. McConkey and Johnston were limited, while Alec Ingold is on injured reserve Defensive line: Jamaree Caldwell, Dalvin Tomlinson, Teair Tart. Caldwell and Tomlinson were limited

Jamaree Caldwell, Dalvin Tomlinson, Teair Tart. Caldwell and Tomlinson were limited Linebackers: Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Daiyan Henley, Del’Shawn Phillips. Henley was limited, while Mack returned as a full participant after a rest day

Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Daiyan Henley, Del’Shawn Phillips. Henley was limited, while Mack returned as a full participant after a rest day Secondary (CB, S): Tarheeb Still or Cam Hart, Donte Jackson or Cam Hart, Derwin James Jr., Elijah Molden. Jackson and James did not practice, and Molden was limited, so the final group is highly uncertain

Tarheeb Still or Cam Hart, Donte Jackson or Cam Hart, Derwin James Jr., Elijah Molden. Jackson and James did not practice, and Molden was limited, so the final group is highly uncertain Kicker/Punter: Cameron Dicker and JK Scott

How to listen to Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers on the radio

Kansas City listeners can follow the Chiefs on 96.5 The Fan, the flagship of the Chiefs Radio Network. Chargers fans can tune into KFI AM-640, with Matt “Money” Smith, Daniel Jeremiah, and Shannon Farren on the English-language broadcast. The Chargers also have a Spanish-language option on Latino Mix 103.9/98.3 FM.

For national audio, SiriusXM carries live play-by-play for every NFL game, including home and away team broadcasts. NFL+ includes live audio broadcasts for every game with its subscription, making it a useful fallback for out-of-market fans who would rather listen than stream video.

Wrapping up

The Los Angeles Chargers visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 18 at 3:25 PM local stadium time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT). With 7plus carrying the game free in Australia, it is a useful official option for fans outside the US broadcast footprint who can legitimately access the platform.

For viewers outside Australia, NordVPN is a sensible choice because of its Australian server coverage and 30-day money-back guarantee. Check the final injury report before building expectations around either team’s projected lineup, particularly with multiple Chargers starters carrying unresolved statuses.

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