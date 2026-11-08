How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets for free Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets streams for free on 5Action, Channel 5 Sport YouTube, and 7plus through live TV, YouTube, and the 7plus app or website. Use NordVPN to connect to a server in the United Kingdom for 5Action and Channel 5 Sport YouTube, or Australia for 7plus, and access the free stream from anywhere.

Key takeaways: Game information: The New York Jets visit the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 12:00 PM local stadium time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT).

Free streams: The game is available on 5Action and Channel 5 Sport YouTube in the United Kingdom, plus 7plus in Australia.

VPN option: Start with a VPN free trial where available, then use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee if you need a risk-free option. Start with a VPN free trial where available, then useif you need a risk-free option.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the New York Jets in a Week 9 AFC clash with very different stakes. Kansas City is 5-2 and chasing the AFC West lead, while New York arrives at 2-6 needing a road win to gain momentum. The teams meet at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 12:00 PM local stadium time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT).

CBS carries the game in eligible US local markets, but viewers outside the relevant coverage area can turn to verified free international broadcasts. 5Action and Channel 5 Sport YouTube show the game in the United Kingdom, while 7plus is the Australian free option. These services apply regional access controls, so a VPN connected to the broadcaster's home country lets travelers access the official free stream.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets for FREE from anywhere

A reliable VPN for streaming sports helps you access official free broadcasts while away from their licensed country. Connect to a United Kingdom server for 5Action or Channel 5 Sport YouTube, or an Australian server for 7plus, before loading the stream.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose NordVPN for fast streaming servers and its 30-day money-back guarantee. Connect to the correct country: Select the United Kingdom for 5Action or Channel 5 Sport YouTube, or Australia for 7plus. Open the streaming platform: Go to 5Action, the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel, or 7plus. Find the live channel or match page: Look for the NFL on 5 live coverage, scheduled YouTube stream, or NFL tile on 7plus. Start early before kickoff: Open the stream before 12:00 PM local stadium time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT) to complete any free registration and confirm access. Request a refund if needed: If you only need a VPN for this game, request a refund within NordVPN's money-back period.

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Where to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets for Free Around the World

The game has verified free options in the United Kingdom and Australia. The services are licensed for their home territories, so viewers outside them need a VPN server in the matching country.

Streaming platform Country/region VPN server location Broadcast language Free account needed 5Action United Kingdom United Kingdom English May be required for online viewing Channel 5 Sport YouTube United Kingdom United Kingdom English No paid subscription required 7plus Australia Australia English Yes, free account

For most US viewers, 7plus is the simplest choice because it offers a dedicated NFL destination on its website and app. The UK options are useful alternatives for fans who want NFL on 5 coverage.

Why You Need a VPN to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets for free

Broadcast rights are sold by territory, which is why 5Action and Channel 5 Sport are limited to the United Kingdom and 7plus is limited to Australia. A viewer attempting to use one of these services from the wrong country can be stopped before playback starts.

Channel 5 says its player identifies location through an IP address and prevents access outside the United Kingdom. The resulting message may read, "This content is not available in your region." A VPN changes your visible IP location by connecting you to a United Kingdom or Australian server before you access the official free stream.

How to choose a VPN to watch NFL for free

I tested the features that matter most for live sport, and my guide to the best VPN services provides a fuller comparison. For this game, prioritize stable servers in the United Kingdom and Australia, strong streaming performance, and a refund window.

Fast servers: A live NFL stream needs enough speed to avoid poor video quality and interruptions.

A live NFL stream needs enough speed to avoid poor video quality and interruptions. Reliable geo-block bypass: Choose a provider with servers in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Choose a provider with servers in the United Kingdom and Australia. Refund policy or free trial: This creates a low-risk option for a single game.

Best VPNs to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets for free

NordVPN - fastest VPN for live sports streaming. New Android users can access a 3-day trial in eligible countries, and plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- fastest VPN for live sports streaming. New Android users can access a 3-day trial in eligible countries, and plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN - beginner-friendly VPN. First-time users who buy through its website are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- beginner-friendly VPN. First-time users who buy through its website are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark - best affordable VPN. It has a 7-day trial on Android, iOS, and macOS, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to stream Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets without blackout or out-of-market restrictions

The CBS broadcast is available where the game is carried by a local affiliate, but Sunday-afternoon NFL coverage can be regional. That can leave fans outside the relevant market without access through their usual local TV service.

In the United Kingdom, 5Action and Channel 5 Sport YouTube are the confirmed free broadcasts. In Australia, 7plus is the confirmed free stream, while NFL Game Pass on DAZN, Kayo, Foxtel, and Disney+ are paid Australian alternatives with their own conditions. A VPN may not work 100% with paid streaming services, but it will work with the free streams this article covers.

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets head-to-head facts

Kansas City is 5-2 and remains in the AFC playoff chase, while New York is 2-6 and needs a statement road result. Their long series has been closely contested, though the Chiefs won the most recent matchup in 2023.

All-time series: The Chiefs lead the overall series 21-19-1 , including postseason games.

The Chiefs lead the overall series , including postseason games. Regular-season record: Kansas City has a 20-18-1 edge in regular-season meetings.

Kansas City has a edge in regular-season meetings. Most recent meeting: The Chiefs won 23-20 at the Jets on October 1, 2023.

The Chiefs won at the Jets on October 1, 2023. Playoff history: The postseason series is tied 1-1 . Kansas City won 13-6 in the 1969 AFL divisional playoff, while New York won 35-15 in the 1986 AFC Wild Card round.

The postseason series is tied . Kansas City won 13-6 in the 1969 AFL divisional playoff, while New York won 35-15 in the 1986 AFC Wild Card round. Current season series: This is the teams' only scheduled regular-season meeting in 2026.

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets predicted lineups

Kansas City has several decisions to make around its injury report. Travis Kelce is limited with an ankle issue, Rashee Rice is limited with hamstring and knee concerns, and Peter Woods did not practice because of a neck injury. Patrick Mahomes, Nick Bolton, and Drue Tranquill practiced fully, leaving Andy Reid with his central quarterback and linebacker group available.

Aaron Glenn's Jets have their own issues to monitor. Garrett Wilson did not practice with a concussion, while Breece Hall, Mason Taylor, David Bailey, Joseph Ossai, and Trevin Wallace were limited, and Harrison Phillips did not practice. Geno Smith, Hall, and Minkah Fitzpatrick remain the most important names for a New York team trying to create an upset in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs predicted lineup:

QB: Patrick Mahomes

RB: Kenneth Walker III

WR: Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Jalen Royals

TE: Travis Kelce

Offensive line: Kahlil Benson, Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jaylon Moore

Defensive line: Chris Jones, Khyiris Tonga, Peter Woods, Ashton Gillotte

Linebackers: Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill

Cornerbacks: Mansoor Delane, Kristian Fulton

Safeties: Alohi Gilman, Chamarri Conner

K/P: Harrison Butker, Matt Araiza

Key reserves: Justin Fields, Emmett Johnson, Noah Gray, Nikko Remigio, Hunter Nourzad, Mike Caliendo, Joshua Ezeudu, Jaden Hicks

New York Jets predicted lineup:

QB: Geno Smith

RB: Breece Hall

WR: Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr.

TE: Jeremy Ruckert, Mason Taylor

Offensive line: Olu Fashanu, Dylan Parham, Josh Myers, Joe Tippmann, Armand Membou

Defensive line: Kingsley Enagbare, Harrison Phillips, Jowon Briggs, David Bailey

Linebackers: Jamien Sherwood, Demario Davis

Cornerbacks: Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Brandon Stephens, Azareye'h Thomas

Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dane Belton

K/P: Jason Sanders, Austin McNamara

Key reserves: Cade Klubnik, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, Will McDonald IV, Joseph Ossai, Trevin Wallace

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets score prediction

I'm predicting a 27-17 win for the Chiefs. Kansas City has the better record, home-field advantage, Mahomes at quarterback, and a defense that has been difficult to score against, while the Jets enter with several important injury questions.

The New York Jets face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 8, at 12:00 PM local stadium time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. This Week 9 regular-season game matters to the Chiefs' AFC playoff push and the Jets' effort to reverse their 2-6 start.

Watch free on 5Action or Channel 5 Sport YouTube from the United Kingdom, or on 7plus from Australia. A VPN lets viewers outside those markets access the official free stream, and NordVPN is a sensible choice for its server coverage and 30-day money-back guarantee.

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