Key takeaways: Match information: LASK vs Liverpool is in the UEFA Champions League league-phase, kicking off on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 18:45 CEST in the Raiffeisen Arena.

Stream for free: You can watch through Virgin Media Two in Ireland, Digi Sport 1 or Prima Sport 1 via Orange TV in Romania, bTV Action in Bulgaria, or Qazaqstan TV in Kazakhstan.

Utilize a VPN free trial: A VPN free trial is the simplest way to watch from abroad. A VPN free trial is the simplest way to watch from abroad. NordVPN is also a strong option, as its 30-day money-back guarantee lets you watch the match and claim a refund if it is not right for you.

The action is back in Linz as LASK host Liverpool in the Champions League league phase. The game starts at 18:45 CEST on Wednesday, October 14, at the Raiffeisen Arena, where the sides last met in 2023 when Liverpool turned a deficit into a 3-1 win. The return fixture ended 4-0 to Liverpool, so LASK have a clear chance to change the story on home turf.

Free local viewing options are available through Virgin Media Two, Digi Sport 1, bTV Action, Qazaqstan TV, and Prima Sport 1 via Orange TV, depending on where you connect. From outside the relevant country, the stream usually refuses to load because of geographic restrictions. A VPN solves that problem by giving you an IP address in the country where your chosen broadcaster is available.

Cybernews recommendation To stream LASK vs Liverpool for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast servers in Ireland, Romania, Bulgaria, and Kazakhstan for these local streams. Its 30-day money-back guarantee means you can use it for the match and claim a refund if needed.

How to watch LASK vs Liverpool for free

A reliable VPN for sports streaming lets you match your virtual location to the country of the free broadcaster you prefer. Connect before opening the site or app, and get everything ready well before 18:45 CEST.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose NordVPN or service with a fre trial or money-back guarantee, so the entire setup can remain free. Connect to the correct country: Use an Ireland server for Virgin Media Two, a Romanian server for Digi Sport 1 or Prima Sport 1 via Orange TV, a Bulgarian server for bTV Action, or a Kazakhstan server for Qazaqstan TV. Open the streaming platform: Sign in or create the free account where the platform requires it. Find the live channel or match page: Search for the Champions League broadcast and select the LASK vs Liverpool coverage. Start early before kickoff: Open the stream a little before 18:45 CEST to make sure the VPN and player are working. Request a refund if needed: If you only needed the VPN for this single game, apply for the refund within the 30-day guarantee period.

Visit NordVPN

Liverpool Strike Again Against LASK! Liverpool increases their advantage! Bradley Barcola nails a left-footed finish from the center of the box, finding the bottom right corner after a great setup by Florian Wirtz. The Reds now lead 3-0 over LASK and are looking unstoppable! Liverpool Doubles Lead vs LASK! Barcola strikes again! Liverpool goes up 2-0 against LASK as Bradley Barcola nails a right-footed finish into the bottom left corner. Koumas delivers the assist. The Reds are firmly in control! Liverpool Strikes First Against LASK! Liverpool moves ahead 1-0! Ronald Araujo rises in the box to head home Tsimikas' pinpoint cross straight from a corner. The Reds celebrate as their pressure pays off against LASK! LASK Names Starting XI for Kickoff! LASK has revealed their starting lineup! On the pitch from the first whistle: Jungwirth, Mbuyamba, Adeniran, Ljubicic, Kalajdzic, Andrade, Jørgensen, Dibango, Lang, Horvath, and Alemão. Get ready for kickoff as these players gear up for action! Liverpool's Starting XI Revealed! Liverpool fans, here’s the lineup: Alisson, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez, Wirtz, Mac Allister, Muñoz, Barcola, Araujo, Gravenberch, and Koumas. The Reds are ready to kick things off—let’s see what this squad can do! LASK vs Liverpool: Star Players Missing Clash It's all set for a big UCL night as Liverpool, missing key names like Gakpo and Szoboszlai, aim to bounce back against LASK in Austria! LASK hope their strong home record can stop the Reds, who are looking to keep up their exceptional group-stage form. Expect tactical switches and high energy! Liverpool vs LASK: Live Match Kickoff! Get ready – the excitement is on! We’re bringing you all the live updates as Liverpool and LASK go head-to-head. Stay tuned for every goal, chance, and dramatic moment!

Where to watch LASK vs Liverpool for free around the world

Each option is free in its home market, but access from aboard requires a VPN server in that country. The commentary language changes with the broadcaster, so pick the feed that best fits your listening preference.

Virgin Media Two is the clear option for most readers who want English-language commentary. Qazaqstan TV is a useful alternative for viewers who prefer a national-broadcaster web or app feed.

LASK vs Liverpool kickoff time in different time zones

The match begins at 18:45 CEST in Linz, the local game time. The table below shows the relevant broadcast times for viewers in the tracked zones.

Time zone Kickoff time CEST 18:45 BST 17:45 ET 12:45 CDT 11:45 PT 09:45

How are these platforms bringing LASK vs Lierpool to viewers for free

These feeds come from local broadcasters or television platforms in different markets. They are intended for viewers in the locations they serve, which is hy outside-country access is restricted.

In Ireland, Virgin Media Two is part of Virgin Media Television's live output and its digital player sports a live TV route. Romania has two routes here, with Digi Sport 1 and Prima Sport 1 available through Orange TV', while bTV Action serves the Bulgarian feed. Qazaqstan TV is the Kazakh national broadcaster, with live watching on the web, app, and official live feeds.

Why you need a VPN to watch LASK vs Liverpool for free

Geo-blocking prevents a broadcaster from showing its feed to an IP address outside its licensed territory. If you try to watch from the wrong location, the player may display “This content is not available in your region.”

A VPN routes your connection through a server in the appropriate country. Connect to Ireland, Romania, Bulgaria, or Kazakhstan before opening the broadcaster, then load the stream again.

A geo-block message that can appear when opening LASK vs Liverpool from outside the broadcaster's country.

Choosing the right VPN to stream LASK vs Liverpool

Unreliable connections can leave you staring at buffering or an error instead of the match. You need a good VPN to stream sports live that can handle the broadcaster and the live traffic without making the experience frustrating. Look for these three qualities:

Fast, reliable servers: You need reliable servers in Ireland, Romania, Bulgaria, and Kazakhstan to keep the stream stable.

You need reliable servers in Ireland, Romania, Bulgaria, and Kazakhstan to keep the stream stable. Reliable geo-block bypass: The VPN must present a local IP address the player accepts.

The VPN must present a local IP address the player accepts. Refund policy or free trial: This keeps the entire setup genuinely free if you use the service only for this match.

Free VPNs often have few servers, overloaded connections, and streaming restrictions that can ruin a live event. NordVPN is my top pick for this match because it has the server coverage you need and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watching UEFA Champions League on Virgin Media Two with NordVPN

What to do if the stream remains blocked while using a VPN

A location error does not always mean the VIPN has stopped working. Try the steps below, then reload the player before the 18:45 CEST kickoff.

Switch between protocols: Sometimes switching to another protocol, then switching back, refreshes the connection.

Sometimes switching to another protocol, then switching back, refreshes the connection. Get a new IP: Disconnect and reconnect to the same country to receive a different IP address.

Disconnect and reconnect to the same country to receive a different IP address. Clear cache and cookies: Old location data can conflict with the new connection. - Use a mobile browser: If the app continues to block the stream, open the service in a mobile browser instead.

Old location data can conflict with the new connection. - If the app continues to block the stream, open the service in a mobile browser instead. Connect the VPN before opening the platform: Close the player, connect first, and then open it again.

LASK vs Liverpool head-to-head facts

After a brief but eventful European rivalry, the third meeting gives LASK a home shat to reset the record. The Reds arrive with previous results on their side, but the Champions League league phase rewards strong home displays.

All-time record in this fixture: The clubs have met twice in UEFA competition, and Liverpool have won both games. There have be no draws or LASK wins.

The clubs have met twice in UEFA competition, and Liverpool have won both games. There have be no draws or LASK wins. The oregin of the rivalry: LASK led 1-0 in Linz on September 21, 2023, but Liverpool rallied to win 3-1.

LASK led 1-0 in Linz on September 21, 2023, but Liverpool rallied to win 3-1. Return fixture: Liverpoool won 4-0 at Anfield on November 30, 2023.

Liverpoool won 4-0 at Anfield on November 30, 2023. Goals in the series: Liverpool have scored seven times in the two matches, while LASK have scored once.

Liverpool have scored seven times in the two matches, while LASK have scored once. Fixture top scorers: Mohamed Salah, Luis Díaz, and Cody Gakpo are joint-top scorers in the fixture with two goals each.

Mohamed Salah, Luis Díaz, and Cody Gakpo are joint-top scorers in the fixture with two goals each. Current attacking threats: Moses Usor leads LASK's scoring charts this season, while Hugo Ekitike is Liverpool's leading scorer.

Wrapping up

LASK vs Liverpool is set for Wednesday, October 14, with kickoff at 18:45 CEST in Linz. Whether you choose the Irish, Romanian, Bulgarian, or Kazakh feed, make sure your VPN is connected to the matching country before opening the player.

NordVPN is my top pick for accessing the free stream from abroad because it covers the relevant countries and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee. Set it up early and be ready to follow the action from the opening whistle.

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